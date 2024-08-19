How Long Does It Take To Apply For A UK Visa?

1. Introduction

When applying for UK visa routes, it is crucial to carefully consider the different elements relating to the timing of your UK visa application. Several factors can influence the timing, including preparation time, specific requirements, processing times, and booking biometric appointments. All of these factors should be considered to ensure you have the best chance at a successful visa application.

2. Preparation Time for a UK Visa Application

Generally, UK visa applications require careful and thorough evidence. Collecting the relevant documents related to your visa application may take considerable time. Predominantly, we follow the rule of thumb that well prepared visa applications tend to take 6 – 8 weeks to properly prepare. However, as per the services page on our website, we can often complete the work more quickly than this if required. Other factors may impact the time period necessary for preparing your application, such as any complexities in your case or relying on third parties for documents. Our immigration barristers have exceptional expertise when it comes to considering the preparation time needed to ensure a successful visa application, as well as advising on the necessary documentation for the visa application.

3. Considering the Financial Requirement for your UK Visa Application (if applicable)

For certain applications, there may be a financial requirement which has specific time periods to consider prior to submitting your UK visa application. For example, applications under the Partner and Family route have a financial requirement, requiring a gross annual income of £29,000, or cash savings equivalent to £88,500.

With regards to employment, the financial requirement requires that the applicant shows 6 months of evidence relating to the employment. Similarly, for cash savings, the financial requirement requires that the cash savings have been held for 6 months and that 6 months worth of evidence if provided. Moreover, most specified evidence relating to the financial requirement must be dated at least 28 days prior to the date of submitting the application.

Another example where the financial requirement may impact the specific timing related to submitting a UK Visa application is where a Sponsor is returning to the UK with their partner. The Sponsor may rely on a confirmed offer of employment but this employment must start within 3 months of the date of their return.

In conclusion, it is highly beneficial to consider the specific visa requirements and any specific periods therein prior to submitting a UK visa application. To see more information on the Partner and Family visa financial requirement, relevant timings, and evidence required please see our previous posts below:

4. Applications from Within the UK

Applying Within the Validity Period of Your Current Visa (If Applicable)

If you are already in the UK with valid leave it is essential that any further UK visa application you make is submitted prior to your current leave expiring. This is to ensure that you do not become an overstayer which could have a negative impact on your immigration history.

5. Settlement in the UK

If you're currently on a route to settlement you may need to consider the specific timings of submitting your next application to ensure you are meeting the correct time periods needed to settle in the UK.

For example, generally, to qualify for indefinite leave to remain as a partner in the UK you must have been continuously in the UK with leave on the route for 60 months. Prior to the settlement application, the extension applications should be timed to ensure that you have been in the UK on the route for 60 months. Normally, you should make your extension application no more than 28 days before your leave is due to expire. Therefore, there should be careful consideration in timing all your applications prior to your settlement application.

There are various different UK Visa applications which have different settlement periods. For example, you may qualify for settlement after 3 years on the Global Talent visa route. For expert advice on your specific UK visa route and consideration of timings in relation to settlement, contact one of our immigration barristers on 0203 617 9173 or complete our enquiry form below.

6. Other General Considerations

You may need to consider general life priorities, such as any planned holiday trips prior to submitting your UK visa application. Generally, if you submit a UK visa application from within the UK and leave for a holiday prior to receiving a decision this would automatically withdraw your application (with the exception of naturalisation, no time limit applications, EU Settlement Scheme applications, and Windrush Scheme applications). Therefore, it is important to consider all factors relevant to your circumstances to ensure that your application is successful. Our immigration barristers are experts when it comes to considering the timings prior to submitting UK visa applications.

7. Processing Times

Each UK Visa application may have varying processing times. UK Visas and Immigration (UKVI) has published service standards for waiting times for decisions on visa and immigration applications. These are regularly updated for both applications submitted within and outside the UK.

Standard Service

UK visa applications submitted with standard service take longer than those submitted with priority or super priority service. Standard service UK visa applications tend to be cheaper as there are additional costs for priority or super priority services.

Please see our previous blog regarding UK Visa Processing & Decision Waiting Times for more information on processing times related to your specific UK Visa route.

Priority and Super Priority Services

UK Visas & Immigration may offer a 'priority service' and a 'super priority service' for applicants who want to receive a faster decision on their UK visa application. There will be an additional cost for priority or super priority services which normally ranges between £500 to £1,000. Priority services may not always be available for all applications and fees may vary depending on whether it is inside or outside of the UK. Priority or super priority services may be beneficial for those who have a planned holiday, as previously discussed above. To see more information regarding priority and super priority services please see our blogs UK Visa Processing & Decision Waiting Times and A Guide to UK Visa Premium and Priority Services.

8. Biometric Appointments

After submitting your visa application you will likely need to book and attend a biometrics appointment. A biometrics appointment normally involves providing your fingerprints, your passport, and a digital photograph.

Your UK Visa application processing time begins after attending your biometrics appointment and providing all your relevant documents. When booking a biometrics appointment it may come to light that there is not an available free appointment for several weeks. However, you may be able to pay additional fees for a sooner appointment.

9. Contact our Immigration Barristers

10. Frequently Asked Questions

How long should I allow for preparing a UK visa application?

Visa applications generally take 6-8 weeks to prepare, depending on the complexity and document requirements.

What financial evidence is needed for the Partner and Family visa?

Applicants must show 6 months of employment income evidence or that cash savings have been held for 6 months, with documentation dated within 28 days of submission.

When should I submit a visa application if I'm already in the UK?

Submit your application before your current visa expires to avoid becoming an overstayer.

What are the timing considerations for settlement in the UK?

For most routes, you must have been in the UK for 60 months before applying for indefinite leave to remain, with extension applications timed carefully.

What happens if I leave the UK after submitting a visa application?

Leaving the UK before receiving a decision can automatically withdraw your application unless it's a specific type like naturalisation or EU Settlement Scheme.

How long does it take to process a UK visa application?

Processing times vary based on the service used: standard, priority, or super priority.

Can I expedite the processing of my UK visa application?

Yes, priority and super priority services are available for an additional fee, though availability depends on the visa type and location.

What is required at a UK visa biometrics appointment?

You'll need to provide fingerprints, a digital photo, and your passport, with processing times starting after the appointment.

11. Glossary

Biometric Appointment: A mandatory appointment where visa applicants provide fingerprints, a digital photograph, and other identification information. This step is required for most UK visa applications and marks the official start of the processing time.

Financial Requirement: A set of financial criteria that some UK visa applicants, particularly under the Partner and Family route, must meet. This may include demonstrating a certain level of income or cash savings over a specified period (typically 6 months).

Indefinite Leave to Remain (ILR): A type of immigration status that allows a person to live in the UK without time restrictions. It is often referred to as "settlement" and typically requires meeting residency requirements, such as being in the UK for 60 months on a relevant visa route.

Overstayer: A person who remains in the UK after their visa has expired without having applied for an extension or a new visa. Overstaying can have serious consequences for future immigration applications.

Priority Service: An expedited visa processing option offered by UK Visas & Immigration (UKVI) for an additional fee. This service usually results in faster decisions compared to standard processing times.

Processing Time: The time it takes for UK Visas & Immigration (UKVI) to make a decision on a visa application. Processing times can vary depending on the service selected (standard, priority, or super priority) and the complexity of the application.

Settlement: The process of obtaining indefinite leave to remain (ILR) in the UK. Settlement allows individuals to live permanently in the UK without further immigration restrictions.

Sponsor: A UK-based individual, often a partner or family member, who supports a visa applicant's application, particularly under family and partner visa routes. The sponsor may need to meet specific financial and employment criteria.

Standard Service: The regular processing option for UK visa applications, which is generally slower than priority or super priority services but comes at a lower cost.

Super Priority Service: The fastest visa processing service offered by UKVI for an additional fee. This service aims to provide a decision within 24 hours.

Validity Period: The period during which a visa is valid. Applications for extensions or new visas must be submitted before the current visa's validity period expires to avoid becoming an overstayer.

