New Visa Rules On The Horizon In The USA - Understanding The B1 And B2 Visas

The B-1 and B-2 visas are amongst the most widely used non-immigrant visas for travelling to the United States, covering short-term business visits and tourism respectively. While the core requirements for these visas remain unchanged, two important amendments are set to impact certain applicants in the near future, the Visa Bond Pilot Programme and the Visa Integrity Fee. The Visa Bond Pilot Programme will take effect from August 20, 2025. However, currently there is no confirmed implementation date for the Visa Integrity Fee.

This article explains the purpose, eligibility, and process for the B-1 and B-2 visa categories, while highlighting these upcoming changes and how they may affect you.

What is a B-1 Visa?

The B-1 visa allows for temporary stays in the U.S.A for legitimate business purposes. Examples of activities permitted under a B-1 visa include consulting with business associates, attending scientific, educational, or professional conferences, settling an estate, or negotiating contracts.

To be eligible, applicants must demonstrate that their visit is for a legitimate business purpose, that they will stay for a specified time and that they have sufficient funds to cover expenses during their visit. They must also maintain a residence outside the United States and possess other binding ties that ensure their return at the end of the trip.

The B-1 visa does not allow study, employment, paid performances, work as a crewmember, or work in journalism and other media.

What is a B-2 Visa?

The B-2 visa is designed for temporary stays for tourism or other personal purposes, such as visiting family or friends, undergoing medical treatment, participating in social events, taking part in unpaid amateur competitions, or attending short recreational courses without academic credit.

Similar to the B-1 visa, B-2 applicants must show that their visit is temporary, that they have the financial means to support themselves during their stay and that they intend to return to their home country. B-2 visa holders are also prohibited from working, studying, performing for pay, working as a crewmember, or engaging in foreign media activities.

Duration and Validity

Both B-1 and B-2 visas are typically valid for up to ten years and allow multiple entries. Visitors can remain in the U.S. for up to six months at a time, with the possibility of an extension for further six months. In most cases, the maximum period permitted on any one trip is one year.

Costs Associated with B-1 and B-2 Visas

At present, applicants pay a non-petition-based non-immigrant visa application fee of $185, which is non-refundable. A new Visa Integrity Fee of $250 is also planned for most B-1 and B-2 applicants. This fee will be refundable upon the termination of the visa, provided the visitor has complied with all the conditions of the visa and will not apply to travellers under the Visa Waiver Programme.

While the Visa Bond Pilot Programme has a confirmed start date, no official date has been announced for when the Visa Integrity Fee will come into effect.

The Visa Bond Pilot Programme

The U.S. Department of State will launch the Visa Bond Pilot Programme on August 20, 2025, which will run for one year until August 5, 2026. This programme will require certain B-1 and B-2 visa applicants to post a refundable bond of $5,000, $10,000, or $15,000 before their visa is issued.

Initially, the programme will apply only to citizens or nationals travelling on passports issued by Malawi or Zambia. These applicants must also submit a Department of Homeland Security Form I-352 agreeing to the terms of the bond once they have been directed to do so by a consular officer and they will be required to arrive and depart from the U.S. via specific airports: Boston Logan International Airport (BOS), John F. Kennedy International Airport (JFK), or Washington Dulles International Airport (IAD).

The bond will be fully refunded if the visitor leaves the U.S.A on time and adheres to all visa conditions. However, any overstay, or violation will result in forfeiture of the entire amount.

The Visa Integrity Fee

The planned Visa Integrity Fee of $250 will be payable upon the visa being issued and refunded once the visa ends, provided there has been no breach of conditions. It is separate from the existing application fee and will not apply to travellers from Visa Waiver Programme countries.

While the concept has been confirmed, the U.S. government has not yet provided clarity on when this fee will be implemented.

Exceptions for Visa Waiver Programme Travellers

The Citizens of 42 countries, including the UK and Italy, can travel to the United States for up to 90 days without a visa under the Visa Waiver Programme (VWP), provided the visit is for business or tourism. These travellers must obtain ESTA approval before departure.

Conclusion

While the fundamental purpose and process of obtaining a B-1 or B-2 visa remain the same, the Visa Bond Pilot Programme and the planned Visa Integrity Fee represent significant procedural and financial changes for certain applicants. Travellers from Malawi and Zambia will need to prepare for the bond requirement from August 20, 2025, while most other applicants should stay alert for an official implementation date for the Visa Integrity Fee.

If you are considering applying for a B-1 or B-2 visa in the coming months, staying informed about these changes will help ensure a smooth application process and full compliance with U.S. immigration rules.

