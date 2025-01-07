UK Visa Processing & Decision Waiting Times 2025

1. Introduction to UK Visa Processing and Decision Waiting Times

Looking for information on UK visa processing and decision waiting times? UK Visas and Immigration (UKVI) has published service standards for waiting times for decisions on visa and immigration applications. UKVI also publishes up-to-date information on current processing times for visa and immigration applications submitted both within the UK and outside the UK.

In this post we take an in-depth look at UK visa processing and decision waiting times, including the Home Office service standards for waiting times, current Home Office visa processing times, options for securing a faster decision on a visa or immigration application and how to challenge a delay in the processing of a UK visa or immigration application. We also answer some frequently asked questions relating to UKVI visa processing times and look at some of the factors to consider when timing an immigration application.

2. UKVI Visa Processing Standard Processing Times

If a UK visa application includes all relevant information and supporting documents (and the Home Office does not need to request further evidence or explanation) then the following UK visa processing and decision waiting times should apply as a customer service standard:

Non-settlement visa applications submitted outside the UK: 90% to be decided within 3 weeks; 98% within 6 weeks and 100% within 12 weeks of the application date (where 1 week is 5 working days);

Settlement visa applications submitted outside the UK: 98.5% of settlement applications to be decided within 12 weeks of the application date and 100% within 24 weeks of the application date (where 1 week is 5 working days);

Applications for leave to remain submitted within the UK, including as spouses, workers and students: 8 weeks to be decided;

Applications for indefinite leave to remain (ILR) submitted within the UK: 6 months to be decided;

Applications for no time limit (NTL) submitted within the UK: 6 months to be decided;

Organisations seeking to sponsor a worker: 8 weeks;

Organisations updating their sponsor licence details: 18 weeks.

The processing time standard for applications submitted via the priority service and super-priority service is 5 workings days and the next working day respectively, where these services are available (see further below). Applications for a sponsor licence submitted via the pre-licence priority sponsor licence service should be decided within 10 working days.

These service standards are the UK visa processing and decision waiting times that UKVI aims to deliver on for the processing of straightforward, complete applications, based on its customer charter. Actual UK visa processing times can vary considerably.

3. What Factors Affect UK Visa Processing and Decision Waiting Times?

There are a number of factors which can delay UK visa processing and decision waiting times including:

The complexity of the case, for example if it involves an assessment of Article 8 ECHR rights or derivative rights of EEA extended family members;

Concerns regarding suitability requirements such as criminality;

Consideration of any adverse immigration history;

Any concerns regarding the authenticity of documents;

The volume of documents provided;

Whether further investigations are required or an interview scheduled;

The capacity of caseworkers; and

The time of the year.

There is no published service standard for UK visa processing and decision waiting times for more complex applications and UKVI has a wide margin of appreciation with regard to the timing of their decisions.

Home Office decision-making is sometimes delayed. In the last few years, many UK visa applicants have experienced extended waiting times during the Covid-19 pandemic and in response to the humanitarian crisis caused by the invasion of Ukraine.

4. What Are the Current Home Office UK Visa Processing and Decision Waiting Times?

The Home Office publishes UK visa processing and decision waiting times for applications submitted outside and inside the UK. From this information it is possible to ascertain approximately how long it should take for a pending visa application to be decided.

The information provided below assumes that the application has, or will be, submitted via the standard service and that a priority service or super-priority service, where available (see further below), has not been used.

Work in the UK

The UK offers a range of sponsored and non-sponsored work and business immigration routes, including:

You can apply for a UK work visa up to 3 months before the day you are due to start work in the UK.

According to Home Office service standards, applicants applying for a work visa from overseas in any of the above-mentioned categories should normally receive a decision on their application within 3 weeks. This service standard is currently being met in practice.

The standard processing time for an application to switch into or extend a stay in the UK on a work visa route is 8 weeks. This service standard is generally being met in practice currently. However, due to the war in Ukraine and high global demand for visas, applications to switch into or extend a Skilled Worker visa are currently taking, on average, 9 weeks to be decided.

Applications to switch into or extend a Health and Care Worker visa are generally being processed within 3 weeks currently.

If you are applying for settlement on a work or business route you should usually receive a decision within 6 months.

Join or Stay With Family in the UK

You can apply for a family visa to live in the UK with your British or settled family member as a:

Applications for partner and family visas can be submitted up to 3 months before the intended date of travel.

The published service standard for deciding an application from outside the UK to settle in the UK as the spouse, partner or family member of a British citizen or settled person is 12 weeks. Following a reduction in the backlog of Ukraine Visa Scheme applications, the Home Office has recently announced that standard family visa applications are now being processed within 12 weeks.

An application from within the UK to switch into or extend as a spouse, civil partner, unmarried partner, fiancé(e) or proposed civil partner, child or adult dependent relative should still be processed within 8 weeks.

If you are applying for an EU Settlement Scheme Family Permit, the Home Office is currently advising that you will receive a decision as soon as possible after proving your identity and providing your documents.

There are no standard processing times for applications submitted as a partner, parent or on the basis of private life (10-year routes or 5-year parent route to settlement). The average wait time for a decision on a private life application is currently 9 months.

If you are applying for settlement you should usually receive a decision within 6 months.

Visit the UK

The UK offers a range of Short Stay Visit Visas, for purposes such as:

Applications for a UK visit visa can be submitted up to 3 months before the intended date of travel.

Visitor visa applications submitted from outside the UK are currently taking an average of 3 weeks to process. This is in line with the 3-week service standard.

Most visitors cannot extend their stay from within the UK, but if you are a patient receiving medical treatment, an academic who still meets the eligibility requirements or a graduate doing a clinical attachment or retaking the PLAB test and you wish to extend as a visitor then you should usually receive a decision within 8 weeks.

Visitors are not eligible to apply for settlement.

Study in the UK

The Student visa is for individuals who are aged 16 or over and who wish to study on a further or higher education course in the UK. The Child Student visa route is for children aged between 4 and 17 who wish to study at an independent school in the UK, which is a Home Office approved student sponsor. The Short-term Student visa is a route for persons aged 16 and over who want to study an English language course in the UK for between 6 and 11 months without a student sponsor but at an accredited institution.

If applying from outside the UK, applications for UK Student visas can be submitted up to 6 months before the start date of the course. The customer service standard for receiving a decision is 3 weeks.

The Home Office is currently advising that Student visa applications are taking on average 3 weeks to process. This is in line with the service standard. Short-term study visas are also currently taking on average 3 weeks to process.

If applying from inside the UK to switch into or extend a Student or Child Student visa, an application for permission to stay can be submitted up to 3 months before the start date of the course. The customer service standard for receiving a decision on such an application is 8 weeks and decisions are currently being made within this timeframe.

Students are not eligible to apply for settlement.

Hong Kong British National (Overseas)

The Hong Kong BN(O) Status Holder Visa is an immigration route for Hong Kong British National (Overseas) citizens to live, work and study in the UK. The Hong Kong BN(O) Household Member Visa is an immigration route for adult children (aged 18 or over) of a BN(O) Status Holder or a BN(O) Status Holder's partner, born on or after 1 July 1997, to live, work and study in the UK.

If you apply for a Hong Kong BN(O) Status Holder visa or Hong Kong BN(O) Household Member visa from overseas then you should receive a decision within 12 weeks. The same processing time currently applies to applications to extend a Hong Kong BN(O) visa from within the UK.

If you are applying for settlement on the Hong Kong BN(O) route you should usually receive a decision within 6 months.

UK Ancestry

If you are a Commonwealth citizen and have a grandparent who was born in the UK, you may be able to live and work in the UK on the basis of your UK Ancestry. A UK Ancestry visa can only be obtained from outside the UK.

If you are applying for a UK Ancestry visa you should receive a decision within 3 weeks once you attend your appointment at the visa application centre. If you apply to extend an Ancestry visa from within the UK then you should usually receive a decision within 8 weeks.

If you are applying for settlement you should usually receive a decision within 6 months.

Returning Residents

If you are a non-UK citizen and are not currently in the UK, but have previously been granted indefinite leave to remain in the UK, you may be eligible to return to the UK for settlement on the basis of a returning resident visa. When you apply for a Returning Resident visa from overseas you should normally receive a decision within 3 weeks currently.

5. UK Visa Processing and Decision Waiting Times: Frequently Asked Questions

When Does the UK Visa Application Processing Time Start and End?

For UK visa applications submitted outside the UK, UK visa processing and decision waiting times will start from either the date you provide your biometric information (fingerprints and a photograph) at a visa application centre or, if eligible, the date you verify your identity using the UK Immigration: ID Check app. The waiting time will end on the date when you receive an email with a decision on your application.

For a UK immigration application submitted from within the UK, the UK visa processing and decision waiting times will generally start from the date when you submit your application online. An exception is made for Graduate Immigration Route applications, where the waiting time starts from the date when the applicant attends an appointment at a visa service centre or submits their documents using the UK Immigration ID Check app. In all in-country cases the waiting time will end on the date when you receive either a letter or email with a decision.

The service standard does not include the time taken to issue you with your Biometric Residence Permit (BRP). You will usually receive your BRP within 7 working days after a decision has been made on your application. If you do not receive a BRP you can report it.

Will My Dependents' Visas Be Processed Within the Same Time Frame?

Dependent visas should be processed within the same time frame as the main applicant's visa and dependents should receive their decision at the same time. Dependent visas will not be issued before the main applicant has received their decision. Where a dependent applies after the main applicant has received a positive decision, this may shorten the time to receive an outcome.

Can I Get a Faster Decision on My UK Visa Application?

UK Visas & Immigration offers a 'priority service' and a 'super priority service' for applicants who, for an additional fee, wish to receive a faster decision on their UK visa application. Selecting one of these premium services will ensure that an application is placed at the front of the queue at every stage of the decision-making process, which should lead to faster UK visa processing and decision waiting times.

Eligible applicants who apply via the priority service should receive a decision within 5 working days of their appointment at the visa application centre (for overseas applicants) or within 5 working days of either the day of their appointment at a UKVCAS appointment centre or the working day after having finished uploading documents if using the UK Immigration: ID Check app (for in-country applicants).

Eligible applicants who apply via the super priority service should receive a decision by the end of the next working day after their appointment at the visa application centre (for overseas applicants) or their appointment at a UKVCAS appointment centre (for in-country applicants) or within 2 working days if the appointment is at the weekend. In-country applicants cannot use the super-priority service if applying using the UK Immigration: ID Check App to confirm their identity.

The Super Priority Visa is currently suspended for new Partner & Family Visa applications submitted outside the UK. However, if you apply for a Partner & Family Visa via the Priority Service then you will usually receive a decision within 30 working days.

For work (except Innovator Founder and High Potential Individual), study and visitor visa applications, Priority and Super Priority services are available in the majority of overseas locations on an appointment basis. However, there is a reduction in the availability of the priority visa service for visit visa applications.

The Priority and Super Priority services are currently both still available to applicants who are applying for leave to remain and settlement in eligible routes from within the UK.

Overseas applicants should check with their visa application centre to see if the priority visa service or super priority visa service is available in the country they are applying from for their application type.

Applicants applying from within the UK can check the eligible visa and settlement application tables to confirm whether the type of application they are making is eligible for either the Priority 5 working day or Super Priority next working day service (note that there are separate tables for switching/extending applications and settlement applications).

Priority and Super-Priority services may not be appropriate for complex applications which cannot be processed expeditiously. In these cases, your application will be put at the front of the queue at each decision-making stage, but a decision may exceed the priority and super-priority timescales.

These premium services should also be considered carefully when making extension applications or switching categories where there is a risk of refusal. Specialist advice should be sought to ensure that complex applications are timed strategically and sensibly.

Can I Stay in the UK While Waiting for a Decision on My Immigration Application?

If you applied from within the UK before your last leave expired then you will be able to stay in the UK until you receive a decision from the Home Office, even if a decision is delayed.

Can I Travel Outside the UK While My In-Country Application Is Being Processed?

If you have submitted a visa application from within the UK, the general rule is that you must not travel outside the UK while waiting for an immigration decision. If you leave the UK, your immigration application will be treated as withdrawn and you will not be able to request a refund of your application fee.

You may travel outside of the UK if you have submitted a naturalisation application or have applied for the EU Settlement Scheme.

What Can I Do if a Decision Is Not Made in Time or I Need an Urgent Decision?

If UKVI is not able to process your visa application in time, due to its complexity for example, you should receive a letter explaining the reasons and what will happen next. This letter should be received within the standard processing time.

If you do not receive an update from the Home Office, you can contact them directly (by phone, in writing or both) to request an update on your application status.

You may wish to consider providing evidence of how the delay is impacting you, for example if you do not have a right to work or study. If there is an urgency or the standard processing time has passed it is possible to ask for the matter to be escalated as a priority.

If you paid for a priority or super-priority service and a decision has not been made within the standard processing time then you may also be able to request a refund of the priority or super-priority service fee.

When making enquiries, always take care to make clear that you are not intending to withdraw your application.

Additionally you may also consider making a formal written complaint to UKVI. The complaint process can take up to 20 working days.

You may also consider contacting your local MP.

Please note that UKVI has a discretion to treat incomplete applications, for example those that do not include all mandatory documents, outside of the standard service processing times.

6. How Can I Challenge Home Office Delay in Deciding My Application?

If there is still no response then you may consider a further legal avenue of challenge. There is no right of appeal when there is no decision, but you may consider judicial review proceedings as a way to ask a judge to review the failure of the Home Office to act and make a decision.

If this is a route you wish to consider then you will need to ensure that you have evidence of all stages of your attempts to obtain a decision. Keeping a written record and details of any Home Office 'ticket' numbers you are provided is highly recommended. The steps you have taken to obtain a decision and the reasons why one is required will be relevant considerations.

Before commencing proceedings you will need to follow a pre-action protocol process. This will give UKVI the opportunity to consider the position before you commence proceedings.

Judicial review proceedings can be legally complex, costly and time consuming. You may wish to consider seeking legal advice before commencing any proceedings.

7. Contact our Immigration Barristers

8. More Frequently Asked Questions

What is the standard processing time for a UK Standard Visitor Visa?

The standard processing time for a UK Standard Visitor Visa is usually around 3 weeks. However, it can vary depending on the time of year, the applicant's location, and the specific circumstances of the application.

How long does it take to process a UK Student Visa?

A UK Student Visa application typically takes about 3 weeks to process when applied for from outside the UK. If applying from within the UK, it generally takes around 8 weeks. Priority services may be available to expedite the process.

What is the processing time for a UK Skilled Worker Visa?

The processing time for a UK Skilled Worker Visa is usually around 8 weeks when applying from within the UK. For applications made outside the UK, the processing time is typically 3 weeks.

How long does it take to process a UK Family Visa?

UK Family Visas, including partner and spouse visas, generally take about 12 weeks to process when applied for from outside the UK. If you apply from within the UK, it can take up to 8 weeks. However, these timelines can vary depending on the complexity of the case.

What is the processing time for a UK Innovator or Start-up Visa?

The processing time for UK Innovator and Start-up Visas is usually around 3 weeks when applying from outside the UK. If applying from within the UK, it can take up to 8 weeks.

How long does it take to process a UK Ancestry Visa?

A UK Ancestry Visa typically takes around 3 weeks to process when applied for from outside the UK. If you apply from within the UK, the processing time may be up to 8 weeks.

What is the processing time for a UK Global Talent Visa?

The UK Global Talent Visa processing time is typically 8 weeks from the date of your application if you have an endorsement. If you apply from outside the UK, the process generally takes about 3 weeks.

How long does it take to process a UK Settlement (Indefinite Leave to Remain) application?

Processing times for a UK Settlement (Indefinite Leave to Remain) application are generally around 6 months. Some applications may be eligible for a faster decision through the super priority service, which provides a decision by the end of the next working day.

How long does it take to process a UK Health and Care Worker Visa?

The processing time for a UK Health and Care Worker Visa is usually around 3 weeks if you apply from outside the UK. When applying from within the UK, it generally takes up to 8 weeks.

What is the processing time for a UK Transit Visa?

A UK Transit Visa usually takes about 3 weeks to process, though times can vary depending on the applicant's circumstances and the time of year.

How long does it take to process a UK Temporary Worker Visa?

The processing time for a UK Temporary Worker Visa is typically around 3 weeks when applied for from outside the UK. If applying from within the UK, it usually takes up to 8 weeks.

What is the processing time for a UK Domestic Worker Visa?

A UK Domestic Worker Visa usually takes about 3 weeks to process when applied for from outside the UK. If applying from within the UK, the processing time can be up to 8 weeks.

How long does it take to process a UK Youth Mobility Scheme Visa?

The processing time for a UK Youth Mobility Scheme Visa is generally around 3 weeks when applied for from outside the UK. This visa is not typically available for in-country applications.

What is the processing time for an Innovator Founder Visa endorsement application?

The processing time for receiving an endorsement for a UK Innovator Founder Visa varies, but it usually takes several weeks. After receiving the endorsement, the visa application itself typically takes 3 weeks to process from outside the UK, or up to 8 weeks from within the UK.

When does the UK visa application processing time start and end?

For applications submitted outside the UK, processing time starts from the date you provide biometric information at a visa application centre or verify your identity using the UK Immigration: ID Check app. It ends when you receive an email with a decision. For applications within the UK, the waiting time typically starts when you submit your application online, ending when you receive a decision via letter or email.

Will my dependents' visas be processed within the same time frame as mine?

Yes, dependent visas are usually processed within the same time frame as the main applicant's visa. Dependents should receive their decisions at the same time, but they will not receive a decision before the main applicant.

What factors can delay UK visa processing times?

Several factors can delay processing times, including the complexity of the case, concerns about suitability or authenticity of documents, volume of documents, required investigations or interviews, and seasonal variations in application volumes.

Can I get a faster decision on my UK visa application?

Yes, UK Visas & Immigration offers a 'priority service' and a 'super priority service' for faster processing. The priority service provides a decision within 5 working days, while the super priority service offers a decision by the end of the next working day. However, these services are not available for all visa types and locations.

Can I stay in the UK while waiting for a decision on my immigration application?

If you applied from within the UK before your last leave expired, you can stay in the UK until you receive a decision, even if there is a delay.

Can I travel outside the UK while my in-country application is being processed?

Generally, if you leave the UK while your application is being processed, it will be treated as withdrawn, and you won't be eligible for a refund of your application fee. There are exceptions, such as for those applying for naturalisation or the EU Settlement Scheme.

What can I do if a decision is not made in time or I need an urgent decision?

If your application is delayed, you may contact the Home Office for an update, provide evidence of how the delay affects you, or request that your case be escalated as a priority. If you paid for priority services and the decision is delayed, you might request a refund.

How can I challenge a Home Office delay in deciding my application?

If there's still no response after contacting the Home Office, you may consider judicial review proceedings as a legal challenge. This process requires evidence of all attempts to obtain a decision and may be complex, so legal advice is recommended.

What happens after my UK visa application is granted?

After your application is approved, you will usually receive your Biometric Residence Permit (BRP) within 7 working days. If you do not receive it, you should report it to the Home Office.

Can I visit the UK while my partner visa is being processed?

Generally, it is not advisable to visit the UK while your partner visa is being processed, as this could affect your application. However, specific guidance depends on your circumstances and the type of visa you have applied for.

What should I do if I don't receive a Biometric Residence Permit (BRP) after my visa is granted?

If you do not receive your BRP within 7 working days of your visa approval, you should report this to the Home Office to ensure your documentation is issued correctly.

Are there any special considerations for complex UK visa applications?

Yes, complex applications, such as those involving criminality or suitability concerns, may take longer than the standard processing times. The Home Office has discretion in these cases, and the processing time may exceed standard service times.

Can I extend my stay in the UK if my visa application is delayed?

If your application is delayed and you applied before your previous visa expired, your existing visa conditions will continue until a decision is made. You do not need to leave the UK while waiting for the outcome.

What should I do if my visa application is refused after using the priority service?

If your application is refused and you used a priority service, you cannot request a refund for the service fee. However, you may seek legal advice to explore your options, such as reapplying or appealing the decision.

9. Glossary

Visa: An official document or endorsement on a passport that allows the holder to enter, stay in, or leave a country for a specified period.

Standard Visitor Visa: A visa that allows individuals to visit the UK for leisure, business, or other permitted activities for up to 6 months.

Student Visa: A visa for international students who wish to study in the UK at an accredited institution for more than 6 months.

Skilled Worker Visa: A visa for individuals who have been offered a skilled job in the UK, allowing them to live and work in the country.

Family Visa: A visa for individuals who wish to join family members already living in the UK, including spouses, partners, and children.

Innovator Founder Visa: A visa for new or experienced businesspersons who want to set up or run an innovative business in the UK, requiring endorsement from an approved body.

Ancestry Visa: A visa for Commonwealth citizens with a grandparent born in the UK, allowing them to live and work in the UK.

Global Talent Visa: A visa for highly skilled individuals in specific sectors like science, arts, and digital technology, who can contribute to the UK's prosperity.

Settlement (Indefinite Leave to Remain – ILR): The status granted to individuals who have lived in the UK for a certain period, allowing them to stay indefinitely.

Health and Care Worker Visa: A visa for qualified doctors, nurses, and allied health professionals to work in the UK's health and care sector.

Transit Visa: A visa that allows individuals to pass through the UK on their way to another country.

Temporary Worker Visa: A visa for individuals coming to the UK to work temporarily in various sectors, such as creative, sporting, charity, or religious work.

Domestic Worker Visa: A visa for individuals who work in a private household and are accompanying their employer to the UK.

Youth Mobility Scheme Visa: A visa for young people (usually between 18-30 years old) from specific countries, allowing them to live and work in the UK for up to 2 years.

Priority Service: A service that allows visa applicants to receive a faster decision on their application, typically within 5 working days.

Super Priority Service: An expedited visa processing service that provides a decision by the end of the next working day.

Endorsement: A formal approval required for certain visas, such as the Innovator Founder Visa or Global Talent Visa, usually given by an approved body or organisation.

Biometric Residence Permit (BRP): A document issued to visa holders in the UK that confirms their immigration status, including the right to work and access public services.

Immigration Health Surcharge (IHS): A fee paid by non-EU migrants when applying for a visa to stay in the UK for more than 6 months, granting access to the National Health Service (NHS).

Certificate of Sponsorship (CoS): A reference number issued by an employer or educational institution that allows a foreign national to apply for a visa to work or study in the UK.

Right to Work: The legal permission for an individual to work in the UK, typically granted through a valid visa or immigration status.

Dependants: Family members, such as a spouse or children, who can be included in a visa application to join the primary visa holder in the UK.

Switching: The process of changing from one type of visa to another while remaining in the UK, without needing to leave the country.

Settlement Visa: A visa that allows a person to live permanently in the UK, often after holding a temporary visa for a qualifying period.

10. Additional Resources

Visa processing times: applications outside the UK

Current UK visa processing times for application submitted outside the UK.

Visa processing times: applications inside the UK

Current UK visa processing times for application submitted inside the UK.

Immigration Health Surcharge Calculator

Calculate the amount of Immigration Health Surcharge (IHS) you need to pay when applying for a UK visa.

Biometric Residence Permit (BRP) Information

Information about the Biometric Residence Permit, including how to collect and report any issues with your BRP.

UK Visa and Citizenship Application Services (UKVCAS)

Information on how to book and attend your visa application appointment in the UK, including submitting biometrics and supporting documents.

UK Visa Fees Calculator

Calculate the visa fee for your specific type of visa and category.

UK Visa Application Support from Citizens Advice

Provides free, independent advice on UK visa applications, including navigating complex immigration issues.

UK Visa and Immigration Contact Centre

Contact information for the UK Visa and Immigration Service, including phone numbers and email addresses for assistance with visa applications.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.