Stamp 0: Ireland's Visa For Retirees Or Persons Of Independent Means

Ireland has long held a special appeal for non-European nationals, not only due to its rich cultural heritage, but also as an attractive, English-speaking destination within Europe. In recent years, there has been a marked increase in interest from individuals seeking to relocate to Ireland for retirement or to enjoy an extended stay as persons of independent means. If you are considering such a move, Stamp 0 permission offers a viable and structured pathway.

Overview of Stamp 0 Permission

Stamp 0 is an immigration permission designed for nationals from outside the European Economic Area ('non-EEA nationals') who wish to reside in Ireland without engaging in employment or business activities. It is particularly suited to retirees and individuals of independent means who can demonstrate that they are not a risk for becoming a financial burden on the Irish State. Stamp 0 is typically granted for one year at a time, with the possibility of annual renewal, provided the eligibility criteria continue to be met.

Key Eligibility Criteria

If you wish to qualify for Stamp 0, you must be able to show you can fully support yourself financially throughout your time in Ireland. The main requirements include:

Minimum Annual Income: You must have a verifiable annual income of at least €50,000. If you are a married couple relocating, a combined income of €100,000 is required (but it doesn't need to be an even split, one spouse can cover a majority of the income or all of it). This income must be from accessible sources such as savings or pensions; speculative investments are generally not considered.

Lump Sum for Contingencies: In addition to an annual income, you must have access to a lump sum of money to cover unforeseen major expenses, such as medical emergencies or the purchase of a property.

Private Medical Insurance: You must hold private medical insurance with full cover for medical emergencies or hospital stays due to illness or disease, ensuring you do not become a burden on Ireland's public healthcare system.

No Access to State Benefits: If you are granted Stamp 0 permission, you are not entitled to any State benefits or publicly funded services and must remain financially independent throughout your time in Ireland.

Application Process

The application for Stamp 0 is made directly to the Department of Justice's Immigration Service Delivery. Applications are typically processed within 4 to 6 months from the date of receipt.

Once the application is approved, a Conditional Letter of Offer and Agreement Form is issued, and you can then plan to travel to Ireland. If you are a visa-required national, you must make a pre-entry application for a visa allowing you to travel to and enter Ireland. If you are a non-visa required national, such as a US national, you may travel to Ireland once you have received your Conditional Letter of Offer and Agreement Form without needing to make a pre-entry application for a visa.

Upon arrival, you must complete a registration process. This includes sending a signed copy of the Agreement Form and your passport to the relevant section in the Department of Justice. The passport will be stamped and returned to you. You must then register in person with the Immigration Service Delivery to obtain your Irish Residence Permit Card with your Stamp 0 permission.

Financial Verification Requirement

A crucial aspect of the application is the requirement to provide a verified statement of accounts. You must present your financial information in a clear, tabular format, converted into euros, and this must be certified by an Irish-based accountancy firm. The accountant's verification is essential to demonstrate that your income and resources are both sufficient and readily accessible, and to provide assurance to the Department of Justice regarding your financial self-sufficiency.

While there is no set deadline to travel to Ireland after receiving a Conditional Letter of Offer and Agreement Form, if 6 months or more elapses between a Conditional Letter of Offer and Agreement Form being issued and your relocation to Ireland, you may be asked to submit updated and verified financial information and documentation covering the intervening period.

Living in Ireland on Stamp 0

Stamp 0 permission does not allow work or to engage in business activities in Ireland, unless specific permission is granted by the Department of Justice. However, you may participate in voluntary activities and continue to receive passive income from pensions or investments.

Conclusion

If you are a non-European national seeking to retire or reside in Ireland as a person of independent means, Stamp 0 offers a flexible and attractive option for experiencing life in Ireland.

The process to obtain Stamp 0 is designed to ensure that only those who can fully support themselves are granted permission, with the requirement for a verified statement of accounts from an Irish accountant serving as a key safeguard. With careful planning and the right professional support, Stamp 0 can open the door to a rewarding and enriching experience in Ireland.

