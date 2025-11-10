Mondaq Spotlight: Navigating The UK's New Immigration Landscape

In this latest Mondaq Spotlight, experts from Latitude Law will provide pertinent information on the UK's new immigration changes.

Founded in 2007, Latitude Law has steadily grown to be one of the largest specialist UK-inbound immigration law firms. With offices in Manchester, London and Brussels, Latitude Law are experts in business immigration and work with multi-national corporations relocating global talent to the UK, entrepreneur-led businesses looking to invest in the UK and companies seeking to employ overseas workers in a variety of capacities. Their experienced solicitors can guide you and your business through the complex UK immigration rules, advising across all available visa routes. Latitude Law has particular expertise in working with high-net-worth individuals and partnering with HR teams to ensure ongoing sponsor licence compliance, particularly in the context of business mergers and acquisitions

As the UK government reshapes its immigration system to prioritise high-skill, high-salary roles, Latitude Law's experts discuss what this means for employers, investors, and sponsor licence holders — and how to stay compliant in a changing landscape.

