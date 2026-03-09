Why You Should Consider Applying For British Citizenship Now

After the Home Office implements its earned settlement model, the next step is to put in place an aligned earned citizenship system. Some people will find it harder to qualify under the new system. If you are already eligible for British citizenship but have been putting it off, or you anticipate becoming eligible soon, we would recommend applying as soon as possible.

What's changing on British citizenship policy?

In its Immigration White Paper published last year, the Government announced plans to apply a points-based approach to British citizenship, aligning with its proposed new earned settlement model. For more information on earned settlement, see our article series here.

Under earned citizenship:

There will be a longer standard qualifying period, with discounts applicable for those who can meet contribution-based or other criteria (including holding immigration permission as the family member of a British citizen as opposed to a settled person) – potentially there could also be additional time penalties applied in line with any penalties that are incorporated into the earned settlement model;

English language proficiency will rise to Level B2 (upper intermediate) on the Common European Framework of Reference for Languages, instead of Level B1 (intermediate); and

A refreshed Life in the UK Test will apply.

Separately, the Government has confirmed it will consider measures to make it cheaper for young adults who have lived in the UK throughout their childhood to obtain British citizenship.

Due to the alignment with the earned settlement model, it may take longer for some people to qualify, and some may be excluded entirely, e.g. if they have a criminal conviction.

It is not currently clear whether earned citizenship will apply only to naturalisation, or if other citizenship pathways will be impacted. The most conservative approach is to assume that all citizenship pathways may be reviewed, both for adults and children. At the very least, it seems likely that if citizenship eligibility is deferred for some adults, their children may also in some cases see their eligibility deferred.

When will earned citizenship be brought in?

The Government's consultation on the earned settlement closed on 12 February 2026. The Home Office is currently analysing responses. Recent press reporting suggests that the earned settlement model may be brought into effect from Autumn 2026, although this timeframe hasn't been formally confirmed by the Government.

Once the earned settlement model is in place, the Government will then turn its attention to earned citizenship. This will require changes to the British Nationality Act 1981. Changes to it must be approved as primary legislation by both houses of Parliament, which can be a lengthy process.

What this means is that there is currently a window of time for people who may be adversely affected by the changes to consider their position and to plan ahead for making a citizenship application under the current arrangements.

Who is most likely to be adversely affected by the introduction of earned citizenship?

As we don't yet have details of how the earned citizenship model might work, it's too early to make an accurate assessment of its potential impact on any individual person.

However, we expect the below groups may struggle to meet the new English language and/or points-based criteria:

EU Settlement Scheme participants – this is because eligibility under this route is not subject to English language or economic criteria;

Those who achieved settlement a long time ago and didn't need to meet English language or Life in the UK Test requirements;

Young adults, especially those who were not required to meet points-based criteria for settlement;

Those who don't meet the minimum mandatory requirements for earned settlement; and

Those who aren't eligible for discounts to the qualifying period for earned settlement, e.g. due to insufficient taxable income.

Individuals on family settlement routes may also be disadvantaged in some cases if their sponsor is not a British citizen. This is because family route sponsorship by a British citizen may provide eligibility for a five-year discount to the baseline qualifying period where all other requirements for the route (including the minimum income requirement) are met in full.

What actions should you take if you'd like to apply for British citizenship?

We would suggest the following:

Review your (and your relevant family members') current eligibility for citizenship, including understanding what the current citizenship pathways are for children;

Budget for citizenship application fees;

Take advice if you have any adverse character concerns, e.g. if you have a criminal conviction;

Consider any implications of obtaining British citizenship on retaining your current nationality or your tax status;

Plan to meet any eligibility requirements that you don't currently meet, e.g.: Improve your English language proficiency; Sit the Life in the UK Test; and Monitor and limit absences from the UK to ensure residence requirements are met; and

Apply as soon as possible.

What should you do once citizenship has been granted?

The UK's Electronic Travel Authorisation (ETA) scheme has moved to full enforcement from 25 February 2026. This change means that if you have British citizenship plus another citizenship you must travel to the UK on a British passport or hold a certificate of entitlement to the right of abode. If you're Irish, you can travel to the UK on a valid Irish passport. For further information, see Dual citizens should travel to the UK on British or Irish travel documents from 25 February 2026.

New citizens should consider applying for a British passport or certificate of entitlement in good time ahead of any international travel. Processing times can vary throughout the year (and can be longer in the lead-up to the summer holidays), and an interview may be required for a passport.

