Proposed UK Immigration Changes: Home Affairs Committee Inquiry On Planned Increase To Qualifying Period For Settlement

On 12 May 2025, the UK Government published its Immigration White Paper, setting out proposed reforms to the immigration system. Read our note on the changes.

Among the most significant proposals is an increase to the qualifying residence period for settlement (also known as indefinite leave to remain or ILR) from five years to ten years. It may be possible to reduce this period based on contributions made to the UK economy and society, known as "earned settlement"; however, to date, no information has been provided on what "earned settlement" entails.

This has sparked significant debate, culminating in a three-hour parliamentary session on 8 September 2025 on whether this change should apply to individuals currently in the UK, who are already on a five-year route to ILR. The UK Government has confirmed its intention to launch a consultation on the proposal.

Home Affairs Committee inquiry

In advance of the Government's forthcoming consultation, the Home Affairs Committee has opened a separate inquiry on the plans to increase the qualifying residence period for ILR, and is inviting stakeholders to submit evidence by 2 December 2025, in respect of the following questions.

Potential impact of changes to pathways to settlement

What evidence is there on the effect that pathways to settlement have on immigration and rates of settlement?

What is the likely impact of longer routes to settlement on businesses and employers, including international recruitment of higher-skilled workers?

What is the likely impact of longer routes and stricter requirements for settlement on migrant households already in the UK? This could include: the financial and economic impact, including access to benefits; and the personal and social impact.

What potential effect could changes to eligibility for settlement have on integration?

What evidence is there from other countries on the above issues?

How the new earned settlement rules could work

How should "long-term contribution" to the UK be defined and quantified, when considering pathways to settlement? This could include how the following elements should be defined and weighted: social and community contributions; and fiscal and economic contributions.

What exemptions should there be to the new rules?

How have other countries applied contribution-based systems?

The inquiry gives stakeholders another way to shape the earned settlement policy alongside responding to the inquiry which the Government is proposing.

The deadline to submit evidence is 2 December 2025 using this form.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.