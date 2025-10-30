Home Affairs Committee Invites Stakeholder Evidence On Earned Settlement Proposals

Ahead of the Government's planned consultation on earned settlement, the Home Affairs Committee has launched a separate inquiry to examine the settlement proposals. It is accepting evidence from stakeholders until 2 December 2025.

The Home Affairs Committee has stated it is interested in understanding how well the Government's earned settlement proposals will help to achieve its aims on immigration alongside broader policy objectives. The scope of the inquiry is intended to cover the potential impact on immigration levels, as well as how the economy, integration and individuals may be affected if the proposals are implemented.

Responding to the inquiry may offer stakeholders an independent opportunity to influence the policy on earned settlement by elaborating its potential desirable and undesirable impacts.

What evidence has been requested from stakeholders?

The Committee has asked for evidence from stakeholders covering the following two main themes and questions:

Potential impact of changes to pathways to settlement

What evidence is there on the effect that pathways to settlement have on immigration and rates of settlement?

What is the likely impact of longer routes to settlement on businesses and employers, including international recruitment of higher-skilled workers?

What is the likely impact of longer routes and stricter requirements for settlement on migrant households already in the UK? This could include: - the financial and economic impact, including access to benefits; and - the personal and social impact.

What potential effect could changes to eligibility for settlement have on integration?

What evidence is there from other countries on the above issues?

How the new earned settlement rules could work

How should "long-term contribution" to the UK be defined and quantified, when considering pathways to settlement? This could include how the following elements should be defined and weighted: - social and community contributions; and - fiscal and economic contributions.

What exemptions should there be to the new rules?

How have other countries applied contribution-based systems?

How can businesses and other stakeholders respond?

If you would like to submit evidence, you can use this online form and should ensure it is completed by 2 December 2025.

