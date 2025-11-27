ARTICLE
27 November 2025

UK Electronic Travel Authorisations To Be Fully Enforced From 25 February 2026

LS
Lewis Silkin

Contributor

Lewis Silkin logo
United Kingdom Immigration
Supinder Singh Sian,Clara Le Chevallier, and Kathryn Denyer (Lewis Silkin LLP)
If you are eligible for an Electronic Travel Authorsation (ETA), you must ensure you hold one before travelling to the UK for visits and other short-term purposes from 25 February 2026. If you don't, your carrier may not allow you to board.

Although the ETA scheme was fully rolled out from April this year, there is currently an 'implementation period' in place which allows individuals who require an ETA to travel to the UK with a pending ETA application. This will not be possible from 25 February 2026. If you are intending to travel to the UK on or after this date, you should take extra care to ensure you apply for and obtain an ETA in good time.

The UK government recommends allowing three working days for the process, although a straight-forward application can be granted in minutes. The current cost of an ETA is £16.

For further general information, see our earlier article, UK ETAs: Who needs one and when. You can find information about our ETA service for those with a criminal conviction or other complex factors here.

As a reminder, the end of the implementation period also means that if you are a dual citizen, you should travel to the UK on a British or Irish travel document.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.

Authors
Photo of Supinder Singh Sian
Supinder Singh Sian
Photo of Clara Le Chevallier
Clara Le Chevallier
Photo of Kathryn Denyer (Lewis Silkin LLP)
Kathryn Denyer (Lewis Silkin LLP)
Your Author LinkedIn Connections
