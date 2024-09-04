Upcoming Changes To UK Visa Application Centres

In This Article

1. Introduction

If you're planning to apply for a UK visa, it's important to stay informed about upcoming changes to visa application centres (VACs). These centres, which handle visa applications on behalf of UK Visas and Immigration (UKVI), are operated by commercial partners, also known as 'suppliers.' However, between September 2024 and January 2025, some locations will see a shift in the commercial partner responsible for these services.

2. Changes in Commercial Partners for Applications Outside the UK

In certain regions, the current commercial partner, TLScontact, will be replaced by VFS Global. This transition will occur in specific locations across Africa, Europe, the Middle East, and Central Asia. It's important to note that other parts of the world will not be affected by this change.

3. What This Means for You

If your application is affected by the change, you will receive email notifications from both TLScontact and VFS Global. It's crucial to read all these emails carefully, as they may contain important instructions on how to proceed with your application. To avoid missing any updates, be sure to check your junk or spam folders regularly. Additionally, to verify the authenticity of these emails, make sure the sender's address ends in either @tlscontact.com or @vfsglobal.com .

4. UK Visa Application Centres Affected by the Change

For example, in Belgium, the visa application centre will transition to VFS Global on 3 September 2024. From this date onward, you'll need to book your appointment through VFS Global. If you've already scheduled an appointment with TLScontact, you can still attend as planned. You have two options for submitting your supporting documents: either upload them online by 11:59 pm on 2 September or use the assisted scanning service during your appointment. Make sure to double-check the location details in your appointment confirmation email.

Other locations will be added to the list over time, so it's a good idea to subscribe to updates on this page to stay informed about any changes that may affect you.

5. Changes for Applications Inside the UK

For those applying within the UK, the commercial partner responsible for UK Visa and Citizenship Application Services (UKVCAS) will change from Sopra Steria to TLScontact in Autumn 2024. The exact date of this transition will be announced closer to the time. Fortunately, this change will not impact the decision on your application, processing times, or the availability of appointments, so you do not need to take any specific action.

6. Final Thoughts on the Changes to UK Visa Application Centres

While these changes may seem significant, they are designed to ensure a smooth and efficient visa application process. By staying informed and following the guidance provided by UKVI, you can navigate these changes with ease. Keep an eye on your email for any updates, and make sure to follow the instructions provided to avoid any delays in your application.

For expert and assistance with your UK visa application, contact our immigration barristers on 0203 617 9173 or complete our enquiry form below.

8. Frequently Asked Questions

What are Visa Application Centres (VACs)?

Visa Application Centres are facilities operated by commercial partners on behalf of UK Visas and Immigration (UKVI) to handle visa applications.

What is changing with the Visa Application Centres?

Between September 2024 and January 2025, the commercial partner operating some Visa Application Centres will change from TLScontact to VFS Global in certain locations across Africa, Europe, the Middle East, and Central Asia.

Will these changes affect all locations?

No, only specific locations in Africa, Europe, the Middle East, and Central Asia will be affected. Other parts of the world will not see any changes.

How will I know if my application is affected by the change?

You will receive email notifications from TLScontact and VFS Global if your application is affected. It's important to read these emails carefully and check your junk folders to ensure you don't miss any updates.

How can I verify the authenticity of the emails I receive?

To confirm that an email is genuine, ensure that the sender's email address ends with either @tlscontact.com or @vfsglobal.com .

What should I do if I have already booked an appointment with TLScontact?

If your appointment is with TLScontact, you should attend it as scheduled. You can either upload your supporting documents by 11:59 pm on 2 September 2024 or use the assisted scanning service during your appointment.

What happens if my appointment is after the transition date?

After the transition date, you will need to book any new appointments through VFS Global. For example, in Belgium, this change takes effect on 3 September 2024.

Will these changes affect my visa application decision or processing time?

No, the changes will not affect the decision on your application or how long it takes to get a decision.

Do I need to take any action if I'm applying for a visa inside the UK?

No specific actions are required. The commercial partner for UK Visa and Citizenship Application Services will change from Sopra Steria to TLScontact in Autumn 2024, but this will not affect the decision process, processing times, or appointment availability.

How can I stay updated on further changes?

You can subscribe to updates on the relevant UKVI page to receive notifications about any future changes to Visa Application Centres.

9. Glossary

Visa Application Centre (VAC): A facility where individuals submit their visa applications and provide biometric data, such as fingerprints and photographs, as part of the process. These centres are operated by commercial partners on behalf of UK Visas and Immigration (UKVI).

UK Visas and Immigration (UKVI): A division of the UK Home Office responsible for managing visa applications, controlling immigration, and handling citizenship services.

Commercial Partner (Supplier): A third-party company contracted by UK Visas and Immigration to manage and operate Visa Application Centres. Examples include TLScontact and VFS Global.

TLScontact: A commercial partner currently managing several Visa Application Centres on behalf of UK Visas and Immigration. They will be replaced by VFS Global in some locations between September 2024 and January 2025.

VFS Global: A global outsourcing and technology services company that manages administrative and non-judgmental tasks related to visa, passport, and consular services. VFS Global will replace TLScontact as the commercial partner in specific locations during the upcoming transition.

UK Visa and Citizenship Application Services (UKVCAS): A service for individuals applying for visas, leave to remain, or British citizenship from within the UK. The current commercial partner, Sopra Steria, will be replaced by TLScontact in Autumn 2024.

Biometric Data: Personal data, such as fingerprints and photographs, that is collected as part of the visa application process to verify the identity of the applicant.

Assisted Scanning Service: A service offered at Visa Application Centres where applicants can have their supporting documents scanned and uploaded by staff during their appointment.

Supporting Documents: Documents required to be submitted as part of a visa application, which provide evidence and support the claims made in the application (e.g., identity, finances, purpose of travel).

