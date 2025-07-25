Immigration Rule Changes

The United Kingdom Home Office has announced a number of changes to its Immigration Rules, which will come into effect on July 22, 2025. These changes significantly affect employers with sponsor licenses and their ability to sponsor foreign workers.

Relevant Changes for Employers

Increases to Skill Level: Requirement that companies can only sponsor if the role necessitates an RQF Level 6 (Graduate Level) from the prior eligibility of an under RQF Level 3 (College Level). Exemptions are made should the role be included on the Immigration Salary List or Temporary Shortage List. If the position is on the latter list, those roles will be removed by 2026 or earlier and the workers are not eligible to bring dependents to the UK.

Please note employers can still sponsor or extend RQF Level 3-5 roles before July 22, 2025.

Increases to Salary Thresholds: Salary levels are set to increase for the General Threshold (£41,700), New Entrants (£33,400), and for Skilled Workers (£31,300). The going rate for each occupation has also increased, which could be significantly more than the General Threshold.

Anticipated Future Changes

The UK government has also indicated that they will implement the following changes:

Indefinite Leave to Remain: increasing qualifying period from five (5) to ten (10) years

Increasing the levels of required English language skills

Raise the Immigration Skills Charge

Make significant changes to its family policy framework

