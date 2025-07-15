UK Sponsor Licence Applications Guidance Via Skilled Worker Visa Route

Our experienced London-based immigration solicitors specialise in UK business immigration law, helping individuals and companies secure sponsor licences and sponsor migrant workers under the Skilled Worker and Global Business Mobility visa routes. Our expert immigration solicitors support businesses and individuals across diverse sectors—including tech and entertainment.

What is a Sponsor Licence Application?

A sponsor licence is an authorisation granted by the UK Home Office that allows UK-based organisations to sponsor non-UK nationals for work under specific visa routes, such as the Skilled Worker visa. Only licensed sponsors can issue Certificates of Sponsorship (CoS), which are required for visa applications.

What are Skilled Worker Visa applications?

UK Skilled Worker Visa is a long-term work visa and will be initially granted for a period of up to five years (this will depend on the duration of your Certificate of Sponsorship).

It is important to note that your visa is only valid as long as you remain in the same role with your sponsoring employer. If you wish to change roles or employer, you will need to apply for a new Skilled Worker visa.

Under the Skilled Worker route, it is possible to extend your visa before it expires, and after a qualifying period of five years, apply for indefinite leave to remain (ILR) and British citizenship one year later. If you are considering applying for a UK Skilled Worker visa, you will need to secure a job offer and ensure that you meet the eligibility criteria, as outlined below.

How can Ronald Fletcher Baker help?

At Ronald Fletcher Baker, our highly experienced team of London-based immigration solicitors have built a strong reputation for delivering tailored, results-driven advice to businesses and individuals navigating the UK's complex immigration landscape. We are proud to be a trusted partner for organisations across a wide range of sectors—including tech, finance, education, and entertainment—who rely on our expertise to meet their workforce and compliance needs.

To qualify for a sponsor licence, you must;

Be a genuine and lawfully operating business in the UK.

Demonstrate robust HR systems to monitor and manage sponsored workers.

Appoint key personnel for licence management.

Our highly experienced team of London-based immigration solicitors will guide you through the application process as we offer;

Sponsor Licence Specialists: Assistance with sponsor licence applications, renewals, and ongoing compliance obligations.

Comprehensive Visa Services: Full support with Skilled Worker Visa applications, including initial applications, extensions, and dependent visas.

Home Office Compliance: Guidance on audits, reporting duties, and record-keeping to help ensure ongoing compliance.

TUPE & Organisational Changes: Expert advice on complex matters such as TUPE transfers, restructuring, and changes in business ownership.

Tailored Legal Advice: Sector-specific solutions tailored to your organisation's needs and immigration goals.

Client-Focused Approach: A dedicated legal team providing responsive, strategic support from start to finish.

Choose Expertise, Transparency, and Results with Ronald Fletcher Baker

What sets Ronald Fletcher Baker apart is our unwavering commitment to putting clients first—every step of the way. Unlike many firms, we combine top-tier legal expertise with clear, transparent pricing and personalised service tailored to each client's unique needs. Our recognition by The Legal 500 reflects not just our legal knowledge, but also the consistently high standard of care we provide. We don't just process applications—we partner with our clients, offering strategic advice, regular updates, and end-to-end support. This proactive, people-focused approach has earned us a strong reputation and a high success rate in Skilled Worker Visa applications, with many clients returning or referring others based on their experience with us.

Securing Your UK Sponsor Licence with Confidence

At Ronald Fletcher Baker, our team of Legal 500-recognised immigration solicitors offers expert guidance throughout the entire visa process, which includes;

Step 1: Preparation

Review the Home Office's sponsor guidance.

Gather required documents (e.g., proof of registration, VAT certificate, business bank statements).

Choose the appropriate licence type (e.g., Skilled Worker, Global Business Mobility).

Step 2: Online Application

Complete the application form and Pay the application fee;

Collate and send the required document within five working days of submitting the online form.

Step 3: Home Office Assessment

Provide training and assistance to the company for a potential Home Office compliance visit.

Prepare and conduct a mock internal audit to ensure the Home Office policy guidance is met.

A decision is typically made within 8 weeks.

Step 4: Issue Certificate of Sponsorship

Once the sponsor licence is approved, we provide tailored service to your company including;

Issue Certificate of Sponsor Licence

Provide guidance how to maintain records of sponsored workers

Report changes via the Sponsor Management System

Step 5: Apply for Skilled Worker Visa

Once the Certificate of Sponsorship is approved, we will then provide a comprehensive, independent and client focused guidance to the employee.

We will guide the employee to prepare the following;

Prepare a detailed Job Description to match the relevant eligible occupation code and relevant salary requirement

Review the Certificate of Sponsorship

Guide the skilled worker on English Language Proficiency

We will submit the skilled worker visa application and secure a skilled worker visa application for the employee and his dependents up to five years in the UK.

FAQs

1. How can I sponsor a skilled worker from abroad?

The initial step towards sponsoring skilled workers from overseas is to apply for a sponsorship licence from the Home Office. Once your sponsorship licence has been granted, you will have the ability to sponsor skilled workers from abroad. If you are a company or an employer seeking guidance on the sponsorship licence application process, our dedicated team of business immigration solicitors at Ronald Fletcher Baker can provide expert advice and assistance. With our extensive experience, we have successfully helped clients from various sectors obtain sponsor licences, including assisting clients with applications which have been deemed complex by the Home Office.

2. What are the eligibility requirements?

To apply, your organisation must:

Be a genuine and legally operating UK business.

Have no unspent criminal convictions for immigration offences or fraud.

Have appropriate HR systems to monitor sponsored workers.

Appoint key personnel (Authorising Officer, Key Contact, Level 1 User)

3. What documents are needed for the application?

Common documents include:

Business bank statements

VAT registration certificate

Employer's liability insurance

HMRC PAYE and accounts office reference numbers

Lease or ownership documents for business premises

4. How much does it cost?

Home Office Fees depend on the size and type of your organisation:

Small or charitable sponsors: £536

Medium or large sponsors: £1,476

These fees apply to Worker and/or Temporary Worker licences

Solicitor Legal Fees depends on the complexity of your case and the matter.

£4500 – £6500

5. How long does the application process take?

Most applications are processed within 8 weeks. A priority service is available for an additional £500, offering a decision within 10 working days, subject to availability.

6. What happens after I get the licence?

You'll be added to the Register of Licensed Sponsors and can begin issuing Certificates of Sponsorship (CoS) to eligible workers. You must also comply with ongoing duties, such as record-keeping and reporting changes via the Sponsor Management System (SMS).

7. What are the skilled worker salary requirements in 2025?

As of July 2025:

General threshold: £41,700 per year

Lower threshold: £30,960 per year (for shortage occupations or new entrants

8. What documents do I need to apply?

You'll typically need:

Certificate of Sponsorship reference number

Proof of English language proficiency

Valid passport or travel document

Job details (title, salary, occupation code)

Employer's sponsor licence number

Financial evidence (if applicable)

9. How long does it take to get a decision?

Outside the UK: Around 3 weeks

Inside the UK (extensions or switching): Around 8 weeks Priority services may be available for faster decision

Priority service is available for additional fee of between £500 – £1000.

10. What are the English language requirements?

You must prove your ability to speak, read, write, and understand English to at least B1 level on the CEFR scale. This can be done via: An approved English test, A degree taught in English or Being a national of an English-speaking country.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.