4 August 2025

Update On Restrictions For Visa Renewal Dropbox Program Eligibility

The U.S. Department of State announced that effective September 2, 2025, the categories of applicants that may be eligible for the Dropbox Program (a/k/a Interview Waiver) will be updated...
The U.S. Department of State announced that effective September 2, 2025, the categories of applicants that may be eligible for the Dropbox Program (a/k/a Interview Waiver) will be updated, adding further restrictions to those detailed in our February 2025 client alert.

All nonimmigrant visa applicants, including applicants under the age of 14 and over the age of 79, will generally be required to attend an in-person interview with a consular officer at a U.S. consulate abroad, unless the foreign national falls into one of the following categories:

  • Foreign nationals classifiable under the visa symbols A-1, A-2, C-3 (except attendants, servants, or personal employees of accredited officials), G-1, G-2, G-3, G-4, NATO-1 through NATO-6, or TECRO E-1.
  • Foreign nationals applying for diplomatic- or official-type visas.
  • Foreign nationals renewing a full validity B-1, B-2, B1/B2 visa or a Border Crossing Card/Foil (for Mexican nationals) within 12 months of the prior visa's expiration, and who were at least 18 years old at the time of the prior visa's issuance. Foreign nationals in this category must also meet additional criteria, including that they apply for the visa in their country of nationality or residence, have never been refused a visa (unless such refusal was overcome or waived), and have no apparent or potential ineligibility.

Furthermore, even if a foreign national qualifies for the Dropbox Program, consular officers can still require in-person interviews at their discretion on a case-by-case basis.

Due to the upcoming restrictions, we anticipate increased delays in securing visa appointments at U.S. consulates abroad. As a result, employees needing to apply for visas should plan ahead and carefully consider any international travel. Where possible, employees who might otherwise qualify for the Dropbox Program may want to consider renewing their visas before September 2, 2025.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.

