UK Government Launches Reviews Of Work Visa Salary Rules And Temporary Shortage List

On 2 July 2025, the Home Secretary formally asked the Migration Advisory Committee (MAC) to conduct two critical reviews focusing on work visa salary rules and the Temporary Shortage List (TSL). These reviews aim to ensure that salary thresholds for work visas remain fair, transparent and aligned with the UK's long-term labour needs.

The MAC will examine whether current salary discounts are appropriate, how occupational "going rates" apply and how often these thresholds should be reviewed, while also evaluating the impact of the newly introduced Temporary Shortage List (TSL).

1. Salary Threshold

The government requires a clear and more robust salary framework under the Skilled Worker visa rules. Emphasis was placed on the notion that international recruitment should not be a cheap alternative to fair pay, and salary discounts should be exceptional.

Key questions for the MAC include:

– What should the standard salary threshold be for the Skilled Worker route?

– Do distinct salary benchmarks remain necessary for Health & Care visas, Global Mobility and Scale?up routes?

– Should salary discounts—such as for PhDs, new entrants or occupations based on national pay scales—continue?

– How should occupational "going rates" apply?

– How often should pay thresholds be reviewed?



Timing: MAC must complete this review within six months by early January 2026.

2. Temporary Shortage List (TSL)

On 1 July 2025, the government expanded eligibility for occupations at RQF levels 3–5 via both the Immigration Salary List (ISL) and the new interim Temporary Shortage List (TSL). These interim lists automatically expire on 31 December 2026, unless replaced.



The Home Secretary has requested for the MAC to provide a report on:

Stage 1 of the review (6-month deadline; early January 2026):

– Identify roles essential to the UK's Industrial Strategy or critical infrastructure

– Advise on visa conditions (e.g. time limits, caps on number of visas) for these occupations



Stage 2 of the review (12-month deadline; early July 2026):

– Determine which roles truly face workforce shortages

– Examine existing or planned workforce strategies, including how employers commit to training and using UK-based labour

– Assess risk factors such as worker exploitation

– Suggest which occupations should be added or removed from the TSL



The MAC will also work with the Labour Market Evidence Group to gather relevant data and input from stakeholders.

MAC's Response and Timeline

Professor Bell replied on 7 July 2025, accepting both commissions. He requested data from the Home Office, HMRC and related sources, including:

– Sponsorship records, visa applications, salary information

– Linked HMRC and migration data

– Information on refusal rates, employer compliance, safeguarding issues



Review Schedule:

– A preliminary status update is due by 8 August 2025

– Stage 1 report is expected in October 2025: An assessment of the visa terms and conditions for the occupations on TLS, and an assessment of which RQF3-5 occupations to retain

– Stage 2 report to follow within 12 months of July 2025: Further analysis of Stage 1 occupations on meeting TSL criteria

What This Means for Employers and Migrant Workers

There will be a shift towards a more transparent, evidence-driven approach to salary requirements to impact both recruitment strategies and visa planning for employers. While interim occupation lists will remain in place until the end of 2026, providing some stability and time for adjustment, there is a clear signal that change is coming.

Occupations currently listed on the TSL may be removed if workforce strategies fail to meet expectations or if employment risks increase.

In light of these developments, employers are encouraged to begin preparing now by thoroughly reviewing their salary budgets, strengthening talent pipelines, and ensuring compliance procedures are up to date.

Next Steps

Expect detailed MAC reports in October 2025 and July 2026. These will guide future immigration rules and help employers stay ahead of changes.

The salary thresholds for work visas have long been a central aspect of the UK's immigration policy. They serve as a mechanism to control migration levels, ensure fair pay for migrant workers, and protect the domestic labour market.

With changes in the global economy, post-Brexit labour demands, and pressure on public services, these thresholds are under renewed scrutiny. The Home Office wants to ensure that the salary requirements for different visa routes remain appropriate, fair, and aligned with the UK's long-term needs.

The review also acknowledges that different visa routes may require tailored salary thresholds. For instance, the Health and Care visa plays a vital role in supporting the UK's NHS and social care sector, which often cannot afford the standard Skilled Worker salary levels. Similarly, the Scale-up and Global Mobility routes are designed to support business growth and international collaboration, and their salary benchmarks must reflect market realities.

The inclusion of salary discounts in the immigration system has been particularly useful in attracting young talent and academic researchers.

However, there is concern that these discounts may unintentionally lower wage expectations or lead to exploitation in some sectors. The MAC is expected to examine the balance between encouraging entry-level access and safeguarding employment standards.

Meanwhile, the Temporary Shortage List (TSL) is a newly introduced concept aiming to address short-term labour needs, particularly in sectors crucial to the UK's infrastructure and economy. This is separate from the Immigration Salary List, which focuses on longer-term shortages. The TSL allows for faster and potentially more flexible visa options but must be carefully monitored to prevent dependency or misuse.

Stakeholder engagement will be crucial for the success of both reviews. The MAC is expected to consult with industry bodies, unions, local authorities and devolved administrations to gather broad and balanced evidence.

This feedback will ensure that the final recommendations are grounded in the real-world experiences of employers and employees alike.

For businesses, these changes signal the importance of staying proactive. Companies relying on overseas talent should begin reviewing their recruitment strategies, assessing whether their pay scales align with potential future thresholds and ensuring full compliance with sponsorship requirements.

Early preparation can help avoid disruptions when the new rules take effect.

From a broader perspective, the reviews reflect the UK's shifting approach to immigration. While maintaining control over migration numbers remains a priority, the government also recognises the need for flexibility and responsiveness in a dynamic labour market.

The outcomes of these reviews may set the tone for future immigration reforms over the coming years.

The MAC's dual reports, expected in October 2025 and July 2026, will likely influence government policy, employer practices, and migrant decision-making.

They will provide clarity on whether the UK is adapting effectively to meet its workforce needs while upholding fair and ethical employment practices.

Overall, these reviews present a unique opportunity to modernise the Skilled Worker route and better align it with national priorities.

By involving expert analysis and wide consultation, the government aims to create a balanced system that benefits the economy while protecting workers' rights and public interests.

Conclusion

The UK government's review of work visa salary rules and the Temporary Shortage List marks a significant step towards creating a fair, evidence based immigration system. Employers and migrant workers must stay prepared for upcoming changes in salary thresholds and occupation lists, as these updates will shape recruitment strategies and visa planning over the next few years.

