Key Points On The New Immigration Rules (HC 997) For Sponsors (22 July 2025)

From 22 July 2025, the UK government's new immigration rules under Statement of Changes HC 997 introduce a series of significant updates affecting sponsors and Skilled Worker visa applicants. These changes will impact salary thresholds, eligible occupations, care worker requirements, and the ability to bring dependants. Here's what employers and applicants need to know:

Higher Salary Thresholds for Skilled Worker Visas

Sponsors must now meet increased salary requirements when issuing Certificates of Sponsorship:

General salary threshold : Raised from £38,700 to £41,700 .

: Raised from . Lower threshold roles: Increased from £30,960 to £33,400.

These rates apply to all sponsorship certificates issued from 22 July 2025 onwards.

Updated Occupation Lists for Sponsorship

The eligible job list has been revised and reorganised into new tables (Tables 1a, 2aa, 3a). These outline which roles qualify for sponsorship under the Skilled Worker route.

Additionally, a Temporary Shortage Occupation List, valid until 31 December 2026, has been introduced. It includes roles such as engineering technicians, IT technicians, welders, designers, translators and electricians.

New Rules for Care Workers and Senior Care Workers

Care roles continue to have specific transitional protections, but with added requirements:

Applicants must have worked at least 3 months for their sponsor before a certificate is issued.

Transitional arrangements are available for applications made before 22 July 2028.

Some regulatory checks (e.g., Care Quality Commission registration) may not apply to long-term workers under previous rules.

Tighter Restrictions on Dependants

Family sponsorship rules are now more limited:

Only Skilled Workers in occupations listed in Tables 1, 2, or 3 of Appendix Skilled Occupations, those under transitional protections, can sponsor dependants.

Rules SW 29.1A and SW 32A.2 reinforce this restriction.

Sponsors should carefully check occupation codes before assuming dependants are eligible to accompany the primary worker.

Broader Flexibility for Secondary Work

Skilled Workers already in the UK before 22 July 2025 who maintain continuous permission can now take on part-time work in newly eligible occupations. This gives long-term visa holders greater flexibility in diversifying their employment.

Updates to the Government Authorised Exchange Scheme

The scheme now clearly supports short-term placements in skilled roles listed across all updated occupation tables (Tables 1, 1a, 2, 2aa, 3, 3a), aligning with government-approved objectives and programmes.

Transitional Protections and Application Timing

Most rule changes come into effect 22 July 2025.

Some exceptions, including those under the Afghan Relocations and Assistance Policy (ARAP), began 1 July 2025.

Applications and sponsorship certificates dated before 22 July 2025 will be assessed under the previous rules.

Regular Five-Year Rule Reviews

The government has committed to reviewing the immigration rules every five years, ensuring that policies remain aligned with evolving labour market needs and public interest.

Conclusion

These changes reflect the UK's broader strategy to tighten immigration routes while ensuring access to critical skills. Sponsors and Skilled Worker applicants alike must stay informed and compliant, especially when planning for family sponsorship or working in care-related roles.

