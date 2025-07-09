FAQs For Sponsors On The July 2025 Immigration Rule Changes (7 July 2025)

The Home Office has announced major changes to the Skilled Worker visa and related immigration routes, as detailed in the Immigration White Paper published on July 1. But what do these new rules mean for sponsors? Below are some frequently asked questions to help employers understand the impact of the changes.

When do these new immigration rules take effect?

Most changes start 22 July 2025.

Some Afghanistan ARAP scheme changes began on 1 July 2025.

If you issued a Certificate of Sponsorship (CoS) before 22 July 2025, your application will still be assessed under the old rules.

How have salary requirements changed?

Minimum salaries (going rates) under the Skilled Worker route have increased across the board. These apply to all CoS issued on or after 22 July 2025.

Examples of new thresholds:

General threshold for Skilled Workers applicant will increase from £38,700 to £41,700

The general salary threshold for Skilled Worker applicants will increase from £30,960 to £33,400 for those who either hold a PhD in a relevant STEM subject, are applying for a role listed on the Immigration Salary List (ISL), or qualify as 'New Entrants'.

For Skilled Worker applicants who hold a PhD in a subject relevant to the role and were already on the Skilled Worker route before 4 April 2024, the salary threshold will rise from £26,100 to £28,200.

Are there new rules on which jobs can be sponsored?

Yes. The eligible occupation list is now organised under new tables 1, 1a, 2, 2aa, 3, 3a.

There is also a Temporary Shortage List valid until 31 December 2026, covering roles like:

IT support and database technicians

Engineering technicians

Welders, electricians

Designers (fashion, product, visual)

Translators, photographers

Are there any changes for sponsoring care workers?

Yes. New conditions mean:

The worker must have already worked for you for at least 3 months before the CoS is issued.

They must apply before 22 July 2028 to benefit from eased requirements.

Some long-standing care staff can skip certain checks (like Care Quality Commission registration) if they've held continuous permission since before 11 March 2024.

Can sponsored workers still bring family members?

There are new restrictions on dependants:

Family sponsorship (for spouses/partners and children) is generally only allowed if the main worker's job is in Tables 1, 2 or 3 — or under specific transitional protections for older occupation codes.

If you plan to sponsor family members, check your worker's SOC occupation code carefully.

What about employees already here on old visas?

If they were granted permission under Skilled Worker rules before 22 July 2025 and have stayed continuously, they keep many of their previous rights (including options for supplementary employment).

Will there be future changes?

Yes. The government is required to review these immigration rules every five years to check if they still work and if lighter regulation is possible.

