Upcoming Skilled Worker Visa Changes: What Employers Need To Know (2 July 2025)

The Home Office has announced major changes to the Skilled Worker visa and related immigration routes, as detailed in the Immigration White Paper published on July 1. These changes are scheduled to take effect on July 22, subject to parliamentary approval.

What will these changes include?

Skills Threshold: The required skill level for Skilled Worker applicants is raised back to Regulated Qualifications Framework (RQF) level 6 from level 3, reversing the 2020 reduction. This change reduces eligible occupations by around 111 but includes transitional arrangements for current visa holders.

Salary Thresholds: Salary requirements across Skilled Worker, Global Business Mobility, and Scale-up routes have been updated based on the latest 2024 earnings data to reflect current UK wage levels.

Immigration Salary and Temporary Shortage Lists: The existing Immigration Salary List is expanded temporarily to include lower-skilled occupations (RQF 3-5) facing labour shortages, but it will be phased out and replaced by a time-limited Temporary Shortage List. Workers in these lower-skilled roles will face restrictions, including being unable to bring dependants.

Adult Social Care Sector: Entry clearance for Skilled Workers in care worker roles will close, from 22nd July 2025 with a transition period until July 2028 for in-country applications. Strict employment continuity and sponsorship compliance requirements are introduced to prevent exploitation.

Closure of Afghan Resettlement Routes: The Afghan Relocations and Assistance Policy (ARAP) will close to new principal applicants from July 2025, reflecting the scheme's fulfillment of its purpose after relocating over 21,000 people. The Afghan Citizens Resettlement Scheme (ACRS) will also close, with ongoing consideration for pending referrals.

The recent changes to the Skilled Worker visa rules will increase the complexity of employing overseas workers and make UK migration more challenging. Employers must ensure strict compliance with Home Office requirements to avoid potential penalties and reputational damage.

Further changes on the horizon later this year include:

Increases to the immigration skills charge

revising language requirements across immigration categories; and

the introduction of a new family policy framework.

Those using the UK sponsorship system should stay informed of these updates to effectively support affected employees and candidates, especially those seeking sponsorship for roles below RQF Level 6.

At Duncan Lewis Solicitors, our Business and Private Immigration teams provide tailored guidance on Skilled Worker eligibility and occupation codes, assist with visa application preparation, and help employers maintain compliance during Home Office audits.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.