UK Temporary Shortage List 2025: Guidance For Skilled Workers

On 12 May 2025, the government published an Immigration White Paper entitled 'Restoring Control over the Immigration System', which set out a collection of new changes to the UK Skilled Worker visa route. As part of these reforms, the government announced it would be raising the skills and salary thresholds for Skilled Worker visa applicants. These changes were duly brought into force on 22 July 2025 by the Statement of Changes HC 997, published on 01 July 2025.

This article will focus on the UK's Temporary Shortage List, a new list of lower-skilled occupations which will continue to be eligible for Skilled Worker visa sponsorship, despite the new and higher skills thresholds introduced for Skilled Workers in July 2025.

We will look at the change to the skills threshold for Skilled Workers, what the List means for sponsoring Skilled Workers, and the future of the List in the UK.

2. New Skills Requirement for Skilled Worker Visa Applicants

There are various requirements that you have to meet in order to be sponsored as a Skilled Worker. One of those requirements is that your job needs to be sufficiently skilled. The government uses the Regulated Qualifications Framework (RQF) to categorise qualifications based on their difficulty level. The RQF has 9 qualification levels, the lowest of which is 'Entry Level' and the highest, Level 8. A doctorate, for example, would fall under Level 8 RQF.

Before July 2025, the skill level required for a Skilled Worker was RQF Level 3 or above. Prior to 2020, the skill level for Skilled Worker occupations had been RQF Level 6, but it had been reduced to RQF Level 3 in 2020 'to help businesses adapt to the ending of free movement between the UK and EU', according to the Explanatory Memorandum published with the most recent Statement of Changes.

The government has now lifted the skills threshold for Skilled Workers back to RQF Level 6, a change which, according to the 2025 Immigration White Paper, was prompted by the 'growth in sponsored work visas, and concerns about exploitation of overseas recruits'.

Therefore, people who wish to be sponsored as a Skilled Worker in the future (and who do not already have a Skilled Worker visa) will need to be sponsored in a role which is at RQF Level 6 or above. This means that there are a number of occupations which will no longer be eligible for sponsorship, as they will no longer meet the skills requirement.

3. How Lower-Skilled Roles Qualify for Sponsorship After July 2025

If you already have a Skilled Worker visa, the changes to the rules include some transitional provisions for Skilled Worker vid holders which allow you to continue to be sponsored in an occupation which is below RQF Level 6. For example, if you were previously granted permission as a Skilled Worker under the rules in place before 22 July 2025, and you have held continuous permission since then, you may be sponsored in an occupation from a list of codes which are lower than RQF Level 6.

The Statement of Changes also introduced interim measures, including the Temporary Shortage List, to allow new entrants to the Skilled Worker route to be sponsored in roles which are a lower skill level than RQF Level 6.

4. Understanding the Temporary Shortage List for Skilled Worker Visas

The Temporary Shortage List is a specific list of occupations, with a skill level of RQF 3-5 which are still eligible for sponsorship in the Skilled Worker route. The List essentially preserves a few lower-skilled occupations, making them eligible for sponsorship despite not meeting the new, higher skills level for all other occupations, RQF Level 6.

The Temporary Shortage List, as its name suggests, includes occupations which are in long-term shortage, and have been identified by the Department for Business and Trade and His Majesty's Treasury as being 'important for the UK's Modern Industrial Strategy', according to the Explanatory Memorandum published with the recent Statement of Changes.

Currently, the List exists alongside another list of exempted occupation codes, the Immigration Salary List. The Immigration Salary List contains a number of occupations which are eligible for a reduced salary in the Skilled Worker route. In the most recent set of changes, the Immigration Salary List was also expanded to include some lower-skilled occupations which have been identified as in shortage.

It should be noted, however, that by the end of 2026 the Immigration Salary List will be entirely phased out, and replaced by the Temporary Shortage List. Therefore, in the future, we can expect that the Temporary Shortage List may be the only list of occupations through which sponsorship in a lower skill level will be possible.

5. Occupations on the UK Temporary Shortage List

The list of occupations on the Temporary Shortage List, current as of July 2025, is set out below. The List can otherwise be accessed here.

Occupation code Job types included on the Temporary Shortage List 1243 Managers in logistics 1258 Directors in consultancy services 3111 Laboratory technicians 3112 Electrical and electronics technicians 3113 Engineering technicians 3114 Building and civil engineering technicians 3115 Quality assurance technicians 3116 Planning, process and production technicians 3120 CAD, drawing and architectural technicians 3131 IT operations technicians 3132 IT user support technicians 3133 Database administrators and web content technicians 3412 Authors, writers and translators 3414 Dancers and choreographers 3417 Photographers, audio-visual and broadcasting equipment operators 3422 Clothing, fashion and accessories designers 3429 Design occupations not elsewhere classified – only the following job types:

– Industrial and product designers- Packaging designers- Performance make-up artists- Set designers – Visual merchandising managers and designers 3512 Ship and hovercraft officers 3520 Legal associate professionals 3532 Insurance underwriters 3533 Financial and accounting technicians 3541 Estimators, valuers and assessors 3544 Data analysts 3549 Business associate professionals not elsewhere classified – only the following job types:

– Business support officers – Business systems analysts- Contract administrators – Clinical coders – Clinical trials administrators- Research coordinators 3552 Business sales executives 3554 Advertising and marketing associate professionals 3571 Human resources and industrial relations officers 3573 Information technology trainers 4121 Credit controllers 4122 Book-keepers, payroll managers and wages clerks 4129 Financial administrative occupations not elsewhere classified – only the following job types:

– Box office assistants- Grants officers- Mortgage administrators – Revenue assistants (excludes National and Local government revenue occupations)- Treasury assistants 4132 Pensions and insurance clerks and assistants 5213 Welding trades 5214 Pipe fitters 5223 Metal working production and maintenance fitters 5225 Air-conditioning and refrigeration installers and repairers 5231 Vehicle technicians, mechanics and electricians 5232 Vehicle body builders and repairers 5233 Vehicle paint technicians 5235 Boat and ship builders and repairers 5241 Electricians and electrical fitters 5242 Telecoms and related network installers and repairers 5244 Computer system and equipment installers and servicers 5245 Security system installers and repairers 5249 Electrical and electronic trades not elsewhere classified 5311 Steel erectors 5315 Plumbers and heating and ventilating installers and repairers 5319 Construction and building trades not elsewhere classified – only the following job types:

– Builders- Divers- Fence erectors- Industrial climbers- Remotely Operated Vehicle (ROV) operators – Steel fixers and underpinners 5322 Floorers and wall tilers 5323 Painters and decorators 5330 Construction and building trades supervisors 8133 Energy plant operatives

6. How the UK Temporary Shortage List Works for Skilled Worker Sponsorship

Unlike the Immigration Salary List, the Temporary Shortage List does not qualify the sponsored migrant for a reduction in salary. The purpose of the list is only to allow a person to be sponsored in a lower skills threshold, which would otherwise be unavailable to them as a new entrant to the Skilled Worker route under these new rules. See our article UK Immigration Salary List 2025 for further details.

Therefore, an employer seeking to sponsor a migrant in this route must pay their Skilled Worker a salary which equals or exceeds both the general salary threshold (which was recently increased to £41,700 per year) and the occupation-specific threshold (or 'going rate') for the applicable occupation code on the Temporary Shortage List.

The 'going rate' for each code listed in the UK Temporary Shortage List is split into a 'standard rate' and 'lower rate'. In order to qualify for the lower salary rate, you must have been assigned your Certificate of Sponsorship for your first Skilled Worker visa before 04 April 2024, and have continuously held a Skilled Worker visa since then.

If you are applying for the first time for a Skilled Worker visa, and you were assigned your first Certificate of Sponsorship after 04 April 2024, then the standard rate will apply to you, not the lower rate.

7. Important Factors When Sponsoring Workers via the Temporary Shortage List

In practice, there is little difference between sponsoring a migrant in a code listed on the Temporary Shortage List or in a code on the standard SOC 2020 list. However, companies should be aware that the Temporary Shortage List is, as its name suggests, temporary. The government made it clear that the List is an interim measure, designed to mitigate long-term shortages in the UK labour market, but not to facilitate long-term access to the immigration system for lower-skilled migrants.

Indeed, according to the Explanatory Memorandum published with the most recent Statement of Changes, entries on the Temporary Shortage List are 'time-limited and conditional'. By 31 December 2026, occupations on the List will be removed and the future contents of the list (as well as visa terms and conditions for those occupations) will be reviewed and replaced by the Migration Advisory Committee (MAC). The Explanatory Memorandum says 'occupations will only be included or retained on the list where the MAC has advised it is justified, where there is a workforce strategy in place, and where employers seeking to recruit from abroad are committed to playing their part in increasing recruitment from the domestic workforce'.

Employers should also be aware that the changes to the Temporary Shortage List are expected by 31 December 2026, but the government has reserved the right to bring this timeline forwards if 'compliance issues present on these lists'. Therefore, employers should be aware that occupations on the List are very likely to be changed by 31 December 2026, or even possibly before that date.

The Migration Advisory Committee (MAC), who is responsible for conducting the review of the Temporary Shortage List, has said that it will publish Stage 1 of its analysis (including an assessment of which lower-skilled occupations are crucial for delivering the UK's industrial strategy) by October 2025. Stage 2 of MAC's assessment is not expected for another 12 months. Therefore, by this time next year, we expect to have a clearer sense of which occupations might be included on any List beyond 31 December 2026.

8. Impacts of the Temporary Shortage List on Migrant Workers in the UK

The increased skill level required for Skilled Workers means that many occupations which were previously eligible for sponsorship no longer meet the skills requirement and as such, there are fewer eligible occupations available for new entrants to the Skilled Worker route. The Temporary Shortage List has preserved a few lower-skilled occupations, which will benefit any migrants recruited into occupations which fall under these lower-skilled codes.

However, one significant disadvantage for sponsorship in this route is that workers sponsored in occupations at RQF Level 3-5 will not be able to bring their dependants to the UK. Workers sponsored in an occupation which is RQF Level 6 or above will still be able to bring dependants, as will any workers who were already sponsored as a Skilled Worker in an occupation at RQF Level 3-5 and eligible to bring dependants, prior to these changes to the rules.

Therefore, any new entrants to the Skilled Worker route who are sponsored in an occupation code on the Temporary Shortage List will not be able to bring their families to the UK with them. This is, of course, often a significant consideration for many when deciding whether to make a visa application.

9. Summary of Key Changes to the Temporary Shortage List

The Temporary Shortage List preserves some lower-skilled occupations, making them eligible for sponsorship in the Skilled Worker route, despite the recent increase to the skills requirement for Skilled Workers. As explained above, the Temporary Shortage List is an interim measure, and the occupations currently on the List are very likely to be changed in the future.

It is important that any migrant sponsored in the Skilled Worker route is sponsored in the correct code, whether that be a code from the Temporary Shortage List, Immigration Salary List, or the 'normal' SOC 2020 codes.

What is the Temporary Shortage List?

This is a specific list of lower-skilled occupations (RQF Levels 3-5) that remain eligible for sponsorship under the Skilled Worker route despite the raised skills threshold introduced in July 2025.

Why was the skills threshold for Skilled Workers raised in July 2025?

The skills threshold was raised from RQF Level 3 back to Level 6 to address the growth in visa numbers and concerns about the exploitation of overseas recruits.

Can migrants sponsored in lower-skilled occupations bring their dependants to the UK?

No, new Skilled Workers sponsored under occupations on the Temporary Shortage List (RQF Level 3-5) are not eligible to bring dependants. Only those in RQF Level 6 or above, or those already sponsored before the rule change, can bring family members.

Will the Temporary Shortage List be permanent?

No, it is an interim measure and will be phased out by 31 December 2026, with its contents reviewed and potentially replaced by recommendations from the Migration Advisory Committee (MAC).

How does the Temporary Shortage List differ from the Immigration Salary List?

The Temporary Shortage List allows sponsorship in lower-skilled roles but does not offer a salary reduction. Employers must meet both the general salary threshold and the occupation-specific 'going rate.'

Are there transitional provisions for existing Skilled Worker visa holders in lower-skilled roles?

Yes, for example, those who already hold a Skilled Worker visa for an occupation below RQF Level 6 and have held continuous permission since before 22 July 2025 may continue to be sponsored in those roles.

Where can I find the list of occupations currently on the Temporary Shortage List?

The Temporary Shortage List as of July 2025 is detailed in the article and is publicly accessible via the government website here.

What should employers be aware of regarding the Temporary Shortage List?

Employers should note that the list is temporary, entries are time-limited and conditional, and changes to the list may occur before the end of 2026, if compliance issues arise.

