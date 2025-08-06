ARTICLE
6 August 2025

All In A Day's Work Immigration Update – Skilled Worker Visa Changes (Podcast)

In this episode Usof and Alex are discussing the skilled worker visa changes which came into force on 22 July 2025.
In this episode Usof and Alex are discussing the skilled worker visa changes which came into force on 22 July 2025. They are discussing the changes to qualification requirements and salary thresholds. Usof also takes us through what happens when an employee who is already in the UK under a skilled worker visa and need to renew, contrasting that with those who are applying for the first time after 22 July 2025.

