What Next For Appendix Family Reunion (Sponsors With Protection)?

On 4 September 2025, the government introduced a temporary suspension on new applications under the Appendix Family Reunion (Sponsors with Protection) ("Appendix FRP") route pending a full review and reform of the current family rules. The "temporary pause" follows several recent changes introduced across the Immigration Rules in a bid "to ensure we have a fair and properly balanced system".

What is Appendix FRP?

The policy was intended to allow those with protection status or settlement on a protection route in the UK to sponsor immediate family members to join them here, where they formed part of the family unit before the sponsor fled their country of origin or former habitual residence to seek protection. Immediate family members are defined as a partner and children under 18, or over 18 in exceptional circumstances.

Who will be impacted?

Applications submitted prior to 4 September will continue to be considered under the Immigration Rules in Appendix FRP and treated as valid where the requirements are met. Applications made post-suspension will not be considered and must apply for permission under an alternative route.

What can family members do?

No timescale has been provided for how long the route will be closed; although the Immigration White Paper published on 12 May referred to a new family policy being set out by the end of the year. Whilst the suspension is in effect, eligible family members can apply under Appendix FM and Appendix Child Relative (Sponsors with Protection).

Spouses and partners of individuals who hold protection status must now apply under Appendix FM. We have created application guides for various countries, an overview on meeting the financial requirements including the new threshold of £29,000, and set out the process for application. Where there are issues meeting the financial requirement, successful applications can still be made where it can be demonstrated there are "exceptional circumstances". Though it is worth noting this is a high threshold, and applications will normally be refused where the Home Office believes the family can live in their country of origin, or another safe country.

Children can also apply under Appendix FM at the same time as their joining parent, or individually to join a parent who is already in the UK with protection status. The key difference between Appendix FRP and Appendix FM is the latter requires the sponsoring parent of the child to have sole responsibility where the child is not accompanying or joining both parents. However, where an applicant is unable to demonstrate sole responsibility under Appendix FM, the child will still be granted permission if there are serious and compelling family circumstances that make exclusion of the child undesirable.

