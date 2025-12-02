Navigating The UK's New Immigration Landscape (Video)

self

Join Gary McIndoe, Mohammed Hafejee and Keelin Claffey from Latitude Law as they break down the UK's latest immigration reforms in this Mondaq Spotlight: Navigating the UK's New Immigration Landscape.

The session explains how the government is reshaping the system to prioritise high-skill and high-salary roles, and what the 2025–2027 changes mean for employers, investors, sponsor licence holders, and visa applicants.

1 The UK government's latest immigration reforms mark a decisive shift towards reducing net migration and favouring a high-skill, high-salary model. How will this impact employers, especially those in sectors like care, hospitality and construction that have traditionally relied heavily on an overseas workforce?

2 Is the UK's current immigration approach making it harder to attract highly skilled and high-net-worth individuals? And with the Tier 1 (Investor) visa withdrawn, what realistic options remain for those looking to invest in the UK and contribute to the economy?

3 With compliance demands becoming increasingly overwhelming for many businesses, what are the most common mistakes employers make when applying for and managing their sponsor licence, and what practical steps can they take to stay compliant day-to-day and protect themselves against suspension or revocation?