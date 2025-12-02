ARTICLE
2 December 2025

Navigating The UK's New Immigration Landscape (Video)

L
Latitude Law

Contributor

Latitude Law logo
Founded in 2007, Latitude Law has steadily grown to be one of the largest specialist UK-inbound immigration law firms. With offices in Manchester, London and Brussels, Latitude Law are experts in business immigration and work with multi-national corporations relocating global talent to the UK, entrepreneur-led businesses looking to invest in the UK and companies seeking to employ overseas workers in a variety of capacities. Their experienced solicitors can guide you and your business through the complex UK immigration rules, advising across all available visa routes. Latitude Law has particular expertise in working with high-net-worth individuals and partnering with HR teams to ensure ongoing sponsor licence compliance, particularly in the context of business mergers and acquisitions
Explore Firm Details
Join Gary McIndoe, Mohammed Hafejee and Keelin Claffey from Latitude Law as they break down the UK's latest immigration reforms in this Mondaq Spotlight: Navigating the UK's New Immigration Landscape.
United Kingdom Immigration
Latitude Law
Latitude Law’s articles from Latitude Law are most popular:
  • with Inhouse Counsel
  • in United Kingdom
  • with readers working within the Retail & Leisure industries

Join Gary McIndoe, Mohammed Hafejee and Keelin Claffey from Latitude Law as they break down the UK's latest immigration reforms in this Mondaq Spotlight: Navigating the UK's New Immigration Landscape.

The session explains how the government is reshaping the system to prioritise high-skill and high-salary roles, and what the 2025–2027 changes mean for employers, investors, sponsor licence holders, and visa applicants.

The video offers insights into the following three questions.

1 The UK government's latest immigration reforms mark a decisive shift towards reducing net migration and favouring a high-skill, high-salary model. How will this impact employers, especially those in sectors like care, hospitality and construction that have traditionally relied heavily on an overseas workforce?

2 Is the UK's current immigration approach making it harder to attract highly skilled and high-net-worth individuals? And with the Tier 1 (Investor) visa withdrawn, what realistic options remain for those looking to invest in the UK and contribute to the economy?

3 With compliance demands becoming increasingly overwhelming for many businesses, what are the most common mistakes employers make when applying for and managing their sponsor licence, and what practical steps can they take to stay compliant day-to-day and protect themselves against suspension or revocation?

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.

[View Source]
Authors
Person photo placeholder
Latitude Law
See More Popular Content From

Mondaq uses cookies on this website. By using our website you agree to our use of cookies as set out in our Privacy Policy.

Learn More