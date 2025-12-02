How To Apply For The UK Graduate Visa (Video)

Finished your degree and want to stay and work in the UK? In this step-by-step guide, Nancy from Latitude Law breaks down how to apply for the UK Graduate visa...

Finished your degree and want to stay and work in the UK? In this step-by-step guide, Nancy from Latitude Law breaks down how to apply for the UK Graduate visa, from eligibility to decision timelines.

Who the Graduate visa is for (Bachelor's, Master's, PhD & certain professional courses) When you can apply and why you must apply from inside the UK How long you can stay now – and what changes from 1 January 2027 Application fee, IHS cost per year, and typical decision times Working rights, including no sponsor licence needed for employers Rules on dependants who are already in the UK

Nancy also explains how time spent on the Graduate route can help with your 10-year long residence pathway to settlement, and why you only get one Graduate visa in your lifetime.

