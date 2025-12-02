How To Apply For The UK Graduate Visa (Video)

Nancy Zhang’s articles from Latitude Law are most popular:
Finished your degree and want to stay and work in the UK? In this step-by-step guide, Nancy from Latitude Law breaks down how to apply for the UK Graduate visa, from eligibility to decision timelines.
In this video, we cover:
- Who the Graduate visa is for (Bachelor's, Master's, PhD & certain professional courses)
- When you can apply and why you must apply from inside the UK
- How long you can stay now – and what changes from 1 January 2027
- Application fee, IHS cost per year, and typical decision times
- Working rights, including no sponsor licence needed for employers
- Rules on dependants who are already in the UK
Nancy also explains how time spent on the Graduate route can help with your 10-year long residence pathway to settlement, and why you only get one Graduate visa in your lifetime.
The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.