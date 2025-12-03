UK Graduate Visa Benefits & FAQs (Video)

self

Thinking about staying in the UK after graduation? In this video, Nancy, at Latitude Law, explains the key benefits of the UK Graduate visa and answers some of the most commonly asked questions from international students.

We look at why the Graduate visa is popular with UK employers, how it gives you 2–3 years to gain UK work experience, and how it can help you move onto other routes such as the Skilled Worker visa in future. Nancy also explains the risks around travelling after your course has finished, and why it is so important to apply from inside the UK.

In this video, Nancy covers:

Why many UK employers like the Graduate visa route

How graduates can use 2–3 years to test the UK job market

How employers without a sponsor licence may later sponsor you as a Skilled Worker

Whether you can apply before you receive your final results

Why you must clear all course fees before applying

What happens if the name of your course has changed

Whether you can travel outside the UK after your course and still apply

The risk of your Student visa being shortened or cancelled if you leave too early

If you are unsure whether the Graduate visa is right for you, or worried about travel plans and timing, this video will help you understand the main benefits and common pitfalls.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.