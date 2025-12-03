ARTICLE
3 December 2025

UK Graduate Visa Benefits & FAQs (Video)

L
Latitude Law

Contributor

Latitude Law logo
Founded in 2007, Latitude Law has steadily grown to be one of the largest specialist UK-inbound immigration law firms. With offices in Manchester, London and Brussels, Latitude Law are experts in business immigration and work with multi-national corporations relocating global talent to the UK, entrepreneur-led businesses looking to invest in the UK and companies seeking to employ overseas workers in a variety of capacities. Their experienced solicitors can guide you and your business through the complex UK immigration rules, advising across all available visa routes. Latitude Law has particular expertise in working with high-net-worth individuals and partnering with HR teams to ensure ongoing sponsor licence compliance, particularly in the context of business mergers and acquisitions
Explore Firm Details
Thinking about staying in the UK after graduation? In this video, Nancy, at Latitude Law, explains the key benefits of the UK Graduate visa and answers some of the most commonly asked questions...
United Kingdom Immigration
Nancy Zhang
Nancy Zhang’s articles from Latitude Law are most popular:
  • within Immigration topic(s)
  • in United Kingdom
  • with readers working within the Retail & Leisure industries
Latitude Law are most popular:
  • within Corporate/Commercial Law topic(s)

Thinking about staying in the UK after graduation? In this video, Nancy, at Latitude Law, explains the key benefits of the UK Graduate visa and answers some of the most commonly asked questions from international students.

We look at why the Graduate visa is popular with UK employers, how it gives you 2–3 years to gain UK work experience, and how it can help you move onto other routes such as the Skilled Worker visa in future. Nancy also explains the risks around travelling after your course has finished, and why it is so important to apply from inside the UK.

In this video, Nancy covers:

  • Why many UK employers like the Graduate visa route
  • How graduates can use 2–3 years to test the UK job market
  • How employers without a sponsor licence may later sponsor you as a Skilled Worker
  • Whether you can apply before you receive your final results
  • Why you must clear all course fees before applying
  • What happens if the name of your course has changed
  • Whether you can travel outside the UK after your course and still apply
  • The risk of your Student visa being shortened or cancelled if you leave too early

If you are unsure whether the Graduate visa is right for you, or worried about travel plans and timing, this video will help you understand the main benefits and common pitfalls.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.

[View Source]
Authors
Photo of Nancy Zhang
Nancy Zhang
See More Popular Content From

Mondaq uses cookies on this website. By using our website you agree to our use of cookies as set out in our Privacy Policy.

Learn More