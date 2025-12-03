UK Business Immigration: Autumn 2025 Round-Up

The Government has made a series of immigration law announcements this autumn. While certain changes have already come into force these latest announcements indicate further changes that are expected in the near future. In this article, we outline the key changes employers need to know.

Priority fee increases

With effect from 11 November 2025, the Home Office has increased priority fees for both pre and post licence services:

the fee for making a priority request when submitting a new sponsor licence application has increased from £500 to £750; and

the fee to expedite change of circumstances requests has also increased from £200 to £350.

Immigration skills charge increase

The immigration skills charge (ISC) is also set for a 32% increase, as part of the UK Government's plan to encourage employers to upskill the domestic workforce. This will see the ISC rise to £1,320 per person per year (up from £1,000 per year) for medium to large companies, and to £480 (up from £364 per year) for small companies and charities.

These new rates will apply to all Certificates of Sponsorship assigned on or after 16 December 2025. They will not apply to any certificate assigned before 16 December 2025, even if the visa application itself is submitted at a later date. Employers are encouraged to consider upcoming allocations and, where appropriate, should consider assigning those certificates before the fee increase takes effect.

Consultation on reform of the settlement system

We have previously reported on the proposed changes to the eligibility criteria for Indefinite Leave to Remain, which would see a transition to a contribution-based model. The Government has now published a consultation on how the current settlement system should be reformed and how those reforms should be implemented (see our article here). The consultation closes on 12 February 2026.

Consultation on extending the Right to Work Scheme

The Government has recently launched a consultation on extending the right to work regime to other working arrangements outside the traditional employer and employee relationship e.g. to the "gig economy". The expansion of the Right to Work Scheme would require those engaging individuals as casual or temporary workers under a worker's contract, individual sub-contractors, and operators of online matching services to conduct right to work checks.

The Home Office consultation which closes on 10 December 2025, aims to support the expansion of the Right to Work Scheme and the feedback gathered will help shape future guidance and a statutory code of practice.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.