Why You Should Consider Applying For British Naturalisation Now

As part of its White Paper proposals, the UK Government plans to make the pathway for naturalisation more difficult for some people. This will be through introducing an 'earned citizenship' points-based test. If you may be affected by this change, you should take the opportunity now to review whether and when to apply.

This article explains what's due to change, as well as the benefits of acquiring British citizenship and the current eligibility requirements for naturalisation. For further information on the Government's plans for both settlement and citizenship, see our earlier article, Immigration White Paper: earned settlement and citizenship.

What is the Government's 'earned citizenship' plan?

The Government plans to introduce 'earned citizenship' across some immigration routes. This will be 'aligned' with its 'earned settlement' proposal, which will increase the default qualifying period for settlement from five years (as it currently stands) to ten years.

Using a points-based system, those with greater contributions will qualify for a reduction on the qualifying period for settlement. Since the White Paper was published, the Government has stated that the qualifying period may be extended in cases of non-compliance, or potentially refused in more serious circumstances.

Although the earned settlement proposal has attracted significant attention and has been debated in Parliament, earned citizenship has slipped under the radar. The wording of the proposal for earned citizenship is vague and there is a possibility that even if you qualify for settlement under the current rules, you may still be caught by the requirements to meet a points-based test at the citizenship stage. It seems clear that applications for naturalisation by adults will be affected. There may also be indirect effects on applications for citizenship registration for some children in cases where the eligibility assessment includes the citizenship status of a parent.

When will the changes come into effect?

The Government has said that the proposals for earned settlement and citizenship will be subject to consultation 'later this year'. Any direct application of a points-based test to citizenship will require changes to primary legislation, so would take some time to implement. Nevertheless, if you are eligible to apply for British citizenship now, or are planning this in the future, you may wish to prioritise applying under the current arrangements.

What are the benefits of being British over being settled?

The key legal and practical benefits afforded by British citizenship are as follows:

Legal benefits

British citizenship can't be lost due to absence: If you hold settled status under the EU Settlement scheme, this will lapse if you stay outside the UK continuously for five years or more (or four years if you are Swiss or a family member of a Swiss citizen). In all other cases, settlement will lapse after a continuous absence of two years. If you are a British citizen, this status is unaffected by periods of absence from the UK.

You will have more rights: If you are a British citizen, you will be eligible to vote in all UK elections, stand for public office (including Parliament) and be entitled to assistance from British embassies worldwide. If you are settled, your voting rights may be restricted, and you would need to seek consular assistance from your country of citizenship instead.

Transmission of citizenship: If you are a naturalised British citizen (or a British citizen by birth), your citizenship will be automatically passed down to your children by descent if they are born abroad. If you are settled and your child is born abroad, they will not automatically acquire British citizenship (unless they have a right to this through their other parent).

Practical benefits

Travel and passport advantages: British citizens may hold a British passport. A British passport may simplify travel arrangements by providing visa-free access or visa-on-arrival access to many countries around the world. It also enables a streamlined entry process to the UK with no potential for scrutiny over whether the status may have lapsed.

Greater security: Obtaining British citizenship allows you to plan for the future without being concerned about your immigration status lapsing. It may also insulate you against changes to Government policy intended to affect non-citizens.

Practical benefits

Travel and passport advantages: British citizens may hold a British passport. A British passport may simplify travel arrangements by providing visa-free access or visa-on-arrival access to many countries around the world. It also enables a streamlined entry process to the UK with no potential for scrutiny over whether the status may have lapsed.

British citizens may hold a British passport. A British passport may simplify travel arrangements by providing visa-free access or visa-on-arrival access to many countries around the world. It also enables a streamlined entry process to the UK with no potential for scrutiny over whether the status may have lapsed. Greater security: Obtaining British citizenship allows you to plan for the future without being concerned about your immigration status lapsing. It may also insulate you against changes to Government policy intended to affect non-citizens.

Current eligibility requirements for naturalisation

If you are considering applying for naturalisation, you should be aware of the following eligibility requirements:

Age: You can only apply for naturalisation if you are over 18. A separate system of registration as a British citizen exists for children.

You can only apply for naturalisation if you are over 18. A separate system of registration as a British citizen exists for children. Capacity: You must be of full capacity when applying for naturalisation. In most cases, this requirement will be assumed unless there is evidence that you do not have full capacity.

You must be of full capacity when applying for naturalisation. In most cases, this requirement will be assumed unless there is evidence that you do not have full capacity. Good character: You must meet the good character requirement. Home Office caseworkers will consider your overall character, including whether you have led a law-abiding life and respect the rights and freedoms of the UK.

You must meet the good character requirement. Home Office caseworkers will consider your overall character, including whether you have led a law-abiding life and respect the rights and freedoms of the UK. Future intentions: Unless you are the spouse or civil partner of a British citizen, you must make a statement of future intentions which indicates your commitment to the UK – in most cases an intention to have your main home in the UK will be sufficient to meet this requirement.

Knowledge of language and life in the UK: You must have sufficient knowledge of the English language and about life in the UK. You can meet the English language requirement in various ways, such as providing evidence that you have certain academic qualifications or passing an English language test. You must also pass the Life in the UK Test (which the Government are proposing to refresh in the near future). Note – If you have already passed the English Language requirement and/or Life in the UK Test as part of your application for settlement, you will not need to re-take the test or provide evidence again. If you acquired settlement via the EU Settlement Scheme, you would need to ensure that you meet the Language and Life criteria before making your naturalisation application because you would not have needed to satisfy it at settlement stage.

Residency requirements: These are summarised as follows: You must have been physically present in the UK from the start of a five-year period (or three-year period if you are the spouse or civil partner of a British citizen), ending on the date of the application; During the qualifying period, you should not have spent more than 450 days outside the UK (or 270 days if you are a spouse or civil partner of a British citizen) and during the last 12 months of the qualifying period, you should not have spent more than 90 days outside the UK – excess absences can be waived in some circumstances; On the date that you submit your naturalisation application, you must have been free from immigration time restrictions for 12 months, ending with the date of your naturalisation application – if you are the spouse or civil partner of a British citizen, you must only be free from time restrictions on the date you apply. In effect this means you have either settled status, indefinite leave to remain, permanent residence or the right of abode; and You must not have been in the UK in breach of immigration laws during the qualifying period. If you are settled, this requirement will be deemed to be met.

These are summarised as follows:

A further note for EU Settlement Scheme participants

The Government has confirmed that the earned settlement proposal will not apply to you because your settlement rights are enshrined in the UK-EU Withdrawal Agreement. However, you may still be within scope of the earned citizenship proposal. Therefore, we recommend prioritising your naturalisation application if you wish to avoid potential additional requirements at naturalisation stage.

Action points for applicants

If you are planning to apply for naturalisation and would like to do so under the current arrangements, you should:

Consider whether acquiring British citizenship may have other legal implications for you, e.g. whether it may impact any citizenship you currently hold, or affect your tax position;

Monitor your absences with a view to ensuring you meet the residence requirements for naturalisation as early as possible (and for settlement if you have not yet achieved settlement);

Budget for the application fee, which is currently £1,735 (including citizenship ceremony fee); and

Monitor for updates with a view to applying before the earned citizenship requirements are implemented.

