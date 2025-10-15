Autumn Immigration Rule Changes Implement White Paper Proposals

On 14 October 2025 the Home Office published its Autumn Immigration Rules updates. Amongst other things, this includes a range of promised White Paper proposals and imposes an immediate visa requirement on citizens of Botswana.

Further details of the changes are outlined below, including when they come into effect.

Higher English language requirement for main applicants in work routes

For first-time main applicants applying from 8 January 2026 in the Skilled Worker, High Potential Individual and Scale-up routes, the English language requirement is being raised from Level B1 (intermediate) on the Common European Framework of Reference for Languages (CEFR) to Level B2 (upper intermediate). Individuals already in these routes can continue to extend in their existing route without needing to meet the higher English language requirement.

Other planned changes to English language requirements, including for work route dependants, are being deferred for the time-being.

Reduction of Graduate route permission to 18 months for non-PhD graduates

The length of permission under the Graduate route is being lowered from two years to 18 months for all applicants other than those with a PhD. The permission for PhD graduates will remain at three years.

This change will affect individuals applying for the Graduate route on or after 1 January 2027.

Capped expansion of the High Potential Individual route

With effect from 4 November 2025, the number of universities recognised under the route is being doubled.

An annual cap of 8,000 places is also being imposed.

Changed Student immigration conditions for intending Innovator Founders

University students will be allowed to start work on a business after they have completed their course but while they remain on a Student visa, if they have made an in-time application under the Innovator Founder route.

This change is in place from 25 November 2025.

Reformulation of refusal grounds

In a more technical change, Part 9 of the Immigration Rules, which sets out grounds for refusal across immigration routes, is being replaced by a new Part Suitability from 11 November 2025. Paragraph 39E of the Rules, which allows overstayers to make immigration applications in-country in limited circumstances, will be moved into Part Suitability under a heading for 'Exceptions for overstayers'.

Also, Part Suitability will be applied to Family and Private Life routes, to align refusal grounds under these routes with those for other routes.

These changes are part of an ongoing project to simplify the Immigration Rules.

Visa requirement imposed on citizens of Botswana

From 15:00 on 14 October 2025, citizens of Botswana are added to the visa national list and are no longer be eligible to apply for an Electronic Travel Authorisation (ETA) for visiting or transiting the UK.

Those who already hold an ETA and have a confirmed travel booking to the UK before the change comes into effect will still be permitted to arrive in the UK as a visitor (or for transit purposes) without a visa before 15:00 GMT on 25 November 2025.

Recognition of Palestine for immigration purposes

Palestinian nationals are added to the visa national list from 11 November 2025. This is a consequence of the UK formally recognising the state of Palestine and does not have any operational impact.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.