How To Apply For A Digital Technology Global Talent Endorsement

1. Understanding the Digital Technology Global Talent Visa

The Digital Technology Global Talent visa is an excellent route for individuals who have the potential to be, or are, leaders in their field and wish to broaden their career opportunities in the UK digital technology sector. It is open to both technical and business applicants within tech sectors and sub-sectors, such as cyber, fintech and AI.

Applying for the visa involves a two stage process: firstly, obtaining endorsement from Tech Nation; and secondly, using this endorsement to apply for the visa. However, the evidential requirements for endorsement are quite detailed, and the Tech Nation Guidance can be complex at times.

This article breaks down the different types of evidence Tech Nation wants to see to persuade them that you are a talented or promising individual in the field of digital technology.

For further details on the eligibility requirements for the Global Talent visa in Digital Technology, please refer to our immigration route guide for Global Talent Visas: Digital Technology, as well as our Top 10 FAQs on Tech Nation Endorsement.

2. Important Update: Restrictions on the Use of AI or Language Tools in Applications

As a preliminary point, it is important to note the addition to the Tech Nation Guidance of the strict prohibition against using AI or language processing tools in your application. Tech Nation will undertake checks on the information you provide, and if they find false or fraudulent information has been provided, your application will be deemed ineligible and the Home Office will be informed. This could detrimentally impact any future endorsement applications and potentially even any immigration applications to the Home Office.

3. Writing Your Personal Statement for Tech Nation

The personal statement is the opportunity for you to truly convey why you want to come to the UK and what contribution you believe you will make to the digital technology sector. The Guidance provides a few specific questions which you must answer, in no more than 1000 words:

Why do you want to come to the UK?

What is your planned occupation in the UK?

Which region or city of the UK are you planning to live in?

How will the UK digital technology sector benefit from your work? (Examples of this might include the technological advances you will bring, the creation of new markets, the planned growth of a digital technology company, the activities you will take part in outside of your direct occupation).

You should start the personal statement by explaining your background and the specific achievements you have selected to meet the mandatory and optional criteria. For example, you could briefly explain how you have contributed to cutting-edge digital technology journals beyond your occupation, offering your expertise on the latest tech trends. These criteria are elaborated on below.

4. Demonstrating Your Planned Contributions to the UK Tech Sector

After this, you should outline what your intentions in the UK are if granted a Global Talent visa. Tech Nation wants to see that you have specific plans to contribute to the UK digital technology sector, such as a start-up idea, academic research, collaborations with digital tech firms, mentoring, etc. As such, starting discussions with individuals in the UK sector before submitting your endorsement application might be wise, as it would allow you to describe more concrete contributions.

5. CV Requirements for Tech Nation Endorsement Applications

You will need to include a CV with your career and publication history. The CV is what you will use to evidence your track record over the last 5 years as a leading talent or potential leading talent in the digital technology sector. It is therefore important to structure your CV clearly, with dates, in such a way that conveys your most impressive achievements over the last 5 years. It must be typed, and a maximum of 3 A4 sides of paper.

6. Letters of Recommendation for the Digital Technology Global Talent Visa

You must include letters from three different well-established individuals acknowledged as experts in the technology field from three different organisations. The evidential requirements for the letters are quite strict:

The author must be a senior member of their organisation – e.g. Vice President of Spotify, Director at Google.

The individual should have detailed knowledge of your work over a period of 12 months or more. They should be able to explain how they know your work – e.g. you worked in a team at this organisation for 2 years, you collaborated on a major project together for a year.

The letter must be about your Global Talent application, so you may not use a reference letter for an employer, for example, as it is not written for the purpose of your Tech Nation endorsement.

Explain how the author knows you – e.g. you know each other through work, academic engagements, you have co-authored papers, etc.

They must know your achievements in the relevant field, they should include a list of your academic and professional achievements to date.

How the author considers you show exceptional talent or promise – explaining why all of your achievements make you a leader or potential leader in the digital technology sector.

The contribution you would make to the UK digital economy.

7. Who Should Write Your Letters of Recommendation

Notably, you cannot simply have three identical copies of the same letter written by different authors – the Guidance emphasises that each letter should provide different examples to show your achievements, skills, experience and contribution to the digital technology sector. For example, one letter could address your participation in high profile AI conferences, while the second letter addresses your creation of an innovative product in the field of AI, and the third letter centres on your contributions to the study of the field through academic articles and mentoring. Naturally, there will be some overlap in the letters, but it is vital for each one to have a different focus.

8. Formatting and Submission Guidelines

In addition, the letters should be formatted as follows:

Be typed and dated (not handwritten);

Be up to 3 single sides of A4 paper, excluding the author's credentials and contact details;

Be signed by the author or by someone on behalf of the organisation recommending you;

Include the author's contact details (telephone number and email address);

Include the organisation's logo and registered address, if applicable;

Come with the author's CV (or other proof of their credentials that the endorsing body will accept).

Ensuring your authors are sufficiently senior within their organisation and have a detailed enough knowledge of your work over the last year is crucial. Our immigration barristers would be happy to guide you through this process to ensure that your authors meet the strict evidential requirements set by Tech Nation.

9. Meeting the Tech Nation Evidence Requirements

You are permitted up to 10 pieces of evidence to show that you meet the relevant eligibility criteria:

A minimum of 2 pieces of evidence must show that you meet the mandatory criteria; A minimum of 4 pieces of evidence must show that you meet the optional criteria.

Note that the evidence showing that you meet each of the respective criteria must be different. As a reminder, the mandatory criteria for business and tech applicants are as follows:

For 'Exceptional Promise' must show that they have been recognised as having potential to be a leading talent in the digital technology field in the last 5 years.

For 'Exceptional Talent' must show that they have been recognised as a leading talent in the digital technology sector in the last 5 years.

10. Examples of Evidence for Mandatory Criteria

The Tech Nation Guidance offers numerous examples of how applicants can demonstrate they meet the mandatory criteria. As an example, a cybersecurity expert could provide evidence showing that:

They led the growth of a non-profit organisation designed to protect humanitarian organisations from cyber attacks in conflict zones, as evidenced by a reference letter from the Director of the organisation;

They won a Cybersecurity Breakthrough Award for their work, as evidenced by the award itself and a letter from the awarding body;

They hold a high salary for their current job as cybersecurity at a major bank, as evidenced by their employment contract with their salary information, including bonuses and equity, and a letter from their employer showing a history of earnings.

11. Examples of Evidence for Optional Criteria

The optional criteria require you to show:

For Exceptional Talent:

Two of the following:

A proven track record for innovation as a founder or senior executive of a product-led digital technology company or as an employee working on a new digital field or concept;

Proof of recognition for work beyond your occupation that contributes to the advancement of the field;

That you have made significant technical, commercial or entrepreneurial contributions to the field as a founder, senior executive, board member or employee of a product-led digital technology company; or

That you have demonstrated exceptional ability in the field by academic contributions through research published or endorsed by an expert.

For Exceptional Promise:

Two of the following:

Innovation as a founder of a product led digital technology company or as an employee working on a new digital field or concept;

Proof of recognition for work beyond your occupation that contributes to the advancement of the field;

That you have made significant technical, commercial or entrepreneurial contributions to the field as a founder or employee of a product-led digital technology company; or

That you have demonstrated exceptional ability in the field by academic contributions through research endorsed by an expert;

and

That you are at an early stage of your career.

For example, the cybersecurity expert applying for the 'Exceptional Talent' route might choose to provide the following pieces of evidence:

Evidence that an innovative cybersecurity technology they developed led to substantial revenue, in the form of the business' audited accounts, financial projections and articles of association.

Evidence of several talks given on the main stage at important cybersecurity conferences, showing a significant viewership of 100+ attendees, in the form of a link to the video of them speaking and a reference letter from the conference organisers explaining why they were asked to speak.

Evidence that they led the development of a high impact digital product in the cybersecurity space, in the form of a letter from their employer and product designs clearly showing their personal contribution to the product.

When demonstrating work beyond your occupation that contributes to the advancement of the field, it is worth noting that this should be unrelated to your employment and undertaken voluntarily. Unusually in the field of technology, there is an emphasis on any mentoring being a "primarily in-person activity", with mentoring such as on ADPList not being acceptable evidence.

12. Preparing and Uploading Supporting Documents

They may be no longer than three A4 sides in length, each document represents a single piece of evidence, so you may not combine several into one. If a document is longer than this, you must extract/summarise it into the most important parts.

You mustinclude evidence of any active or dissolved product-led digital technology businesses in the last five years or evidence of share ownership through business in a digital technology sector company as one of the 10 pieces of evidence.

The documents must be uploaded to the Home Office's digital platform when you submit your application online (not hard copies). The application form will give you an opportunity to describe the documents uploaded. There is no longer a separate Tech Nation application form and portal to fill in – the Home Office now forwards your application and documents to Tech Nation.

To maximise your chances of success in Global Talent Tech Nation, it is essential to properly evidence your talents and accomplishments. Our immigration barristers have a wide range of experience assisting digital technology professionals to pursue their dream careers in the UK, supporting them at every stage. We offer clear advice to help you navigate the complex Tech Nation evidential requirements, and carefully prepare your application to best showcase your achievements.

13. Contact Our Immigration Barristers

For expert advice and assistance regarding an endorsement application for a Global Talent visa, contact our business immigration barristers on 0203 617 9173 or complete our enquiry form below.

14. Frequently Asked Questions

What is the Digital Technology Global Talent Visa?

The Digital Technology Global Talent Visa is designed for individuals who are recognised as leaders or have the potential to be leaders in the field of digital technology. It allows highly skilled individuals to work, develop their careers, and contribute to the UK's digital economy.

Who is eligible for the Digital Technology Global Talent Visa?

The visa is open to individuals working in tech sectors such as AI, cyber security, fintech, and other digital technology fields. Applicants must demonstrate exceptional talent or promise in the sector.

What evidence do I need to submit for my Digital Technology Global Talent Visa application?

You will need to provide evidence of your qualifications, achievements, work experience, and contributions to the digital technology sector. This includes a personal statement, CV, letters of recommendation, and up to 10 pieces of supporting evidence that meet Tech Nation's criteria.

What is the two-stage application process for the Digital Technology Global Talent Visa?

The process begins with obtaining an endorsement from Tech Nation, which assesses your qualifications and expertise. To obtain endorsement, you must provide strong evidence that you meet the eligibility criteria set out by Tech Nation. This involves submitting a personal statement, CV, letters of recommendation, and supporting documents that demonstrate your exceptional talent or promise in the technology sector.

Once endorsed, you can then apply for the Global Talent visa itself.

What should I include in my personal statement for the application?

Your personal statement should answer key questions about your reasons for coming to the UK, your planned occupation, your intended region, and how your work will contribute to the UK's digital technology sector. It is important to showcase your background and achievements relevant to the criteria.

What is the CV requirement for the Digital Technology Global Talent Visa application?

Your CV must clearly highlight your most impressive achievements in the last 5 years. It should be no longer than 3 A4 pages and include dates, career history, and publication details, demonstrating your leadership or potential leadership in the digital technology field.

How do I gather letters of recommendation for the visa application?

You need three letters of recommendation from senior members of established organisations in the tech sector. These letters should detail your achievements and explain why you are considered a leader or potential leader in your field.

What are the mandatory and optional evidence criteria for the Digital Technology Global Talent Visa?

Mandatory evidence should show that you are recognised as a leading talent or have the potential to be one. Optional evidence can include proof of innovation, contributions beyond your occupation, and academic achievements. You must submit at least two mandatory pieces and four optional pieces of evidence.

You are allowed to submit up to 10 pieces of evidence. These should be a mix of mandatory and optional evidence, with specific criteria for each type.

Can I submit evidence of my business or entrepreneurial achievements for the Global Talent Visa?

Yes, you should submit evidence of your business or entrepreneurial achievements. Evidence of any successful digital technology startup must be provided in support of any application.

How should I format the documents for my application to Tech Nation?

All documents should be typed, no longer than 3 A4 pages per piece, and uploaded via the Tech Nation platform. Each piece of evidence should be clearly summarised, and you may not combine documents.

Can I apply for the Digital Technology Global Talent Visa if I am early in my career?

Yes, if you are early in your career and show exceptional promise, you can apply. The visa is designed for both individuals recognised for their exceptional talent and those who demonstrate strong potential for future leadership.

What types of achievements can be included in my supporting evidence?

Achievements can include recognition for innovation, leadership in digital technology projects, contributions to the field through research or publications, awards, or collaborations with other leaders in the sector.