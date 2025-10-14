Can UK ILR Be Cancelled? Key Risks Explained (Video)

self

As a solicitor at Latitude Law, Keelin Claffey explains when indefinite leave to remain (ILR) can be cancelled, including two-year absences, deportation, deception, or ceasing refugee status. Discover if political changes threaten your ILR and how applying for British citizenship protects you—wait just 12 months post-ILR (or immediately if married to a British citizen). Contact Latitude Law for personalised advice on ILR revocation risks and naturalisation eligibility. Subscribe for UK immigration updates!

