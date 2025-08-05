Immigration Salary List 2025 (Video)

self

Discover the latest UK Skilled Worker Visa updates for 2025 with Mohammed from Latitude Law. Learn about the expanded Immigration Salary List (ISL), new Temporary Shortage List, and RQF level changes. Understand the impact on dependants and key deadlines (31 Dec 2026, 22 Jul 2028).

Please visit our website to get more information: http://latitudelaw.com/

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.