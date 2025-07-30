New UK Immigration Changes: What Employers And Sponsored Workers Need To Know

The read

On 22 July 2025, a series of significant changes to the UK's immigration system will come into effect, this follows the UK governments white paper, which was released on 12 May 2025, entitled "Restoring Control Over the Immigration System". This paper outlines reforms of the UK Visa and Settlement Rules aimed at significantly reducing net migration. The paper contains various immigration rule changes, some of which are due to take effect on 22 July, and some later in the year. We have set out a summary of these key changes below.

Skilled Worker Route: Minimum Skill Threshold Increase

One of the most significant changes is the restoration of the Skilled Worker route's minimum skill level to the higher, degree-equivalent level of RQF 6, effective for Certificates of Sponsorships ("CoS") issued on or after 22 July.

The Home Office estimates that this change will reduce the number of eligible occupations by approximately 180 occupations, limiting the ability to sponsor workers for lower-skilled roles.

There is a transitional period for those who are already sponsored in occupations that from 22 July 2025 will be below the required skill level (RFQ 3-5 occupations), where they are already on this route, or where the occupation is on the Immigration Salary List or the new Temporary Shortage List, however these transitional concessions are not indefinite. The government has highlighted that these concessions "will not be in place indefinitely and will be reviewed in due course".

Before advertising a new role or assigning a CoS to a new role, you will need to confirm that the role's SOC 2020 code appears in Tables 1-3 of the revised Appendix Skilled Occupations.

This lists jobs the Home Office rates at the level of RQF 6 or above. If the code is not listed, sponsorship is no longer possible, unless the code appears on the Immigration Salary List or the Temporary Shortage List. The Temporary Shortage List will contain some jobs the Home Office rates at the level RQF 3-5. However, both the Immigration Salary List and Temporary Shortage List are set to expire on 31 December 2026, though the government reserves the right to shorten this period.

Salary Threshold Increases

Alongside the skill-level adjustment, salary thresholds for all sponsored work visas (including renewals or extensions to existing visas) will rise in line with the 2024 Annual Survey of Hours and Earnings. This applies to all CoS issued on or after 22 July 2025.

For skilled worker applicants, the general salary threshold will increase from £38,700 to £41,700. If a role is on the Immigration Salary List, or the person is a new entrant, the salary threshold will increase from £30,960 to £33,400.

No transitional relief is available for applications to extend skilled worker visas or change employers on or after 22 July 2025, so employers must ensure their sponsored workers meet the new thresholds when they come to issue them with a new CoS for their visa extension.

Salary thresholds for Global Business Mobility and Scale-up visas will also increase. Please contact us for more information regarding salary threshold increases.

Indefinite Leave to Remain (ILR) and Salary Requirements

The salary requirements for ILR applications under the Skilled Worker route will also align with the updated thresholds. Applications for ILR on or after 22 July 2025, will need to meet the higher of the updated salary thresholds or the refreshed "going rate" for their occupation, even where they were sponsored before 22 July 2025 and could previously benefit from a lower salary threshold. Transitional relief for ILR applications are also not available.

Care Worker Changes

In a notable shift, from 22 July 2025, the immigration route for care workers (SOC code 6135) (including senior care workers (SOC code 6136)) will close to new applications and sponsors will no longer be able to recruit frontline carers directly from overseas.

A transition period will operate until 22 July 2028, allowing sponsored care workers and senior care workers to remain in their roles under specific conditions (such as having been employed by the same sponsor for at least 3 months before the new CoS is issued).

From 22 July 2028, care workers and senior care workers roles will disappear from all shortage lists entirely.

To prevent the misuse of occupation codes, a clarification will be added to confirm that nursing auxiliaries can only be sponsored if the role exists within a registered nurse environment.

Dependant Rights for Sub-Degree Roles

For those who are sponsored into an RQF 3-5 occupations on either the Immigration Salary List or Temporary Shortage List after 22 July 2025, the right to bring dependents will be withdrawn.

This restriction does not apply to workers already in the route, or those in higher-skilled RQF 6+ jobs. This change mirrors existing policies for care workers and aims to focus immigration on high-skill areas.

Other Immigration Changes on the Horizon

Beyond the immediate changes in July 2025, the UK government has also indicated further reforms that could impact businesses and migrants. These include:

Stricter English language requirements for work visa holders and their dependents (end of 2025).

Increased Immigration Skills Charge (end of 2025).

A new framework for family visas (end of 2025).

Proposals to increase the wait time for ILR from 5 years to 10 years, with some exceptions.

The Graduate Visa duration is set to reduce from 2 years to 18 months.

Harder rules for Student Visa sponsors, including potential levies on international student fees.

Eased visa rules for highly skilled workers, including reforms to the Global Talent and High Potential routes.

What Employers Need to Do Now

To ensure compliance with the new rules, employers should take several key steps:

Carry out a salary audit for all skilled workers to identify any gaps between their current salaries and the new thresholds so when the time comes after 22 July 2025 to issue them with a new CoS or they are seeking to apply for ILR, you can ensure you have started to plug that gap so their pay meets the new thresholds. Assess any projected salaries and ensure pay rises are implemented in advance.

Review upcoming CoS assignments to ensure new roles align with the updated salary and skill-level requirements.

For those hiring for roles below RQF level 6, check that the position is listed on either the Immigration Salary List or the new Temporary Shortage List.

Update HR templates, onboarding documents, recruitment and immigration procedures to reflect the revised salary thresholds, occupation codes, and dependent restrictions.

By acting quickly to align with these changes, employers can avoid potential delays and ensure continued sponsorship compliance.

Conclusion

The changes to the UK immigration system coming into effect on 22 July 2025 will have wide-reaching implications for employers, workers, and recruitment strategies. With higher salary thresholds, skill level adjustments, and a stricter focus on high-skilled migration, businesses must prepare for a more stringent immigration landscape. Early action will be crucial to ensure smooth transitions and continued eligibility for sponsored workers in the UK.

