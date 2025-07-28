Supplementary Employment For Skilled Workers – Know Your Options

If you're a Skilled Worker in the UK considering taking on additional paid work alongside your sponsored job, it's crucial to understand what's permitted under the latest immigration rules.

As of 22 July 2025, the rules on supplementary employment have been updated to clarify who is eligible and under what conditions you can legally take on extra work.

Here's what you need to know to stay compliant—and make the most of the opportunities available.

You may work up to 20 hours per week in addition to your main job.

The additional work must take place outside the hours you are contracted to work for your sponsoring employer.

You must continue working in your main sponsored role as specified in your Certificate of Sponsorship (CoS).

The additional job must be: In the same profession and at the same professional level as your sponsored job; or In an occupation listed on the Immigration Salary List; or In a role listed in Tables 1, 2 or 3 of Appendix Skilled Occupations If you were granted Skilled Worker permission before 22 July 2025 and have held it continuously, you can also work in jobs listed in Tables 1a, 2aa or 3a



Do I Need to Tell the Home Office?

No. You do not need to notify the Home Office or apply for a new visa or CoS to take supplementary employment—as long as it meets the conditions above.

However:

Your supplementary employer must be informed that the role is additional to your sponsored work

They must carry out the appropriate right to work checks

If you take on work that doesn't meet these criteria, it will be considered a breach of your visa conditions, which can have serious consequences for your immigration status.

Since 7 August 2023, General Practitioners in specialty training sponsored under occupation code 2211 are granted an additional 4 months beyond their CoS end date during which they may take supplementary employment—even after their main sponsored role ends—provided all standard supplementary employment conditions are met.

The updated rules from 22 July 2025 offer more clarity—but also require you to be more cautious.

Before accepting any extra work, make sure you:

Are on an eligible visa route

Stick to the 20-hour limit

Work outside your main job hours

Choose a job that matches the new rules for eligibility

When in doubt, check the official Home Office guidance or seek immigration advice.

Extra work can be a great opportunity—but only when done right.

