A Guide To Working In The UK On A Student Visa

1. Understanding Work Rights and Restrictions for UK Student Visa Holders

While studying in the UK, many international students seek to undertake employment, work placements or volunteer work. Students who hold visas granted under Appendix Student or Appendix Child Student are subject to various restrictions on their ability to work in the UK. Accordingly, these students must ensure that they work within their permitted hours and avoid engaging in prohibited work. In this comprehensive guide, we will explore the types of work that are both permitted and prohibited for those holding a UK Student Visa.

2. Overview of UK Student Visa Routes and Work Permissions

There are a number of routes available for international students who wish to study in the UK. Each route has slightly different work restrictions and it is important that you understand which Student Visa is relevant to you, so that you can know what type of work you are allowed to do. For reference, a brief summary of each of the student routes that will be discussed in this article are set out below.

Student Visa

This route is for individuals aged 16 or over who wish to undertake further or higher education studies in the United Kingdom, such as at a college or university. Students may also study for a pre-sessional English course, recognised foundation programme or take up an elected post as a Student Union Sabbatical Officer on this visa. See our comprehensive guide to the UK Student Visa route.

Child Student Visa

The UK Child Student visa route is for children aged between 4 and 17 who wish to study at an independent or private school in the UK, which is a Home Office approved student sponsor. For further guidance on this route, see our guide to the UK Child Student visa.

Short-Term Student Visa (English Language)

This route is for individuals aged 16 or over who want to study an English language course in the UK for between 6 and 11 months. The English language course must be with an 'accredited institution', which is either an accredited UK institution or an eligible overseas provider if your course of study in the UK is part of an overseas course. See our guide to the Short-Term Student Visa for more information.

Study Visit Visa

This route is for individuals who wish to come to the UK for a period of study, an elective relevant to a course of study, or a period of research that will last no longer than 6 months. This visa falls within the sub-category of the Standard Visitor route, and guidance on the Study Visit Visa can be found on our website.

Graduate Visa

The Graduate Visa is a post-study work route that enables international students who have successfully completed an eligible UK degree to remain in the UK for a period of up to 2 years (or 3 years for doctoral graduates) in order to work or seek employment at any skill level.

3. Work Rights for Students Over 18 on a UK Student Visa

Students who are over the age of 18 and hold a Student Visa are often permitted to undertake work alongside their course and between term times. However, a person's right to work as a student is limited, and not all students are permitted to work while studying in the UK. Students should take care to ensure that they work within their permitted hours, to avoid a breach of their visa conditions.

The type of work and amount of work that a person holding a Student Visa can undertake in the UK is subject to several factors, including the type of educational institution sponsoring the student, whether the educational institution has a 'track record of compliance', the level of course the student is undertaking, and whether the course is full-time or part-time.

4. Types of Educational Institutions That Can Sponsor Students

A selection of different educational institutions can sponsor students. They are categorised as follows:

Higher Education Institution (such as a university);

Overseas Higher Education Institution;

Independent school;

Private provider;

Publicly funded college;

Embedded college offering pathway courses.

Students can check whether an institution has a Student sponsor licence on the Register of Student Sponsors. The register also includes information on whether a Student sponsor is considered to have a 'track record of compliance'. This is a phrase used by the Home Office to describe when a sponsor has demonstrated their ability to comply with their sponsorship duties. On the Register of Student Sponsors, institutions with a track record of compliance are listed as 'Student Sponsor – Track Record' under the 'Status' column of the table.

5. Permitted Work for Students on Full-Time and Part-Time Courses

Full-Time Courses at Degree Level or Above

Students who are sponsored to undertake a full-time course at degree level or above at a higher education provider with a track record of compliance or a short-term study abroad programme in the UK with an overseas higher education institution are entitled to work for up to 20 hours per week in a part-time role during term-time. Before their course commences and during vacations, they are also permitted to undertake full-time employment.

Students are otherwise entitled to work on a full-time basis as an elected Student Union Sabbatical Officer or in an elected National Union of Students (NUS) position for up to 2 years, where their Confirmation of Acceptance for Studies was assigned for that purpose.

If a person is studying a full-time course at any level, but their sponsor is not a higher education provider with a track record of compliance or an overseas higher education institution sponsoring a study-abroad programme, they can undertake a work placement as part of the course (but only if the sponsor has Student sponsor status) or work as a Student Union Sabbatical Officer for up to 2 years (as set out above).

Full-Time Courses Below Degree Level

Students who are sponsored to undertake a full-time course below degree level at a higher education provider with a track record of compliance are entitled to work for up to 10 hours per week in a part-time role during term-time. As above, before their course commences and during vacation periods, these students are permitted to undertake full-time employment.

Students in this situation are also permitted to work on a work placement as part of their course, as well as work as an elected Student Union Sabbatical Officer position as set out above.

Part-Time Courses

Students who are studying part-time courses are not permitted to undertake employment, including work placements.

6. Work Placements for Full-Time Students

Appendix Student sets out that full-time students are permitted to undertake work placements, provided that the course including the work placement leads to an approved qualification. If the course in question is below degree level, the Confirmation of Acceptance for Studies (CAS) must have been issued by a student sponsor who is not a probationary sponsor. Students can check whether their sponsor is a probationary sponsor. If they are, 'Probationary Sponsor' will be entered in the 'Status' column.

The work placement itself must be assessed as an integral part of the course and can be no longer than 1/3 of the total course length, except where there is a statutory requirement that the placement must be so.

If the studied course is at degree level or above, work placements can be up to half of the total course length where the studies are undertaken at a higher education provider with a track record of compliance, an overseas higher education institution in the UK, or as part of a qualification recognised as being at UK bachelor's degree level or above by a student undertaking a study abroad programme in the UK.

It is important to note that during work placements, the educational institution which issued the CAS will remain responsible for the student.

7. Volunteering and Voluntary Work for Student Visa Holders

Students (and Child Students) are permitted to volunteer while they are studying. However, it is important to note that the Home Office draws a distinction between volunteering and voluntary work. All students are entitled to volunteer, but not all students are permitted to do voluntary work; as such, they must determine which of the two they are undertaking.

In terms of distinguishing between voluntary work and volunteering, the Home Office guidance sets out that voluntary workers will usually have contractual obligations to perform their work, with the employer being contractually required to provide the work (although a written contract is not required). A worker is also usually remunerated in kind for voluntary work.

Volunteers, by contrast, are not expected to have a contract. They do not substitute employees and do not undertake unpaid work (for example, by receiving a payment in kind). However, the guidance does note that volunteers may sometimes be reimbursed, for example for reasonable travel and subsistence expenses. Finally, volunteers are usually expected to help a charity or voluntary public sector organisation. These factors indicate whether a person is engaging in volunteering or voluntary work.

A student can do voluntary work if they are permitted to work. However, this voluntary work must not exceed the total number of hours that the student is permitted to work during term time. Both voluntary work and paid work will go towards the maximum number of hours the student is permitted to undertake during term time. For example, if a student is permitted to work 20 hours a week during term-time and has paid work of 15 hours a week, they cannot do more than 5 hours of voluntary work. Indeed, if they are not permitted to work at all, they cannot do voluntary work.

8. Prohibited Work for Student Visa Holders

While many types of work are not prohibited, as per Paragraph ST 26.5. of Appendix Student, those holding a Student Visa are not permitted to:

Work in a position which would fill a permanent full-time vacancy unless Exception 1 (please see below) applies;

Be self-employed or engage in business activities unless Exception 2 (please see below) applies;

Work as an entertainer; or,

Work as a professional sportsperson (including as a sports coach), although they are allowed to participate in amateur sport.

It should be noted that what will constitute working as an "entertainer" is not defined in the Immigration Rules. However, this will include, for example, professional acting or musical engagements.

There are two exceptions which allow certain students to undertake full-time permanent positions or self-employment and business activity.

9. Exception 1: Undertake a Permanent Full-Time Position

There is a general prohibition on students working in any position which would fill a permanent full-time vacancy. However, there are several exceptions to this rule if the following applies:

The student is studying a full-time course at degree level (or above) with a higher education provider with a track record of compliance; and

The student has applied for permission to remain in the UK as a Skilled Worker or Graduate while holding permission as a student; and,

No decision has been made on their application (or, in the event of a refusal, any Administrative Review has not been determined).

If the above applies, students who have submitted a Skilled Worker application may take up employment in a full-time permanent position up to three months before their course completion date if the above applies. Meanwhile, those who have applied for permission as a Graduate can commence employment as soon as they have successfully completed their course of study.

It should be noted that in addition to the exception above, a student is also entitled to fill a full-time permanent vacancy if they are filling a post as an elected Student Union Sabbatical Officer.

10. Exception 2: Self-Employment and Business Activity

As above, there is also a general prohibition on students being self-employed or engaging in business activities, which can be found under Paragraph ST 26.5(a). of Appendix Student. However, there is an exception to this rule under Paragraph ST 26.8. of Appendix Student which applies in limited circumstances. Under this provision, a student may be self-employed where:

The student has applied for permission on the Innovator Founder route; and

That application is supported by an endorsement from an Innovator Founder endorsing body; and

The application was made while the applicant had permission as a Student; and

A decision has not been made on the application (or, in the event of a refusal, any Administrative Review has not been finally determined).

For reference, the Home Office understands 'business activity' as encompassing situations where a student is working for a business in which they have 'financial or other significant beneficial interest in a capacity other than as an employee'.

11. Working in Sport on a UK Student Visa

As set out above, Students (including Child Students) are not permitted to engage in professional sport (including coaching) during their permission, but they are able to participate in amateur sport. In the Immigration Rules, 'amateur' sport is understood to mean where a person engages in a sport solely for personal enjoyment, and where they are not seeking to derive a living from the activity.

The Home Office provides guidance on the circumstances in which a student might be considered to be engaging in professional sport. These circumstances include:

Providing services as a sportsperson, playing or coaching in any capacity, at a professional or semi-professional level of sport;

Receiving payment, including payment in kind, for playing or coaching that is covering all, or the majority of, their costs for travelling to, and living in the UK;

Being registered to a professional or semi-professional sports team – this includes all academy and development team age groups;

Representing a national team within the previous 2 years, including all youth and development age groups from under 17's upwards;

Representing a state or regional team within the previous 2 years, including all youth and development age groups from under 17's upwards;

Established an international reputation in their chosen field of sport;

Engaging an agent or representative, with the aim of finding opportunities as a sportsperson, and / or developing a current or future career as a sportsperson.

The Home Office acknowledges that a Student or Child Student may be offered a sports scholarship to assist with their studies in the UK. Where a student is required to play or coach sport in exchange for receiving the scholarship, the scholarship is only permitted if the individual is studying a course at degree level of above with a higher education provider and the scholarship has been awarded for playing or coaching sport at an amateur level for their Student sponsor or British Universities and Colleges Sport (BUCS). If these circumstances do not apply, the scholarship will be considered to interfere with the prohibition on working as a professional sportsperson.

12. Working Rules for Child Students on a UK Student Visa

Appendix Child Student sets out working conditions for those under 18, at Paragraphs CS 16.1. and CS 16.2.

A Child Student under the age of 16 is not permitted to work in any capacity during their time in the UK. A Child Student who is aged 16 or above is permitted to work, but only in limited circumstances.

During term-time, a Child Student (aged 16 or above) cannot work for more than 10 hours per week. However, during school holidays/vacation, this restriction is lifted; this includes the time both before and after the Child Student has completed their course while their visa is valid. Child Students aged 16 or above are also allowed to volunteer during this time. Please see the above section which sets out the conditions for volunteering as a student.

Child Students above the age of 16 are additionally permitted to work on a course-related work placement, if it forms an assessed part of their course and either, the time spent on the placement does not exceed half of the total length of their course in the UK or it is a UK statutory requirement that the placement should exceed half the total length of the course. As above, the student sponsor continues to be responsible for the Child Student during any work placement.

Finally, Child Students are not permitted to be self-employed or engage in business activities, work as a professional sportsperson or sports coach, work as an entertainer or work in a position which would fill a permanent full-time vacancy.

13. Short-Term and Study Visit Visas: Work Restrictions in the UK

Students with a Short-Term Student Visa (English Language) are not entitled to work in any capacity whilst in the United Kingdom.

Students in the UK with a Study Visit Visa (for a period of study which is no longer than 6 months) are not permitted to work in the UK or, with few exceptions, receive payment from a UK source for any activities undertaken in the UK. Therefore, students in this route may not undertake employment, establish or run a business as a self-employed person, work for an organisation or business in the UK, undertake a work placement or internship in the UK or otherwise provide or sell goods or services in the UK.

The Study Visit visa is a sub-category of the Standard Visitor route. As such, the restrictions and permitted activities which apply to Standard Visitors will also apply to those who hold a Study Visit visa. Please see our article UK Visit Visa: What Activities Are Permitted? for an in-depth insight into the activities that are permitted and prohibited under a Visit Visa.

14. Work Rights for Graduate Visa Holders in the UK

Individuals who have obtained a Graduate Visa are entitled to undertake any work in the UK, at any skill level. This includes part and full-time work, paid and unpaid employment, self-employment, voluntary work, and engaging in business or any other professional activity.

The only restriction that is placed on Graduate Visa holders is that they are not permitted to work as a professional sportsperson or coach. Graduates are, however, allowed to participate in amateur sport. Please refer to the list above for the activities which may be considered 'professional sport'.

15. Contact Our Immigration Barristers

