Personal Immigration Update: October 2025 Immigration Rule Changes

1. Key Updates to UK Immigration Rules: October 2025

On 14 October 2025, the Home Office published a Statement of Changes to the UK Immigration Rules, introducing a number of important amendments across several immigration categories. A written ministerial statement was also laid before Parliament.

This update forms part of the government's ongoing adjustments to the UK's immigration framework. In this article, we summarise the key UK immigration rule changes announced in October 2025, focusing on the impact on personal immigration routes.

Among the most significant developments are:

New visit visa requirements for nationals of Botswana;

The recognition of Palestine and its addition to the visa nationals list;

Eased entry requirements for German school groups;

The inclusion of dependants under Appendix Statelessness;

Amendments to the Ukraine Permission Extension Scheme; and

Clarifications to the Temporary Permission to Stay for Victims of Human Trafficking or Slavery route.

These changes reflect evolving policy priorities around visitor access, family migration, humanitarian protection, and international cooperation.

2. Visit Visas Now Required for Nationals of Botswana

Nationals of Botswana will now have to apply for a Visit visa in advance of entry to the UK, as opposed to obtaining an Electronic Travel Authorisation in advance, which was previously the case. The Home Office states that this change is brought in due to recorded high numbers of Botswana nationals travelling to the UK for purposes not permitted as a visitor and for example, claiming asylum.

This change has taken effect already but transitional arrangements are in place for those who hold confirmed travel bookings. To benefit from the transitional arrangements, the booking must have been made prior to 15:00 BST on 14 October 2025 where arrival in the UK is no later than 15:00 GMT on 25 November 2025.

3. Recognition of Palestine & Visa Nationals List Updated

The UK announced the formal recognition of the state of Palestine in September 2025. This decision comes alongside countries including Canada, France and Australia doing the same.

As such, the list of Visa Nationals, meaning nationals who need to obtain a visa prior to entering the UK, has been updated to include Palestine. Nationals of Palestine therefore will now need to obtain a visit visa prior to entering the UK.

4. Easing Restrictions for German School Groups

A change is brought in to allow individuals aged 19 years and under who are studying at a German school or educational institution, the existence of which has been confirmed by a competent authority, to enter the UK without an Electronic Travel Authorisation or visa, when travelling as part of a school party of 5 individuals or more. This means no entry clearance is required prior to travelling to the UK.

This also allows EU, EEA and Swiss nationals aged 19 years and under who are studying to travel using a national identity card as opposed to a passport, according to the Explanatory Memorandum.

This change is brought about due to Germany's concerns that previous requirements to travel using a passport and a visa if the individual was a visa national were a restrictive barrier to German schools visiting the UK. The change was agreed within the UK-Germany Treaty and a similar agreement is also in place with France.

5. Appendix Statelessness to Now Include Dependants

A stateless person is defined in Article 1(1) of the 1954 Convention relating to the Status of Stateless Persons as someone who is 'not considered as a national by any State under the operation of its law'.

From 11 November 2025, a stateless person can bring a partner or dependent child to the UK. That family unit must have been established before the stateless person was granted permission to stay in the UK. All other requirements as a partner or child should also be met, including Appendix Relationship with Partner or Appendix Children.

If that family unit with a partner or child was established after the stateless person was granted permission in the UK, then the partner or child may be eligible to make an Appendix Family Member application, as a partner or child, instead.

6. Updates to Ukraine Permission Extension Scheme

The eligibility requirements for the Ukraine Permission Extension will change to ensure that children under this scheme can be granted permission in line with their legal guardian.

In addition, it is now specified that the relevant adult, who can be the child's parent or legal guardian, must be in the UK in order for the child's permission to be aligned with theirs. This is a safeguarding measure.

A further change will amend the residence requirement under the Ukraine Permission Extension Scheme. This change will allow for the refusal of an application where a child is born in the UK or Islands to a Ukrainian national parent who either holds or is eligible for permission under the scheme, and has been outside the UK or Islands since the child's birth.

7. Changes to Permission to Stay for Victims of Trafficking or Slavery

This change to Appendix Temporary Permission to Stay for Victims of Human Trafficking or Slavery is to make the Immigration Rules at VTS 1.1. consistent with the caseworker guidance issued by the Home Office.

The guidance does and the change to the Rules will make clear that there are two distinct types of application under this route. One is made using application form FLR (HRO) and the other can be made directly to a relevant competent authority as set out on the gov.uk website.

8. Implications of the October 2025 Immigration Rule Changes

The October 2025 Statement of Changes to the Immigration Rules introduces a diverse set of amendments that reflect the UK Government's evolving immigration priorities – balancing border control, international cooperation, and humanitarian considerations. From new visit visa requirements for Botswana nationals and Palestinian nationals to family reunification rights for stateless persons, these updates are likely to have a practical impact on many individuals navigating the UK's complex immigration system.

As with all Statements of Changes, the precise implications will depend on how these rules are applied in practice and interpreted by caseworkers and tribunals in the months ahead. Individuals affected by these amendments, whether through visitor travel, family migration, or humanitarian protection routes, are encouraged to seek professional legal advice before making an application.

10. Frequently Asked Questions

When were the October 2025 immigration rule changes announced?

The changes were announced on 14 October 2025 through a Statement of Changes to the Immigration Rules published by the Home Office. A written ministerial statement was also laid before Parliament.

Which immigration routes are affected by the October 2025 changes?

The October 2025 updates apply to several personal immigration routes, including visit visas, stateless person applications, and humanitarian schemes.

Why has Botswana been added to the visit visa requirement list?

The Home Office introduced the new visa requirement for Botswana nationals due to increasing numbers of visitors using the route for purposes not permitted under the visitor rules, such as seeking asylum.

Do Palestinian nationals now need a UK visa?

Yes. Following the UK's recognition of the state of Palestine in September 2025, Palestinian nationals have been added to the list of visa nationals and must obtain a visit visa before travelling to the UK.

What changes affect German school groups visiting the UK?

Students aged 19 and under who attend recognised German schools can now travel to the UK as part of organised school groups without needing a visa or Electronic Travel Authorisation. They can also use national ID cards instead of passports.

What's new for stateless persons under the Immigration Rules?

From 11 November 2025, stateless persons can bring partners and dependent children to the UK, provided the family unit was established before they were granted permission to stay.

What has changed under the Ukraine Permission Extension Scheme?

The new rules ensure children are granted permission in line with their parent or legal guardian's status, provided the adult is in the UK. The rules also clarify residence requirements for children born to Ukrainian nationals outside the UK.

What clarification has been made for victims of human trafficking or slavery?

The Home Office has aligned the Immigration Rules with existing guidance, confirming there are two types of application under this route: one made using form FLR(HRO) and one made directly to a competent authority.

When do the new rules take effect?

Some changes, such as Botswana's new visa requirement, took effect immediately on 14 October 2025. Others, including the Appendix Statelessness update, take effect from 11 November 2025.

