Upcoming Changes To Skilled Worker Sponsorship: RQF Level 6 Threshold Reinstated From 22 July 2025

The UK Government has confirmed that it will be reinstating RQF 6 as the skills threshold for jobs that can be sponsored in the skilled worker visa category, amongst other changes which we examine briefly below .

These changes will take effect from 22 July 2025 (subject to parliamentary approval).

Key Updates at a Glance

Skill Threshold Raised to RQF Level 6

The minimum skill level for sponsorship under the Skilled Worker route will return to RQF Level 6 (graduate level).

Most roles at RQF Levels 3–5 will no longer be sponsorable after 22 July 2025.

Reduction in Eligible Occupations

Around 180 roles will be removed from the list of eligible occupations. Only roles listed on the new Temporary Shortage List or Immigration Salary List will remain eligible at sub-degree level (RQF 3–5), on a time-limited basis.

No Dependants for RQF 3–5 Roles

Workers in sub RQF 6 roles will not be able to bring dependants unless they are already in the route before 22 July 2025.

Salary Thresholds Updated

Revised salary thresholds now reflect 2024 ONS data. These apply across the Skilled Worker, Global Business Mobility, and Scale-up routes.

Appendix Skilled Occupations Restructured

Occupations are now presented separately by RQF level, clarifying eligibility and going rates.

Adult Social Care: Route Closure and Phase-Out

New overseas applications for care workers (codes 6135 and 6136) will be closed .

. In-country switches into these roles will be permitted until 22 July 2028 , subject to strict conditions:

Minimum of 3 months' employment with the sponsor prior to CoS issuance.

, subject to strict conditions: Employers will no longer be required to offer roles to displaced Skilled Workers first.

Transitional Provisions

Workers already in the Skilled Worker route before 22 July 2025 can:

Continue to renew their visas Change employers Take supplementary work below RQF Level 6

No transitional exemptions apply to updated salary thresholds.

Action Required:

Sponsors should urgently review existing and pipeline sponsorships, particularly for roles below RQF Level 6.

