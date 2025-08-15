What Now For The Hospitality Sector In Light Of The Changes To The UK's Immigration Policy?

As part of the UK Government's immigration reforms announced last month, a significant shift has been introduced for the Skilled Worker visa route.
From 22 July 2025, only occupations classified at regulated qualifications framework (RQF) Level 6 or above (equivalent to graduate-level jobs) are eligible for new Certificates of Sponsorship (CoS), with approximately 180 other roles classified at RQF levels 3 – 5 being removed from eligible occupations.
This will have significant impact on the hospitality sector with crucial roles such as chefs and catering and restaurant managers now generally illegible for sponsorship under the Skilled Worker route, as we see a return to higher skilled thresholds and increase in salary requirements.
Our team have summarised the July 2025 changes and explained the changes to the increased salary and skills thresholds. Key points to note:
Transitional provisions
Individuals already sponsored in these roles at RQF levels 3 – 5, or those issued a certificate of sponsorship before 22 July 2025, can continue to work under existing sponsorship arrangements although this will not be indefinite and will be subject to further changes.
Future applications (including extensions or settlement applications) must meet updated minimum salary thresholds, as amended by the Statement of Changes of 22nd July 2025.
Temporary Shortage List (TSL)
A new Temporary Shortage List takes effect from 22 July 2025, covering selected RQF Level 3–5 roles that remain eligible for sponsorship. However, it is important to note that no hospitality roles are included on this list.
The TSL is intended as a short-term measure only, currently set to expire on 31 December 2026, although this date is subject to review and sectors can be withdrawn from the TSL.
Dependent partners and children cannot accompany TSL sponsored workers (with very limited exceptions).
