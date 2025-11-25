Andrej Discusses Major Shifts In The Digital Infrastructure Market, Emerging Demand Trends, The Factors Influencing Data Centre Location Decisions, Evolving Financing Models, And His Outlook For The Year Ahead

In his TMT Finance interview, Andrej Danis — Partner & Managing Director at AlixPartners — highlights major shifts in the digital infrastructure sector: he sees rising demand driven by AI and cloud, changing priorities for where data centres are built (such as proximity to power and customers), and a transformation in financing models, including more creative capital structures. He also outlines his cautiously optimistic outlook for the year ahead, emphasizing both opportunity and risk in the data-centre space.

Watch the full video on www.tmtfinance.com

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.