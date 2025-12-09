New Industry Template For Creative Services Framework Agreement Launched

We have been working with the Institute of Practitioners in Advertising (IPA) and the Incorporated Society of British Advertisers (ISBA) for over a year on the development of a new framework agreement for creative services, which we are pleased to announce has now been released.

Having worked on each version of this industry template since it was launched in 1998, this latest version has been redesigned to simplify the contracting process between advertisers and agencies and ensure greater understanding of the roles and responsibilities of each party.

Updates include:

Consolidation of the retainer and project terms into one set of terms

Removal of service specific schedules on public relations, simple software development, below the line / experiential

Addition of generative AI clauses, optional ESG clause and production costs reconciliation

Accompanying guidance notes and template documents to enable agencies to inform advertisers of the usage terms obtained for third party materials.

These updates will be relevant to creative agencies and advertisers looking to engage creative agencies. If you would like to know more or have any questions, then please do not hesitate to get in contact with us or your respective industry body.

