ARTICLE
2 January 2026

Hotels Unpacked - A View Of The Industry With Tony Matharu 102lxrb (Podcast)

M
Macfarlanes LLP

Contributor

Macfarlanes LLP logo
We are a London-based law firm, built and shaped around the needs of our clients. Our blend of expertise, agility and culture means we have the flexibility to meet our clients’ most challenging demands and to champion innovation. We operate in three broad areas: assisting clients with their major transactions, from complex M&A and real estate transactions to the creation of sophisticated financial products; aiding our clients with their most consequential litigation and investigations; and advising on all aspects of our clients’ private capital needs, working with asset managers, family offices and individual entrepreneurs. The scope of our services is distinct, and we are a foremost firm in each of these areas.
Explore Firm Details
In our first episode of Hotels unpacked, a new podcast for the hotel investment market, we sit down with leading hotelier and entrepreneur, Tony Matharu, of Integrity International.
United Kingdom Media, Telecoms, IT, Entertainment
Victoria Hills
Victoria Hills’s articles from Macfarlanes LLP are most popular:
  • in United Kingdom

In our first episode of Hotels unpacked, a new podcast for the hotel investment market, we sit down with leading hotelier and entrepreneur, Tony Matharu, of Integrity International.

1724164a.jpg

Tony and Victoria unpack current topics, including:

  • the challenges facing the hotel industry in London, a city that Tony passionately advocates for;
  • hotel development and the key issues in converting existing buildings to hotels;
  • the use of AI in the industry; and
  • the idea of "Luxury" and how hotels provide luxury for an ever-demanding client base.

Listen to Tony's thoughts on an industry and city he champions in full.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.

[View Source]
Authors
Photo of Victoria Hills
Victoria Hills
See More Popular Content From

Mondaq uses cookies on this website. By using our website you agree to our use of cookies as set out in our Privacy Policy.

Learn More