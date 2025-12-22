Hotels Unpacked - A View Of The Industry With Tony Matharu (Podcast)

In our first episode of Hotels unpacked, a new podcast for the hotel investment market, we sit down with leading hotelier and entrepreneur, Tony Matharu, of Integrity International.

self

Tony and Victoria unpack current topics, including:

the challenges facing the hotel industry in London, a city that Tony passionately advocates for;

hotel development and the key issues in converting existing buildings to hotels;

the use of AI in the industry; and

the idea of "Luxury" and how hotels provide luxury for an ever-demanding client base.

Listen to Tony's thoughts on an industry and city he champions in full.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.