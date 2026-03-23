PEGI Announces Major Update To Age Rating Criteria: What Games Businesses Need To Know

The Pan‑European Game Information (PEGI) system, which provides age ratings for video games, has confirmed that it will introduce new "interactive risk" categories from June 2026 for all games submitted for classification.

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The Pan‑European Game Information (PEGI) system, which provides age ratings for video games, has confirmed that it will introduce new "interactive risk" categories from June 2026 for all games submitted for classification. These changes are designed to reflect modern gameplay models, particularly online features, monetisation systems and live‑service mechanics.

For publishers, developers and platforms operating in or distributing into the UK and EEA, these changes will have practical implications for classification strategy, product design, compliance workflows and marketing timelines.

Why is PEGI changing its system?

Historically, PEGI age ratings have focused on content, such as violence, fear, sex or language. However, today's games increasingly rely on online functionality and behavioural mechanics that can pose risks to younger audiences, such as paid random items (loot boxes), time‑limited monetisation offers, daily‑return incentives, and unrestricted player‑to‑player communication.

PEGI has concluded that these features can influence the overall suitability of a game for children and therefore must form part of the core age rating, rather than appearing as advisory labels.

The updated approach aligns PEGI with earlier reforms in Germany, which has been applying similar criteria since 2023 through its age rating authority USK. The changes have led to higher ratings in around one in three affected games.

What is changing?

From June 2026, PEGI will assess several online and monetisation features as part of the age‑rating decision. Key changes include:

Purchases of in‑game content

PEGI 12 if the game includes time‑limited or quantity‑limited offers.

PEGI 18 where the game uses NFTs or blockchain‑based mechanisms.

Paid random items (loot boxes)

The default rating will be PEGI 16.

The rating may rise to PEGI 18 depending on implementation and risk profile.

Play‑by‑appointment mechanics

Features that reward regular returns to the game, such as daily login rewards, will now be rated:

PEGI 7 where rewards are neutral or positive.

PEGI 12 where players are penalised for not returning (eg lost content or reduced progress).

Online communication functions

Games that contain fully unrestricted online communication (that is, without blocking, reporting, or filtering tools) will receive a PEGI 18.

What does this mean for UK video game businesses?

The criteria against which games are assessed will be significantly broadened to include new features and will therefore significantly change how games are rated across all 38 of the countries adopting PEGI. Higher age ratings can significantly influence the size of the reachable audience (especially for mobile and family platforms), the advertising windows and permitted channels, and parental acceptance and trust. Therefore, developers may need to reassess the commercial impact of certain monetisation or live‑ops features. Mechanics that previously seemed low risk, such as daily quests, may now trigger higher ratings if implemented in a way that penalises non‑returning players. Teams should consider whether mechanics can be refined to reduce classification risk without undermining engagement.

Publishers will be required to submit additional information about online features and monetisation. This may require extra coordination between product, legal, and PEGI compliance teams. Because PEGI ratings are often obtained before public announcements, publishers should factor risks into early development planning rather than awaiting final builds.

Changes may lead to future instalments of long‑running franchises receiving higher age ratings than earlier games — something that should be managed carefully for community expectations and brand positioning.

PEGI expects that the first games classified under these new criteria will be announced later in summer of this year.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.