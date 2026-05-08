From SEO To AEO: Why Search Is Changing, And What It Means For Your Content

Search has been evolving for years, but the latest shift is a significant one. As AI-powered tools and answer engines become more widely used, the way people find information online is changing; and so is the way content needs to be created.

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Search has been evolving for years, but the latest shift is a significant one. As AI-powered tools and answer engines become more widely used, the way people find information online is changing; and so is the way content needs to be created.

If SEO (Search Engine Optimisation) has been your focus to date, there’s a new term starting to gain traction: AEO; Answer Engine Optimisation.

It’s not about replacing SEO, but rather building on it. For professional services firms looking to stay visible, both now play an important role.

What is AEO?

AEO, or Answer Engine Optimisation, is the process of creating content that is designed to directly answer specific questions, often in a way that can be picked up by AI tools, voice assistants, or search features like Google’s AI Overviews.

Instead of simply ranking on a results page, AEO focuses on becoming the answer itself.

Think about how people are now searching:

“What is a shareholder agreement?”

“How does cross-border tax work?”

“What are the risks of an international merger?”

Increasingly, users expect a clear, immediate answer, not just a list of links.

That’s where AEO comes in. It prioritises clarity, structure and relevance, ensuring your content can be easily understood, extracted and presented by AI-driven platforms.

How is AEO Different from SEO?

While SEO and AEO are closely related, they serve slightly different purposes.

SEO focuses on helping your content rank in search engines. This involves elements such as keywords, backlinks, technical structure and overall site performance.

AEO, on the other hand, focuses on helping your content be selected as the answer.

SEO is about visibility in search results.

AEO is about authority within them.

Another key difference lies in intent. SEO often targets broader search terms, while AEO is built around specific, question-led queries. It’s less about driving clicks, and more about delivering immediate value.

Why Both Matter

It’s not a case of choosing one over the other. SEO and AEO work best when used together.

SEO still plays a critical role in ensuring your content is discoverable in the first place. Without it, your content may never reach the stage where it can be considered by an answer engine.

AEO then builds on that foundation, increasing the chances that your content is featured, quoted or surfaced directly in response to a user’s query.

For firms operating in complex areas like law, accountancy and advisory services, this presents a clear opportunity. Your expertise is already built around answering detailed, technical questions, AEO simply ensures those answers are structured in a way that search engines can understand and prioritise.

How to Start Optimising for AEO

The shift towards AEO doesn’t require a complete overhaul of your content strategy, but it does require a change in approach.

A few practical considerations:

Write with questions in mind

Structure content around the queries your clients are actually asking.

Structure content around the queries your clients are actually asking. Provide clear, concise answers early

Aim to address the question directly before expanding into more detail.

Aim to address the question directly before expanding into more detail. Use structured formatting

Headings, bullet points, and short paragraphs make content easier for both users and AI to interpret.

Headings, bullet points, and short paragraphs make content easier for both users and AI to interpret. Focus on clarity over complexity

Technical accuracy remains essential, but clarity is what makes content usable.

Technical accuracy remains essential, but clarity is what makes content usable. Build topical authority

Consistently publishing content within your area of expertise helps reinforce credibility.

Final Thoughts

Search is no longer just about rankings; it’s about relevance, accessibility and trust.

As AI continues to shape how information is delivered, the expectation is shifting towards faster, clearer and more direct answers. AEO reflects that change.

For professional services firms, this isn’t about chasing trends. It’s about ensuring your expertise remains visible in the environments where your audience is already looking.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.