Women In Retail: Hear From Continue's Lydia Hartley In Womble Bond Dickinson's Latest 'Retail Review' Podcast

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Lydia Hartley, co-founder of Continue, discusses the growing role of resale in retail and how brands can unlock new commercial opportunities through the circular economy. She shares insights on shifting consumer behaviours, securing investment, building teams, and navigating growth in the competitive retail technology landscape.
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In the latest episode of Retail Review, as part of our Women in Retail mini-series, Claire Wilkinson speaks with Lydia Hartley, co-founder of Continue, a software platform helping brands launch their own resale marketplaces. Together, they explore the growing role of resale in retail, shifting consumer behaviours, and how brands can unlock new commercial opportunities through the circular economy.
Lydia also shares her entrepreneurial journey, from launching a clothes-swapping platform during lockdown to scaling a fast-growing technology business. Along the way, she discusses the challenges of securing investment, building the right team and navigating growth in an increasingly competitive retail landscape.
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