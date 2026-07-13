AdLaw Insights Podcast: A Canny Little Roundup Of Developments Over The Past 6 Months - OUT NOW

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What better way to while away half an hour on a sweltering day than to listen to the latest episode of our podcast.
In this episode, fresh from Cannes... hence the shirt... we (Geraint Lloyd-Taylor and Brinsley Dresden) take a mid-year review, as we discuss the most significant advertising and marketing law developments from the first half of 2026.
Topics covered include:
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the CMA's paper on agentic AI and consumer protection;
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the UK government's social media ban for under-16s and its implications for advertisers;
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ASA procedural updates including complainant disclosure and provisional views;
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the ASA's crackdown on "clinically proven" cosmetics claims; pricing enforcement under the DMCC Act, including the Emma Sleep trial, the AA's £4.2m drip-pricing fine, and StubHub's penalty; and
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key takeaways from Cannes Lions 2026 on self-regulation, AI-generated advertising, and EU AI Act labelling requirements.
You can find our podcast on your favourite platforms or on our website:
- Listen on Spotify
- Listen on Apple podcasts
- Listen by streaming from this website
- Download the transcript
- And while you're here... why not check out the latest developments in this space via our AdLaw Insights blog, and Consumer Law Hub
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