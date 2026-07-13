ARTICLE
13 July 2026

AdLaw Insights Podcast: A Canny Little Roundup Of Developments Over The Past 6 Months - OUT NOW

LS
Lewis Silkin

Contributor

Lewis Silkin logo
We have two things at our core: people – both ours and yours - and a focus on creativity, technology and innovation. Whether you are a fast growth start up or a large multinational business, we help you realise the potential in your people and navigate your strategic HR and legal issues, both nationally and internationally. Our award-winning employment team is one of the largest in the UK, with dedicated specialists in all areas of employment law and a track record of leading precedent setting cases on issues of the day. The team’s breadth of expertise is unrivalled and includes HR consultants as well as experts across specialisms including employment, immigration, data, tax and reward, health and safety, reputation management, dispute resolution, corporate and workplace environment.
Explore Firm Details
In this episode, fresh from Cannes... hence the shirt... we (Geraint Lloyd-Taylor and Brinsley Dresden) take a mid-year review, as we discuss the most significant advertising and marketing law developments from the first half of 2026.
United Kingdom Media, Telecoms, IT, Entertainment
Geraint Lloyd-Taylor and Brinsley Dresden
Your Author LinkedIn Connections
Geraint Lloyd-Taylor’s articles from Lewis Silkin are most popular:
  • within Media, Telecoms, IT and Entertainment topic(s)
  • in United Kingdom
  • with readers working within the Retail & Leisure industries
Lewis Silkin are most popular:
  • within Cannabis & Hemp topic(s)

What better way to while away half an hour on a sweltering day than to listen to the latest episode of our podcast.

1815644.jpg

In this episode, fresh from Cannes... hence the shirt... we (Geraint Lloyd-Taylor and Brinsley Dresden) take a mid-year review, as we discuss the most significant advertising and marketing law developments from the first half of 2026.

Topics covered include: 

  • the CMA's paper on agentic AI and consumer protection;

  • the UK government's social media ban for under-16s and its implications for advertisers; 

  • ASA procedural updates including complainant disclosure and provisional views; 

  • the ASA's crackdown on "clinically proven" cosmetics claims; pricing enforcement under the DMCC Act, including the Emma Sleep trial, the AA's £4.2m drip-pricing fine, and StubHub's penalty; and

  • key takeaways from Cannes Lions 2026 on self-regulation, AI-generated advertising, and EU AI Act labelling requirements.

You can find our podcast on your favourite platforms or on our website:

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.

[View Source]
Authors
Photo of Geraint Lloyd-Taylor
Geraint Lloyd-Taylor
Photo of Brinsley Dresden
Brinsley Dresden
Your Author LinkedIn Connections
See More Popular Content From

Mondaq uses cookies on this website. By using our website you agree to our use of cookies as set out in our Privacy Policy.

Learn More