AdLaw Insights Podcast: A Canny Little Roundup Of Developments Over The Past 6 Months - OUT NOW

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What better way to while away half an hour on a sweltering day than to listen to the latest episode of our podcast.

In this episode, fresh from Cannes... hence the shirt... we (Geraint Lloyd-Taylor and Brinsley Dresden) take a mid-year review, as we discuss the most significant advertising and marketing law developments from the first half of 2026.

Topics covered include:

the CMA's paper on agentic AI and consumer protection;

the UK government's social media ban for under-16s and its implications for advertisers;

ASA procedural updates including complainant disclosure and provisional views;

the ASA's crackdown on "clinically proven" cosmetics claims; pricing enforcement under the DMCC Act, including the Emma Sleep trial, the AA's £4.2m drip-pricing fine, and StubHub's penalty; and

key takeaways from Cannes Lions 2026 on self-regulation, AI-generated advertising, and EU AI Act labelling requirements.

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