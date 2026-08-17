New Guide: AI Disclosures Around The World

Explore comprehensive guidance on artificial intelligence disclosure requirements across multiple jurisdictions worldwide. This resource examines how different countries and regions approach transparency obligations for AI systems, helping organizations navigate the complex landscape of emerging AI regulations and compliance frameworks.

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We are pleased to share a new GALA guide providing a practical, jurisdiction-by-jurisdiction overview of AI disclosure requirements in advertising, for some key global jurisdictions.

Why now?

The EU AI Act's transparency obligations under Article 50 became directly applicable across all 27 Member States on 2 August 2026, establishing the most significant mandatory disclosure regime for AI-generated content to date. Its impact is already being felt well beyond Europe, with jurisdictions worldwide accelerating their own legislative and regulatory responses.

What does the guide cover?

Prepared by GALA members from across the globe, the guide maps the current state of play on when advertisers must disclose the use of AI in commercial content. It covers mandatory regimes (including the EU, China, and Italy's national AI law), emerging frameworks (such as Egypt's soft-law instruments and Costa Rica's DSA-inspired legislation), and markets where general consumer protection rules remain the primary compliance hook.

Why it matters

For legal professionals advising brands and agencies operating across multiple markets, the challenge is not simply knowing whether disclosure is required, it is understanding the patchwork of hard-law obligations, self-regulatory expectations, and forthcoming legislation that applies in each territory. This guide is designed as a concise, high level reference to help practitioners navigate that complexity and provides a useful starting point.

How to access the guidance

You can access the guidance here.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.