Runway Meets Race Day - M&S Holds First Ever F1 British Grand Prix Pitlane Catwalk

The UK fashion retailer Marks & Spencer ("M&S") held the first ever fashion show in the F1 pit lane at Silverstone on 2 July as part of the brand's multi-year partnership with the circuit that was announced earlier this year.

Fifty models hit the catwalk, showcasing pieces from the M&S' new “Dress to Thrill” collection, which are now available for customers to purchase. M&S has also collaborated with the Atlassian Williams Racing team to produce clothing pieces that were on show at the event.

Brands can benefit significantly from visibility at high-profile sporting events and venues. Reports suggest that F1 is currently the fastest-growing sports property year-on-year with an estimated fanbase of over 831 million people worldwide, and a record-breaking 564,000 fans attended Silverstone for the British Grand Prix last weekend. The fashion world has also caught the F1 bug, with brands across the world launching motorsport-inspired ranges or partnering with teams themselves (think Tommy Hilfiger and Cadillac, Adidas and Mercedes etc.).

As the first brand to hold a fashion show at the British Grand Prix, there will have been lots of eyes on M&S over the F1 weekend, so the brand will be hoping to benefit from this exposure (as well as having a presence at a number of other events outside F1 across the wider calendar at Silverstone over the next few years).

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