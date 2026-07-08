ARTICLE
8 July 2026

Runway Meets Race Day - M&S Holds First Ever F1 British Grand Prix Pitlane Catwalk

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Marks & Spencer made history by hosting the first-ever fashion show in the F1 pit lane at Silverstone during the British Grand Prix weekend, showcasing their new "Dress to Thrill" collection to over 564,000 attendees. The event marks a strategic multi-year partnership between the iconic British retailer and the racing circuit, positioning M&S at the intersection of fashion and motorsport. With F1's global fanbase exceeding 831 million and fashion brands increasingly embracing motorsport collaborations, this
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Megan Rannard
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The UK fashion retailer Marks & Spencer ("M&S") held the first ever fashion show in the F1 pit lane at Silverstone on 2 July as part of the brand's multi-year partnership with the circuit that was announced earlier this year.

Fifty models hit the catwalk, showcasing pieces from the M&S' new “Dress to Thrill” collection, which are now available for customers to purchase. M&S has also collaborated with the Atlassian Williams Racing team to produce clothing pieces that were on show at the event. 

Brands can benefit significantly from visibility at high-profile sporting events and venues. Reports suggest that F1 is currently the fastest-growing sports property year-on-year with an estimated fanbase of over 831 million people worldwide, and a record-breaking 564,000 fans attended Silverstone for the British Grand Prix last weekend. The fashion world has also caught the F1 bug, with brands across the world launching motorsport-inspired ranges or partnering with teams themselves (think Tommy Hilfiger and Cadillac, Adidas and Mercedes etc.). 

As the first brand to hold a fashion show at the British Grand Prix, there will have been lots of eyes on M&S over the F1 weekend, so the brand will be hoping to benefit from this exposure (as well as having a presence at a number of other events outside F1 across the wider calendar at Silverstone over the next few years). 

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We’re excited to welcome M&S as a year-round Official Partner at Silverstone. As two British powerhouses with deep heritage and a shared commitment to bringing people together, this partnership will elevate the fan experience throughout the season - Rachel James, Head of Partnerships at Silverstone

 www.silverstone.co.uk/...

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