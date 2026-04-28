A Construction Introduction To BIM And IM

In the construction industry, professionals often mention "BIM" (building information modelling) and "IM" (information management).

These terms may sound technical, abstract or even interchangeable, but they sit at the heart of how modern construction projects are designed, built and operated. At their simplest, IM is concerned with how information is created, shared and used across a project and over the life of an asset; and BIM is a subset of IM, concerned particularly with the processes involved in designing, constructing and managing an asset.

Understanding what they mean and how they are used will help you see how different parts of the industry connect, and why good information is just as important as good design or workmanship. We explore further in this high-level overview.

What is BIM?

BIM is often thought to be a 3D digital, visual representation of an asset (eg a building), which is relevant to the design and construction phase of the project. In fact, when the construction industry first started using BIM, over 15 years ago, many hoped it would drive cost savings in the construction process – because building a virtual model of the asset first could help identify design or build problems early, and it was well-known that the most expensive part of the design and construction process was the cost of variations arising during the build phase.

But BIM is so much more than that. It's not just about 3D models, it's about digital information – including data, specifications, schedules, documents describing a building or infrastructure, and other asset information.

Also, it's not only about information at the design and build phase – it extends across the operation, maintenance, refurbishment, repurposing, and demolition stages of an asset's lifecycle. This is made clear by the Publicly Available Specification (or PAS) for BIM, namely PAS 1192. This was written in a number of parts, covering the delivery of construction projects, operational phase of assets, collaborative production of information, and specification for security-minded BIM.

So BIM is not just about 3D virtual models of assets during the design and construction phase. It's actually all of the digital information that can be gathered about the asset throughout its lifetime.

What is IM?

While BIM is about information, IM is about how that information is managed.

Essentially it is about the planning, creation, use, sharing and maintenance of good quality data across the asset's lifecycle, and across the entire construction sector. This includes not just developers, consultants, contractors, and the wider supply chain – but also other involved parties, like manufacturers, insurance companies, and financial institutions.

Supporting this, PAS 1192 has since been superseded by an international standard for information management, ISO 19650, which has greater focus on information management over the asset's lifetime. Being closely aligned with the PAS, the ISO similarly covers concepts and principles, the delivery phase, the operational phase, information exchange, and security.

Having BIM information is valuable, but what makes it truly useful is how that information is gathered, managed, shared and made usable by the people who need it.

How are they used?

BIM and IM enable construction stakeholders to work with clear, reliable and consistent information throughout an asset's life, so that everyone is working to the same "source of truth".

Benefits include:

improving co-ordination and collaboration between building owners, developers, designers, contractors and others

earlier identification of issues, and reducing errors and delays on site

reducing risk and uncertainty, with fewer disputes caused by missing or conflicting information

making it safer for those working on the asset, and those occupying it later

better data for quantum analysis for construction disputes

improved decision‑making, based on accurate and up‑to‑date information, and

clear audit trails of information creation, review and approval.

While adoption has not been as quick as some may wish, BIM and IM are increasingly being used, as construction becomes ever more digital.

Other helpful information

In addition to the PAS and ISO mentioned above, other useful resources include:

What next?

At the moment, there is a consultation on the ISO, so keep an eye out for discussions around these and any changes that follow. Then make sure that any changes are reflected in your projects, including any references and structures in your contracts.