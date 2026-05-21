The Sporting Events Bill: Built For 2028, But Should It Go Further?

The UK has been here before. Every time a major sporting event lands on British soil, Parliament commits to pass bespoke legislation to protect commercial revenue and deter ambush marketing.

We have two things at our core: people – both ours and yours - and a focus on creativity, technology and innovation. Whether you are a fast growth start up or a large multinational business, we help you realise the potential in your people and navigate your strategic HR and legal issues, both nationally and internationally. Our award-winning employment team is one of the largest in the UK, with dedicated specialists in all areas of employment law and a track record of leading precedent setting cases on issues of the day. The team’s breadth of expertise is unrivalled and includes HR consultants as well as experts across specialisms including employment, immigration, data, tax and reward, health and safety, reputation management, dispute resolution, corporate and workplace environment.

Article Insights

Alex Kelham’s articles from Lewis Silkin are most popular: within Media, Telecoms, IT and Entertainment topic(s)

in United Kingdom Lewis Silkin are most popular: within Cannabis & Hemp and Law Practice Management topic(s)

with Senior Company Executives and HR

The UK has been here before. Every time a major sporting event lands on British soil, Parliament commits to pass bespoke legislation to protect commercial revenue and deter ambush marketing. The London 2012 Olympics got its own Act, so did the Glasgow 2014 Commonwealth Games, and the Birmingham 2022 edition. Each time, the same core provisions (controls on ticket touting, advertising and street trading, and unauthorised association) were drafted from scratch, debated from scratch, and enacted from scratch. It was legislative Groundhog Day.

The Government appears to have grown tired of the repetition. The Sporting Events Bill, introduced in the House of Lords on 14 May 2026 by Baroness Twycross on behalf of the Department for Culture, Media and Sport, is the solution. Rather than passing a new Act for every tournament, the Bill proposes to create a permanent, modular framework – a single statute containing the core protections that major sporting events need, ready to be switched on by regulation whenever the next event comes along.

A permanent toolkit, activated by regulation

The Bill establishes what it calls the "sporting events framework": five sets of provisions covering ticket touting, advertising, trading, unauthorised association, and transport. None of these provisions apply automatically. Instead, the Secretary of State (or, in devolved matters, the Scottish Ministers, Welsh Ministers, or a Northern Ireland department) can apply one or more parts of the framework to a specific event by making regulations.

This framework approach will allow significant saving of parliamentary time compared with the old approach of crafting an entire Act. With UEFA EURO 2028 on the horizon (involving eight cities, nine stadiums, 51 matches, around three million tickets) and the UK bid for the 2035 FIFA Women's World Cup already submitted to FIFA, the timing makes perfect sense. The Government has built itself a tool that doesn't need rebuilding every few years.

Which events qualify, and which don't

Here's where it gets interesting. The proposed framework will only allow the provisions to be applied to events that satisfy three conditions. The event must:

be held wholly or partly in the United Kingdom;

be of a kind that is "not regularly held wholly or partly in the United Kingdom"; and

be likely to generate significant international interest and bring social or economic benefits to the country, or at least facilitate other events that do.

The requirement that the event not be "regularly held" in the UK clearly targets one-off or irregular occasions: a World Cup, a European Championship, an Olympic Games. The explanatory notes confirm as much: the Government's own examples of excluded events are the FA Cup Final and the Wimbledon Championships – events that happen every year in the same place.

The "significant international interest" test is defined by reference to the scale and reputation of the event, expected international attendance, and anticipated overseas media coverage. The notes also introduce a "strategic value" concept: an event qualifies if hosting it is likely to help the UK secure future events of significant international interest – for example, a UEFA Under-21 Championship paving the way for a senior tournament.

That's broad enough to capture most major tournaments, but it also raises questions about events that sit on the boundary.

The "regularly held" question

Consider the NFL's London Games. They've been held intermittently since 2007 — sometimes at Wembley, sometimes at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium. They draw large crowds and considerable international media attention. But are they "not regularly held" in the UK? They happen most years, though they aren't guaranteed. The Bill doesn't define "regularly," which leaves room for argument. If the Government wanted to extend protections to the NFL games (or a hypothetical expanded NFL London series), it would need to be satisfied that the regularity threshold wasn't crossed. Given the growing appetite in the UK for American football, and the commercial protections that the NFL would undoubtedly welcome, this is a question worth watching.

The same logic applies to other occasional but recurring events — a Ryder Cup return, or one-off boxing mega-fights that crop up every few years. The Bill's conditions are flexible enough to accommodate these, but will government be motivated to provide special protection for these events?

The missing piece: protection for annual events

The Bill's focus on irregular mega-events is understandable. These are the events that the UK has to compete internationally to win, often with significant funding or underwriting from central government. The protections on offer, particularly around ambush marketing and ticket touting, help maximise event revenues and therefore limit the reliance on the public purse. These protections are also often a condition of the bid. FIFA and the IOC don't award tournaments to countries that can't guarantee brand protection for sponsors, and the type of robust protection that this framework proposes provides significant comfort and a big tick for bid evaluations.

But the exclusion of regularly held events leaves a gap. Wimbledon, the Six Nations , the Open Championship, the London Marathon. These events collectively bring enormous economic value to the UK and are routinely targeted by ambush marketers. The organisers of these events currently rely on private law remedies (passing off, trade mark infringement) and contractual controls, which are expensive to enforce and imperfect in scope.

The Bill's unauthorised association provisions, set out in Schedule 4, create a statutory right against businesses that create a false association with a protected event, for instance, by using event logos or suggestive branding to imply a sponsorship relationship that doesn't exist. A breach is treated as an infringement of a property right, enforceable by a designated person (likely to be the event owner/organising committee) with remedies including damages, injunctions, and orders for forfeiture or destruction of infringing goods. This is a powerful tool and critically, it operates differently from the advertising, trading, and transport provisions: it doesn't require restricted zones, enforcement officers on the ground, or temporary road closures (which require public resources). It's a lighter-touch protection that works through the civil courts rather than criminal enforcement.

The economic argument for extending at least this association right to regularly held events of genuine national significance is worth making. The enforcement costs are lower than for the other protections under the framework. The benefit to rights holders could be substantial. And the events themselves, which bring billions in visitor spending, broadcast revenue, and international profile, arguably deserve the same statutory backstop that a one-off tournament receives for a few weeks.

A window for lobbying

The Bill is at an early stage: introduced in the Lords, with committee scrutiny ahead. Organisations that stage major annual sporting events in the UK or that represent the commercial interests of those events have a window to engage. If the regularity condition remains as drafted, these events will sit outside the framework entirely. A targeted amendment, or even a separate power allowing the Secretary of State to extend the association provisions to designated annual events by regulation, could close this gap without overloading the Bill's enforcement apparatus.

For rights holders, sponsors, and event organisers whose properties are repeatedly ambushed, submitting evidence to the Public Bill Committee (or lobbying for amendment in the Lords) is worth serious consideration. The Bill is well-constructed and addresses a genuine problem. The question is whether it should go further.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.