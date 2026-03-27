Public Law Podcast Episode 24: Engaging With Advertising Regulators

In this edition of the public law podcast series, Jasveer Randhawa is joined by HSF Kramer Partner James Wood and Of Counsel (Australia) Christine Iacono.

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In this edition of the public law podcast series, Jasveer Randhawa is joined by HSF Kramer Partner James Wood and Of Counsel (Australia) Christine Iacono. Together, they discuss key points around engaging with advertising regulators, specifically the UK's Advertising Standards Authority (ASA). Their discussion covers the ASA's investigation process, as well as the consequences of non-compliance with the ASA's Advertising Codes. They also touch on the use of AI in advertising, and some recent ASA rulings attracting debate over the regulator’s remit and approach. To conclude, they discuss the available options for challenging a decision by the ASA.

Speakers: Jasveer Randhawa (Knowledge Counsel), James Wood (Partner), and Christine Iacono (Of Counsel) (Australia).

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