ARTICLE
14 November 2025

UK Foreign, Commonwealth And Development Office And Initiative For Digital Inclusion To Host Technical Conference On Effective Right Of Way (ROW) Administration And Planning Permits For Masts And Towers

GL
Greenfields Law

Contributor

Greenfields Law logo

Greenfields Law is a full-service law firm building a reputation for excellence in the legal sector through the delivery of critical and innovative services to diverse clientele.

We are a leading communications and technology law practice in Nigeria on account of the vast experience of our team, especially the Managing Counsel in this field from his previous career spanning over twenty years as a pioneer in the practice and management of telecommunications law, policy and strategy in Nigeria.

In this regard, we have advised clients on significant commercial, policy and compliance interventions in the industry.

We are also regularly sought out for insights in our other equally robust practice areas especially sports, entertainment and alternative dispute resolution.

Explore Firm Details
The Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Office (FCDO) of the United Kingdom Government and the Initiative for Digital Inclusion (IDI) in partnership with the Nigeria Governors Forum (NGF)...
United Kingdom Media, Telecoms, IT, Entertainment
Osondu C. Nwokoro
Osondu C. Nwokoro’s articles from Greenfields Law are most popular:
  • within Media, Telecoms, IT and Entertainment topic(s)
Greenfields Law are most popular:
  • within Antitrust/Competition Law topic(s)

The Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Office (FCDO) of the United Kingdom Government and the Initiative for Digital Inclusion (IDI) in partnership with the Nigeria Governors Forum (NGF), the Nigerian Communications Commission (NCC), the Internet Society Nigeria Chapter (ISOC) and Greenfields Law will on Thursday, 13th November 2025, host a Technical Conference on Fostering Effective Right of Way (RoW) Administration and Issuance of Planning Permits for Masts and Towers in Nigeria at the Shehu Musa Yar'Adua Centre, Abuja.

The conference marks the culmination of Phase Two of a similarly titled FCDO-funded project following the successful completion of Phase One in August 2020, which seeks to identify the challenges associated with RoW administration and Site permitting for masts and towers and to make practical recommendations toward promoting such transparent, uniform, and effective processes across the states to accelerate broadband rollout and attainment of the objectives of the National Digital Economy Policy and Strategy (NDEPS 2019) and the National Broadband Plan (NBP 2020–2025).

According to Osondu C. Nwokoro, Director of IDI, "Phase Two of the project focused on assessing the progress made in implementing the reforms earlier recommended in Phase One, updating that project report, and identifying viable frameworks for private sector engagement with state governments to enhance broadband infrastructure deployment."

He further stated that "in carrying out the study, IDI engaged a wide range of stakeholders, including the Nigeria Governors Forum, mobile network operators, infrastructure providers, industry associations such as ATCON, ALTON, and GSMA, as well as relevant state government agencies and civil society organizations across the six geo-political zones."

The findings and recommendations from the project will be presented at the conference, which will be attended by key stakeholders, including the British Deputy High Commissioner, executives of the NGF, the Executive Vice Chairman of the NCC, State Governors, Commissioners of Physical Planning and telecommunications industry executives.

Recognising that similar initiatives have been undertaken in recent times, the session will integrate their findings for a comprehensive outcome that will conclusively address the lingering RoW and site permitting challenges and enhance Nigeria's march towards digitalization.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.

Authors
Photo of Osondu C. Nwokoro
Osondu C. Nwokoro
See More Popular Content From

Mondaq uses cookies on this website. By using our website you agree to our use of cookies as set out in our Privacy Policy.

Learn More