UK Foreign, Commonwealth And Development Office And Initiative For Digital Inclusion To Host Technical Conference On Effective Right Of Way (ROW) Administration And Planning Permits For Masts And Towers

The Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Office (FCDO) of the United Kingdom Government and the Initiative for Digital Inclusion (IDI) in partnership with the Nigeria Governors Forum (NGF), the Nigerian Communications Commission (NCC), the Internet Society Nigeria Chapter (ISOC) and Greenfields Law will on Thursday, 13th November 2025, host a Technical Conference on Fostering Effective Right of Way (RoW) Administration and Issuance of Planning Permits for Masts and Towers in Nigeria at the Shehu Musa Yar'Adua Centre, Abuja.

The conference marks the culmination of Phase Two of a similarly titled FCDO-funded project following the successful completion of Phase One in August 2020, which seeks to identify the challenges associated with RoW administration and Site permitting for masts and towers and to make practical recommendations toward promoting such transparent, uniform, and effective processes across the states to accelerate broadband rollout and attainment of the objectives of the National Digital Economy Policy and Strategy (NDEPS 2019) and the National Broadband Plan (NBP 2020–2025).

According to Osondu C. Nwokoro, Director of IDI, "Phase Two of the project focused on assessing the progress made in implementing the reforms earlier recommended in Phase One, updating that project report, and identifying viable frameworks for private sector engagement with state governments to enhance broadband infrastructure deployment."

He further stated that "in carrying out the study, IDI engaged a wide range of stakeholders, including the Nigeria Governors Forum, mobile network operators, infrastructure providers, industry associations such as ATCON, ALTON, and GSMA, as well as relevant state government agencies and civil society organizations across the six geo-political zones."

The findings and recommendations from the project will be presented at the conference, which will be attended by key stakeholders, including the British Deputy High Commissioner, executives of the NGF, the Executive Vice Chairman of the NCC, State Governors, Commissioners of Physical Planning and telecommunications industry executives.

Recognising that similar initiatives have been undertaken in recent times, the session will integrate their findings for a comprehensive outcome that will conclusively address the lingering RoW and site permitting challenges and enhance Nigeria's march towards digitalization.

