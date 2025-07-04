UK Immigration Overhaul – Key Changes From 22 July 2025

The Home Office has confirmed sweeping changes to the Immigration Rules with major reforms taking effect from 22 July 2025. These changes target the Skilled Worker, Global Business Mobility (GBM) and Scale-up routes, placing renewed focus on limiting migration to high-skilled, high-paid roles.

The updated rules reflect a broader policy agenda: raising skill thresholds, tightening eligibility, restricting care sector migration, and reducing the scope for dependent family members to join.

New Skill Threshold – RQF Level 6

From 22 July 2025, the minimum skill level required for sponsorship under the Skilled Worker route will be raised to RQF Level 6 – equivalent to graduate-level roles.

This means occupations that do not meet this level (i.e. previously RQF Level 3 to 5) will no longer be sponsorable, unless transitional provisions apply.

The transitional requirements will allow extensions for individuals who were sponsored prior to the 22nd July 2025, hence, those individuals will be able to be sponsored under RQF level 3 to 5 roles.

Applicants 'new' to the skilled worker route on or after 22nd July 2025, will be bound to meet the RQF level 6 role requirements

Roles Being Removed from Sponsorship

Over 100 roles will be removed from the list of sponsorable occupations, including:

Chefs

Retail Managers

Hospitality roles such as Bar Managers

Artistic roles

Other RQF Level 3-5 positions

These roles will no longer be eligible for Skilled Worker sponsorship, even where a UK employer holds a valid sponsor licence, unless protected by transitional rules.

Major Reforms to the Care Sector (SOC 6135 and 6136)

No Overseas Recruitment and In-Country Switching Restrictions

From 22 July 2025:

Employers will no longer be permitted to sponsor care workers from outside the UK under SOC codes 6135 (Care Workers and Home Carers) or 6136 (Senior Care Workers).

Nor will individuals be able to switch into these roles from within the UK, unless they:

Were already sponsored in the skilled worker route in these roles prior to 22 July 2025; or Have been working for the business for 3 months or longer in the relevant role (and their application is before the 22nd July 2028).



Changing Employers

To change employers under SOC 6135 or 6136 after 22 July, a person must:

Have been sponsored in the above codes before the rule change, and

Be continuing without interruption under the same visa category.

Extension Deadline

Those already sponsored in care roles will be eligible to extend their Skilled Worker visa until 22 July 2028.

After this date, extensions under the Health and Care route will cease unless new conditions are met.

New Salary Thresholds Across All Routes

Skilled Worker Route

Category New Minimum Salary General Skilled Worker £41,700 p.a. PhD Role £37,500 p.a. STEM PhD role, or those on the Immigration Salary List or New Entrants £33,400 p.a. Extensions where they were originally sponsored pre-4 April 2024 £31,300 p.a. PhD Extensions where they were originally sponsored pre-4 April 2024 £28,200 p.a.

Applicants will also need to meet the new hourly rate of £17.13 per hour (unless they are applying under 6135 or 6136, or another requirement applies).

Global Business Mobility Route

Increased to £52,500 per annum

Scale-up Route

Increased to £39,100 per annum

These updated thresholds reflect government efforts to curb lower-wage migration and prioritise domestic workforce development.

Full Temporary Shortage Occupation List (TSOL)

The new Temporary Shortage Occupation List will apply from 22 July 2025 to 31 December 2026. Roles on the TSOL may be sponsored under reduced salary thresholds, but cannot bring dependents to the UK.

Full TSOL:

1243 Managers in logistics

Managers in logistics 1258 Directors in consultancy services

Directors in consultancy services 3111 Laboratory technicians

Laboratory technicians 3112 Electrical and electronics technicians

Electrical and electronics technicians 3113 Engineering technicians

Engineering technicians 3114 Building and civil engineering technicians

Building and civil engineering technicians 3115 Quality assurance technicians

Quality assurance technicians 3116 Planning, process and production technicians

Planning, process and production technicians 3120 CAD, drawing and architectural technicians

CAD, drawing and architectural technicians 3131 IT operations technicians

IT operations technicians 3132 IT user support technicians

IT user support technicians 3133 Database administrators and web content technicians

Database administrators and web content technicians 3412 Authors, writers and translators

Authors, writers and translators 3414 Dancers and choreographers

Dancers and choreographers 3417 Photographers, audio-visual and broadcasting equipment operators

Photographers, audio-visual and broadcasting equipment operators 3422 Clothing, fashion and accessories designers

Clothing, fashion and accessories designers 3429 Design occupations not elsewhere classified – only: Industrial and product designers Packaging designers Performance make-up artists Set designers Visual merchandising managers and designers

Design occupations not elsewhere classified – only: 3512 Ship and hovercraft officers

Ship and hovercraft officers 3520 Legal associate professionals

Legal associate professionals 3532 Insurance underwriters

Insurance underwriters 3533 Financial and accounting technicians

Financial and accounting technicians 3541 Estimators, valuers and assessors

Estimators, valuers and assessors 3544 Data analysts

Data analysts 3549 Business associate professionals not elsewhere classified – only: Business support officers Business systems analysts Contract administrators Clinical coders Clinical trials administrators Research coordinators

Business associate professionals not elsewhere classified – only: 3552 Business sales executives

Business sales executives 3554 Advertising and marketing associate professionals

Advertising and marketing associate professionals 3571 Human resources and industrial relations officers

Human resources and industrial relations officers 3573 Information technology trainers

Information technology trainers 4121 Credit controllers

Credit controllers 4122 Book-keepers, payroll managers and wages clerks

Book-keepers, payroll managers and wages clerks 4129 Financial administrative occupations not elsewhere classified – only: Box office assistants Grants officers Mortgage administrators Revenue assistants (excl. government roles) Treasury assistants

Financial administrative occupations not elsewhere classified – only: 4132 Pensions and insurance clerks and assistants

Pensions and insurance clerks and assistants 5213 Welding trades

Welding trades 5214 Pipe fitters

Pipe fitters 5223 Metal working production and maintenance fitters

Metal working production and maintenance fitters 5225 Air-conditioning and refrigeration installers and repairers

Air-conditioning and refrigeration installers and repairers 5231 Vehicle technicians, mechanics and electricians

Vehicle technicians, mechanics and electricians 5232 Vehicle body builders and repairers

Vehicle body builders and repairers 5233 Vehicle paint technicians

Vehicle paint technicians 5235 Boat and ship builders and repairers

Boat and ship builders and repairers 5241 Electricians and electrical fitters

Electricians and electrical fitters 5242 Telecoms and related network installers and repairers

Telecoms and related network installers and repairers 5244 Computer system and equipment installers and servicers

Computer system and equipment installers and servicers 5245 Security system installers and repairers

Security system installers and repairers 5249 Electrical and electronic trades not elsewhere classified

Electrical and electronic trades not elsewhere classified 5311 Steel erectors

Steel erectors 5315 Plumbers and heating and ventilating installers and repairers

Plumbers and heating and ventilating installers and repairers 5319 Construction and building trades not elsewhere classified – only: Builders Divers Fence erectors Industrial climbers Remotely Operated Vehicle (ROV) operators Steel fixers and underpinners

Construction and building trades not elsewhere classified – only: 5322 Floorers and wall tilers

Floorers and wall tilers 5323 Painters and decorators

Painters and decorators 5330 Construction and building trades supervisors

Construction and building trades supervisors 8133 Energy plant operatives

Family Migration – Stricter Rules for Children

New requirements restrict when a child may be granted permission to join or stay with a parent, particularly where the main applicant is in a care worker role (SOC 6135 or 6136) after 11 April 2024.

A child will only be granted a visa if one of the following applies:

The child was born in the UK; or The Skilled Worker parent has sole responsibility for the child; or The Skilled Worker is the only surviving parent; or The child's other parent is also a Skilled Worker in an eligible occupation and shares joint parental responsibility.

These changes aim to limit dependent visa access where family ties are not deemed strong or stable enough under the new immigration standards.

Transitional Protections Remain

Those already on a Skilled Worker, GBM, or Scale-up visa granted prior to 22 July 2025 will continue to be eligible to:

Extend their stay

Change employers (within limits)

Apply for settlement (Indefinite Leave to Remain)

These transitional provisions are vital, particularly for care workers and others affected by the upcoming role exclusions.

Final Recommendations

With the 22 July 2025 deadline imminent, employers and migrants must act now to protect their status and workforce plans:

Sponsors should issue Certificates of Sponsorship (CoS) before the changes take effect, particularly for care, construction, and administrative roles.

Migrants already in the UK should assess whether they are eligible to extend, switch roles, or settle under current rules before the new barriers are implemented.

Early legal advice is highly recommended to navigate these reforms effectively.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.